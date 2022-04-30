AOC deletes tweet mocking Elon Musk for ‘stop hitting on me’ comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to delete a tweet mocking SpaceX founder and billionaire Elon Musk after he accused her of “hitting on” him.

In a twitter exchange on Friday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said she was tired of a “billionaire with an ego problem” who controlled “a massive communication platform”, but did not name the person or company behind her message.

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc (because) some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” the Democrat wrote.

Mr Musk, who agreed to take control of Twitter on Monday with a $44bn deal , responded to Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet by writing: “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy”.

While his reply was described as being “cringeworthy” by many social media users, the Democrat hit back by tweeting: “I was talking about (Mark) Zuckerberg but ok”.

