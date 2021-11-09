AOC hits out over fellow lawmaker’s ‘creepy’ fantasy anime of her

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back at Republican congressman Paul Gosar who shared a bizarre anime video on Twitter, depicting the killing of a giant monster who had the face of the New York representative.

In a tweet on Monday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said: “So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me. And he’ll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses. Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don’t protect woc (women of colour)”

The congressman from Arizona had shared the 92 second clip on Sunday, both on his personal as well as his official congressional account, triggering outrage on social media.

The edited clip of Netflix anime Attack on Titan showed Mr Gosar as well as fellow right-wing lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert battling a towering, naked “Titan.”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez is seen for a few seconds in the video, with her face superimposed over the monster’s. The three anime versions of Mr Gosar, Ms Greene and Ms Boebert are then seeing delivering a fatal strike to the back of the monster’s head as blood gushes out.

The video also shows the three congressmen fighting with president Joe Biden for a few seconds.

Mr Gosar who recently reiterated his desire to “end” immigration to the US entirely, tweeted the video with the caption: “Any anime fans out there?” on his official Twitter handle.

Twitter has not deleted the tweet, however it has added a rider that the tweet contains hateful content. “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” the tag reads.

In her statement on Monday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez added: “White supremacy is for extremely fragile people &sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself.”

Mr Gosar has in the past defended his relationship with white supremacist Nicholas Fuentes who allegedly participated in 2017 Charlottesville Rally. He has also recently reiterated his stand to stop migration to the US completely.