Teen found dead on Carnival Cruise ship was covered in blankets and life jackets when she was found: report
Authorities have not shared the teen’s cause of death
The Florida cheerleader who died aboard a Caribbean-bound cruise ship earlier this month was found by a maid wrapped in a blanket, covered in life jackets and stuffed under a bed, according to a report.
Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead in her cabin on a Carnival Horizon ship traveling from Miami to the Caribbean for a six-day cruise on November 7.
The teen, originally from Titusville, Florida, about 40 miles from Orlando, had complained during dinner the night before that she wasn’t feeling well and returned to her cabin early. When her family met up for breakfast the following morning, she was nowhere to be seen, according to the Daily Mail.
Her family began a frantic search of the massive ship, which can hold nearly 4,000 guests and 1,450 crew, but a maid later found her body around 11 a.m., the sources said.
After the shocking discovery, the ship altered its course to return to the Port of Miami. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner listed Kepner’s time of death as 11:17 a.m., but did not specify the cause. An autopsy was performed on November 11, but its results have not yet been shared, according to Florida Today.
The teen’s heartbroken dad, Christopher Kepner, 41, told the Mail earlier this month that investigators haven’t shared many details about his daughter’s death with the family.
“I have no idea what is going on right now. We are just trying to sit still and wait for answers,” he said.
The FBI is investigating the teen’s death as it occurred on international waters between Mexico and Florida.
The 18-year-old, nicknamed “Anna Banana” by her loved ones, was set to graduate from Temple Christian School in Titusville in May. Kepner’s family described the gymnast and varsity cheerleader as “bubbly” and said she had plans to join the military after graduating high school in 2026. She also hoped to one day become a K9 police officer.
The teen also loved sports and the University of Georgia football. According to her obituary, she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for the Bulldogs.
“She was full of life and loved by everyone in this community. She was special to so many people. The whole family is lost for words. We miss her and love her more than anything,” her father said.
In a heartfelt tribute, a teacher from Temple Christian School described how Kepner “brought warmth and energy into the classroom.”
“Your curiosity, your gentle spirit, and the way you cared for those around you made a lasting impression on me and on everyone who knew you,” the teacher, named Mr Brunner, wrote. “I will miss you poking your head in my office to say hello and that turning into a fun 15 minute conversation.”
“Losing you is heartbreaking, yet I remain grateful for the time I had with you and the privilege of you becoming part of our TCS family,” the teacher added.
In a statement, Carnival said, “Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI.”
