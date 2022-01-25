This is how much you have to earn to be in top one per cent in each state
The one per cent threshold figure stands at $597,815 per family nationwide, but the figure differs from state to state
From the famously expensive coasts to the booming south, the threshold for being in the top one per cent of earners varies widely from state to state. A new survey has revealed the top one per cent figures for each one.
Nationwide, the one per cent threshold figure stands at $597,815 per family, but in wealthy Connecticut, a family has to have a combined income of $900,000 in order to be considered in the top one per cent.
West Virginia, on the other side of the spectrum, is below the national one per cent average – residents can be in the upper echelons of earners with a total income of $350,000 as a family.
The figures were calculated through research by financial technology company SmartAsset, using data from the IRS and Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Particular trends in the findings include the fact that living by the sea is something high-earners crave – as the household incomes needed to be in the top one per cent increases in coastal states. The study also found that families in the top one per cent typically earn double those in the top five per cent.
In Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and California you have to earn more than $700,000 per household to be in the top one per cent of earners.
Whereas in Mississippi, New Mexico, Arkansas and Kentucky you can earn less than $450,000 to be in the top one per cent of earners.
Read on for the top one and five per cent thresholds in each state:
Massachusetts
Top one per cent income: $810,256
Top five per cent income: $314,389
Connecticut
Top one per cent income: $896,490
Top five per cent income: $311,589
New York
Top one per cent income: $777,126
Top five per cent income: $265,530
New Jersey
Top one per cent income: $760,462
Top five per cent income: $308,976
California
Top one per cent income: $745,314
Top five per cent income: $291,277
Washington
Top one per cent income: $685,128
Top five per cent income: $283,574
Colorado
Top one per cent income: $632,277
Top five per cent income: $264,313
Illinois
Top one per cent income: $627,329
Top five per cent income: $250,266
Florida
Top one per cent income: $623,736
Top five per cent income: $223,179
Texas
Top one per cent income: $594,313
Top five per cent income: $237,383
Maryland
Top one per cent income: $588,035
Top five per cent income: $265,100
Virginia
Top one per cent income: $584,784
Top five per cent income: $270,360
Wyoming
Top one per cent income: $578,298
Top five per cent income: $212,937
Minnesota
Top one per cent income: $574,780
Top five per cent income: $243,659
New Hampshire
Top one per cent income: $568,731
Top five per cent income: $254,995
Georgia
Top one per cent income: $543,748
Top five per cent income: $225,232
Pennsylvania
Top one per cent income: $541,612
Top five per cent income: $229,015
North Dakota
Top one per cent income: $540,837
Top five per cent income: $223,203
Nevada
Top one per cent income: $540,025
Top five per cent income: $205,028
Utah
Top one per cent income: $528,864
Top five per cent income: $217,757
Oregon
Top one per cent income: $517,607
Top five per cent income: $228,006
North Carolina
Top one per cent income: $506,795
Top five per cent income: $218,073
South Dakota
Top one per cent income: $504,422
Top five per cent income: $203,185
Arizona
Top one per cent income: $503,408
Top five per cent income: $216,972
Kansas
Top one per cent income: $501,009
Top five per cent income: $213,529
Rhode Island
Top one per cent income: $493,748
Top five per cent income: $220,113
Tennessee
Top one per cent income: $492,583
Top five per cent income: $201,597
Alaska
Top one per cent income: $486,671
Top five per cent income: $230,260
Delaware
Top one per cent income: $480,472
Top five per cent income: $222,092
Nebraska
Top one per cent income: $477,312
Top five per cent income: $207,417
Michigan
Top one per cent income: $476,358
Top five per cent income: $208,693
Wisconsin
Top one per cent income: $475,584
Top five per cent income: $204,669
Louisiana
Top one per cent income: $471,506
Top five per cent income: $199,454
Missouri
Top one per cent income: $470,279
Top five per cent income: $202,054
Oklahoma
Top one per cent income: $469,311
Top five per cent income: $197,397
Montana
Top one per cent income: $465,702
Top five per cent income: $196,629
South Carolina
Top one per cent income: $463,976
Top five per cent income: $202,000
Idaho
Top one per cent income: $462,352
Top five per cent income: $197,850
Ohio
Top one per cent income: $460,129
Top five per cent income: $197,621
Hawaii
Top one per cent income: $453,471
Top five per cent income: $212,622
Vermont
Top one per cent income: $451,765
Top five per cent income: $206,007
Iowa
Top one per cent income: $441,223
Top five per cent income: $202,268
Indiana
Top one per cent income: $437,567
Top five per cent income: $192,928
Maine
Top one per cent income: $434,306
Top five per cent income: $194,663
Alabama
Top one per cent income: $432,330
Top 5five per cent income: $193,273
Kentucky
Top one per cent income: $412,836
Top five per cent income: $184,217
Arkansas
Top one per cent income: $411,633
Top five per cent income: $183,945
New Mexico
Top one per cent income: $384,427
Top five per cent income: $185,641
Mississippi
Top one per cent income: $361,462
Top five per cent income: $168,705
West Virginia
Top one per cent income: $350,212
Top five per cent income: $171,135
