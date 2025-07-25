House ethics panel tells AOC to make more payments over her Met Gala ‘Tax the Rich’ outfit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The House Ethics Committee has told Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, to make more payments over her Met Gala “Tax the Rich” outfit.

While the Met Gala is always an eye-catching affair, in September 2021, Ocasio-Cortez stunned onlookers with a Brother Vellies custom white mermaid gown that had the words “Tax the Rich” written in red on the back.

At the time, the congresswoman explained on Instagram she wanted to bring attention to the idea of raising taxes for the wealthiest Americans by doing so “in front of the very people who lobby against it,” per the Daily News. The event cost $35,000 per person at that time, The New York Times reported.

For years, the ethics panel has been investigating Ocasio-Cortez’s attendance at the 2021 Met Gala, and now it says she must make additional payments worth nearly $3,000 in relation to the event.

open image in gallery The House Ethics Committee has told Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, to make more payments over her Met Gala 'Tax the Rich' outfit ( Mike Coppola/Getty Images )

open image in gallery The House Committee found AOC failed to fully comply with the Gift Rule ( Getty Images )

The panel released a report Friday stating the estimated rental cost the congresswoman had paid for the dress and some of her accessories in 2022 was below fair market value.

“The Committee found that she failed to fully comply with the Gift Rule by impermissibly accepting a gift of free admission to the 2021 Met Gala for her partner [Riley Roberts] and by failing to pay full fair market value for some of the items worn to the event,” the report read.

But the panel did not find evidence Ocasio-Cortez “intentionally underpaid for any goods or services” related to the gala.

“In many instances, the congresswoman relied on the advice of counsel in determining appropriate payment amounts, and most discussions about payment were handled through a campaign staffer,” the report read.

open image in gallery Ocasio-Cortez stunned onlookers with a Brother Vellies custom white mermaid gown that had the words ‘Tax the Rich’ in red on the back ( Mike Coppola/Getty Images )

Ocasio-Cortez previously paid just shy of $1,000 for her Met Gala outfit, but the panel found its fair market value to be worth more than $3,700.

The panel said the congresswoman did make “significant steps” to comply with House gift rules and advised her to pay an additional $2,733.28 to settle the matter.

The congresswoman was also advised to donate $250 to the Met’s Costume Institute for the cost of Roberts’ meal at the 2021 gala.

Mike Casca, Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, said in a statement obtained by The Hill, “The Congresswoman appreciates the Committee finding that she made efforts to ensure her compliance with House Rules and sought to act consistently with her ethical requirements as a Member of the House.”

“She accepts the ruling and will remedy the remaining amounts, as she’s done at each step in this process,” Casca added.

The Independent has reached out to the congresswoman’s office for comment.