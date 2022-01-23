✕ Close Related Video: Tucker Carlson likens vaccine mandates to Nazi medical experiments

Covid-19 vaccine mandate opponents will march in Washington, DC today in an event organisers have called “Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming”.

Among those marching will be firefighters, first responders, and other groups, who will gather on the National Mall from 10.30am local time. At 11.30am they are scheduled to march from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial.

At 12pm there will be musical performances and speeches including remarks from anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr, and Lara Logan a former 60 Minutes correspondent and Fox News contributor.

The event is meant to gather people who oppose vaccine mandates, vaccines for children, and other pandemic requirements and restrictions. A permit filed with the National Park Service states that the march could attract as many as 20,000 people.

Authorities and businesses in the city have beefed up their security operations ahead of today’s protest. Law enforcement agencies are worried that the potentially large demonstrations against vaccine mandates could attract members of extremist groups.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Metropolitan Police Department, US Park Police, and others have made extensive plans ahead of this weekend.

