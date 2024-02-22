Live: Blinken speaks after meeting Lula at G20 in Brazil

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Antony Blinken holds a news conference in Rio de Janeiro after his participation at the G20 Summit on Thursday, 22 February.

It comes after the US secretary of state met with Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday in Brasilia, expressing the US's commitment to partner with Brazil on its G20 presidency agenda to combat hunger and poverty, mobilise against the climate crisis, and make global governance more effective, the US Department of State said in a statement.

The department said Mr Blinken highlighted the upcoming US-Brazil bicentennial anniversary in May 2024 when the two countries will celebrate 200 years of political, economic, and cultural ties.