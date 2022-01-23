Smaller crowd than expected protests vaccine mandates in Washington DC
A smaller crowd than expected arrived in Washington, DC to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions.
After as many as 20,000 people were thought to attend, The Washington Post estimated that a group of several thousand had made it to the National Mall by Sunday afternoon.
A group of mostly unmasked protesters gathered in Washington, a city that has instituted both mask and vaccine mandates, to protest measures to battle the Covid-19 pandemic which has killed more than 865,000 Americans to date.
More follows...
