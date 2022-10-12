How to watch Anna Delvey’s interview on TV tonight and what time is she on?

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anna Sorokin, the woman at the centre of Netflix series Inventing Anna, is set to appear in a television interview with CNN.

Sorokin will appear on CNN Tonight on Wednesday, the network has announced, following her release from US immigration custody last week.

The 31-year-old is currently under house arrest in New York and is fighting a deportation effort which could see her returned to Germany.

She was convicted of defrauding New York banks, hotels and others of $2750,000 in 2019 while posing as the daughter of a German diplomat or oil baron, as the Associated Press reported.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What time will she appear on TV?

Sorokin, who prosecutors said committed those crimes using the name Anna Delvey, will appear at 9pm ET on CNN.

She will be interview by journalist and anchor Jake Tapper on CNN Tonight, a show that analyses current social and political issues.

The network did not release any further details about the interview, which is expected to be Sorokin’s first on US television since she was released from immigration custody last week.

Where can I watch it?

The Sorokin interview will be available to watch on CNN, both via cable and online via the network’s online streaming platform, CNNgo.

Clips of the interview are likely to appear elsewhere after the broadcast on Wednesday night.

Who is Anna Sorokin?

As serialised in Netflix series Inventing Anna, Sorokin was accused and convicted of passing herself off as the daughter of a German diplomat, or an oil baron, the Associated Press reported.

She allegedly lied about having $67m in overseas funds to cover her debts and committed fraud worth $270,000 against New York businesses.

After serving three years in jail, Sorokin was released in February 2021 before being by immigration officials six weeks later over allegedly overstaying her visa, according to The New York Times.

A court last week cleared the way for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while US officials attempt deportation to Germany.

She has posted a $10,000 bond and is wearing an ankle monitor at an address where she has agreed to stay. She has also greed not to post on social media.

Her attorney, Duncan Levin, said on Wednesday Sorokin wanted to focus on appealing her conviction as well as the deportation, the Associated Press reported.

What else has she said since her release?

Speaking in an interview with The New York Times last week, Sorokin said she would feel as if she was “running from something” if she allowed herself to be deported to Germany.

“Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation — confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that’s just not the reality,” Sorokin said.

The Department of Homeland Security has 30 days to appeal the decision to release Sorokin from immigration control.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press