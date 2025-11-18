Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Florida cheerleader who died aboard a Caribbean-bound cruise ship earlier this month was found by a maid wrapped in a blanket, covered in life jackets and stuffed under a bed, according to a report.

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead in her cabin on a Carnival Horizon ship traveling from Miami to the Caribbean for a six-day cruise on November 7.

The teen, originally from Titusville, Florida, about 40 miles from Orlando, had complained during dinner the night before that she wasn’t feeling well and returned to her cabin early. When her family met up for breakfast the following morning, she was nowhere to be seen, according to the Daily Mail.

Her family began a frantic search of the massive ship, which can hold nearly 4,000 guests and 1,450 crew, but a maid later found her body around 11 a.m., the sources said.

After the shocking discovery, the ship altered its course to return to the Port of Miami. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner listed Kepner’s time of death as 11:17 a.m., but did not specify the cause. An autopsy was performed on November 11, but its results have not yet been shared, according to Florida Today.

open image in gallery Anna Kepner, who was found dead on a Carnival cruise ship earlier this month, was wrapped up in a blanket and shoved underneath a bed, according to a report. ( Temple Christian School )

The teen’s heartbroken dad, Christopher Kepner, 41, told the Mail earlier this month that investigators haven’t shared many details about his daughter’s death with the family.

“I have no idea what is going on right now. We are just trying to sit still and wait for answers,” he said.

The FBI is investigating the teen’s death as it occurred on international waters between Mexico and Florida.

The 18-year-old, nicknamed “Anna Banana” by her loved ones, was set to graduate from Temple Christian School in Titusville in May. Kepner’s family described the gymnast and varsity cheerleader as “bubbly” and said she had plans to join the military after graduating high school in 2026. She also hoped to one day become a K9 police officer.

The teen also loved sports and the University of Georgia football. According to her obituary , she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for the Bulldogs.

open image in gallery After the teen’s body was discovered the Carnival ship returned to the Port of Miami in Florida. The FBI is now leading the investigation into her death. ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“She was full of life and loved by everyone in this community. She was special to so many people. The whole family is lost for words. We miss her and love her more than anything,” her father said.

In a heartfelt tribute, a teacher from Temple Christian School described how Kepner “brought warmth and energy into the classroom.”

“Your curiosity, your gentle spirit, and the way you cared for those around you made a lasting impression on me and on everyone who knew you,” the teacher, named Mr Brunner, wrote. “I will miss you poking your head in my office to say hello and that turning into a fun 15 minute conversation.”

“Losing you is heartbreaking, yet I remain grateful for the time I had with you and the privilege of you becoming part of our TCS family,” the teacher added.

In a statement, Carnival said, “Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI.”