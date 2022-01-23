Anti-vaxx rally - latest: Security increased as vaccine mandate opponents prepare to march in Washington, DC
Covid-19 vaccine mandate opponents will march in Washington, DC today in an event organisers have called “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming”.
Among those marching will be firefighters, first responders, and other groups, who will gather on the National Mall from 10.30am local time. At 11.30am they are scheduled to march from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial.
At 12pm there will be musical performances and speeches including remarks from anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr, and Lara Logan a former 60 Minutes correspondent and Fox News contributor.
The event is meant to gather people who oppose vaccine mandates, vaccines for children, and other pandemic requirements and restrictions. A permit filed with the National Park Service states that the march could attract as many as 20,000 people.
Authorities and businesses in the city have beefed up their security operations ahead of today’s protest. Law enforcement agencies are worried that the potentially large demonstrations against vaccine mandates could attract members of extremist groups.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Metropolitan Police Department, US Park Police, and others have made extensive plans ahead of this weekend.
Dr Robert Malone scheduled to speak
Among those scheduled to speak is Dr Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist who claims to have created the mRNA technology behind Covid vaccines (other scientists say hundreds contributed significant research into the technology), who recently argued that people were “hypnotised” into believing mainstream ideas around Covid.
He told The Joe Rogan Experience podcast that “mass formation psychosis” had resulted in a “third of the population basically being hypnotised” into believing what US government figures said on Covid.
“Just like hypnosis, they literally become hypnotised and can be led anywhere,” said Dr Malone, who compared people’s behaviour during the pandemic to Nazi Germany.
Academics have hit back at these claims saying there was no such concept and that despite Dr Malone’s allegations, the safety and effectiveness of Covid vaccines was not in doubt.
While many conspiracy theorists and anti-Covid campaigners shared the idea on social media in the days after Dr Malone’s interview with Joe Rogan on 31 December, the video was taken down from YouTube.
Experts debunk mass psychosis theory floated by doctor on Joe Rogan
Vaccine mandate opponents to gather in DC
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of today’s anti-vaccine mandate march in Washington, DC.
Organisers have billed today’s event as “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming”.
