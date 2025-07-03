Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo continues to take personal swipes at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, this time suggesting that the progressive lawmaker is to blame for Donald Trump’s Medicaid-slashing megabill passing on Thursday.

With the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” passing the House after several Republican hardliners switched their votes overnight to clear a key procedural hurdle following some last-minute arm-twisting by Donald Trump, Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) for bemoaning her own vote for the legislation.

“This isn’t about you,” the New York congresswoman tweeted on Thursday morning. “This is about the 17 million Americans whose health insurance you’re taking away.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who delivered an emotional House floor speech on Wednesday slamming the spending bill as a “deal with the devil,” further tore into Murkowski for urging House Republicans to vote against the legislation after paving the way for its passage in the Senate.

“Americans are going to suffer. YOU admit that. And YOU supported it,” she concluded.

open image in gallery Chris Cuomo essentially blamed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday for Donald Trump’s megabill passing. ( AP )

Cuomo, having spent the past couple of weeks raging about Ocasio-Cortez and the “dead” Democratic Party after Zhoran Mamdani defeated his brother Andrew in the New York City mayoral primary, took the opportunity to snipe at the congresswoman once more.

“Dont [sic] forget we are in this situation because you took your party so far left that a majority in this country found your party unelectable,” he replied to her on X.

While the Bronx lawmaker didn’t immediately react to Cuomo’s broadside, which has generally been the case amid the former CNN star’s one-sided war of words, other progressives pushed back against the cable news host’s online attack.

“So unelectable a democratic socialist swept the mayoral primary against your Republican-light brother,” podcaster Francesca Fiorentini responded, while Breaking Points host Krystal Ball snarked that Cuomo’s “meltdown over his brother’s humiliating loss” to Mamdani continued.

“Total utter BS,” Zeteo founder Mehdi Hasan declared, adding that polls suggested that if Kamala Harris “had actually campaigned on a populist economic message” and an antiwar position like Ocasio-Cortez, “she probably would have won.”

Cuomo, who was fired by CNN in 2021 after it was discovered he helped his then-governor brother strategize on discrediting his sexual misconduct accusers, tore into Ocasio-Cortez – one of Mamdani’s most prominent supporters – on the day of the New York City election.

open image in gallery NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo, who had previously called AOC a “deranged form of Democrat,” tweeted at her on Thursday that “we are in this situation” because she took the party too far left. ( NewsNation )

“I just think that she’s killing her party. She is a deranged form of Democrat,” he groused while expressing shock that she is viewed favorably in recent political polls.

The following night, after his brother had conceded the race to Mamdani, Cuomo delivered a lengthy monologue in which he claimed the Democratic Party was “dead” and no different than MAGA.

“The outcome in this election wasn’t about affordability or about real change,” he fumed. “The winner is an open socialist, and the Democratic Party is now just that: socialistic. But be clear, this is a fictional fix for very real frustrations.”