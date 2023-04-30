AP News Digest 5:30 a.m.

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

TOP STORIES

TEXAS-MASS-SHOOTING — A Texas man went next door with a rifle and fatally shot five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, after they asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities say. By Juan A. Lozano and Paul J. Weber. SENT: 880 words, photos.

TRANSGENDER-HEALTH-MISSOURI — Transgender and non-binary Missourians are turning to do-it-yourself treatments as Republicans across the nation move to restrict gender-affirming health care. Missouri resident Erin Stille says she bought hormones online from a Taiwan-based supplier over concerns that she might lose what she describes as life-saving medicine. By Hannah Schoenbaum and Summer Ballentine. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, video.

WILDFIRES-ANCHORAGE — Research on a flat spot for air evacuations. Talk of old-style civil defense sirens to warn of fast-moving wildfires. Hundreds of urban firefighters training in wildland firefighting techniques while snow blankets the ground. This is the new reality in Anchorage, where a series of recent wildfires and the hottest day on record have sparked fears that a warming climate could translate into serious blazes like those in the rest of the American West. By Mark Thiessen. SENT: 810 words, photos.

ILLINOIS-BRIDGE-COLLASPS-150-YEARS — It’s been 150 years since a bridge in Dixon, Illinois, collapsed. It remains the worst vehicular-bridge disaster in American history. The Truesdell bridge over the Rock River opened in 1869. It was the first iron bridge in the city. On May 4, 1873, a crowd of more than 200 gathered on the bridge to watch a baptism when it toppled over, trapping dozens of victims just inches below the river’s surface. The disaster claimed 46 lives and injured another 56. By John O'Connor. SENT: 920 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CROCHETING-THE-CORONATION — Sheathing the 29 posts that circle the community pond with their knitted and crocheted creations, a group of women in a village west of London has recreated the cast of characters set to attend the coronation of King Charles III. The Hurst Hookers are part of the “yarn bombing” phenomenon that has taken hold across Britain in recent years, with guerrilla knitters and crochet enthusiasts celebrating holidays and royal occasions by decorating the nation’s red post boxes and other public spaces with their handiwork. By Danica Kirka. SENT: 820 words, photos.

BIDEN-CORRESPONDENTS-DINNER -- The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner — known for its fun albeit ferocious jabs at Washington — took a more solemn tone this year as President Joe Biden acknowledged the several American journalists under siege in authoritarian countries around the world. By Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

HUNGARY-POPE — Pope Francis has urged Hungarians to open their doors to others as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine and for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor. SENT: 630 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — A massive fire erupted at an oil depot in Crimea after it was hit by two of Ukraine’s drones, a Russia-appointed official there reported, the latest in a series of attacks on the annexed peninsula as Russia braces for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, a port city in Crimea, posted videos and photos of the blaze on his Telegram channel. By David Rising. SENT: 570 words, photos.

MORE NEWS

INDIA-GAS-LEAK — Eleven people died and four more were hospitalized after a gas leak in northern India’s Punjab state, local media reports. SENT: 100 words, photos.

SEATTLE FATAL SHOOTING — Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police say. SENT: 110 words.

LA-SMALL-PLANE-CRASH — One person was found dead following an intensive search for a small airplane that crashed in a foggy area of Los Angeles Saturday night, authorities say. SENT: 220 words.

OHIO ROOF COLLAPSE INJURIES — Part of a house collapsed and 14 people were injured near The Ohio State University Saturday evening when people climbed onto a roof that was not designed to hold significant weight, authorities say. SENT: 220 words.

GENERAL MILLS-FLOUR RECALL — General Mills has issued a nationwide recall of its bleached and unbleached flour after discovering salmonella while sampling a 5-pound bag. SENT: 140 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP-DESANTIS — The competition between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis is intensifying as the former president is scheduling a return trip to Iowa on the same day that the Florida governor was already going to be there. SENT: 590 words, photos.

CAPITOL BREACH-PEPPER SPRAY — Federal authorities say a Southern California man who assaulted police with pepper spray during the storming of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison. SENT: 260 words, photos.

NATIONAL

JOHNNY-WINTER-MUSIC-RIGHTS — Nearly nine years after Johnny Winter’s death, a battle for control of the legendary blues guitarist’s music is being fought in court with allegations of theft and greed flying back and forth. SENT: 880 words, photos.

ARMY-HELICOPTERS-CRASH — The U.S. Army identified the three soldiers who were killed when two helicopters collided in Alaska while returning from a training mission. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SPRING FLOODS — The National Weather Service says the Mississippi River is cresting in Iowa as areas along the river continue to brace for flooding. The weather service said the levels in Dubuque would come close to records set in 2001 and 1993. SENT: 250 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-TEXAS — Shelters in a Texas city are struggling to find space for migrants who authorities say have abruptly begun crossing by the thousands from Mexico. SENT: 600 words, photos.

RESTAURANT SHOOTING-NEW ORLEANS — A shooting outside a well-known New Orleans restaurant Friday killed an employee, and one bullet penetrated the restaurant and wounded a Chicago tourist visiting for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. SENT: 320 words.

INTERNATIONAL

PARAGUAY-ELECTIONS — A broad-based opposition coalition in Paraguay is seeking to unseat South America’s longest-governing party in elections focused on corruption, the economy, health care and even ties with Taiwan. SENT: 410 words, photos, video.

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting judicial overhaul proposals in the 17th weekly rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition. SENT: 260 words, photos.

POLAND-RUSSIAN SCHOOL — Warsaw authorities have moved to claim a school building that served children of Russian diplomats, drawing an angry reaction from Moscow. SENT: 260 words.

UZEBEKISTAN-CONSTITUTION — Voters in Uzebekistan, the most populous former Soviet Central Asian republic, have cast ballots in a referendum on a revised constitution that promises human rights reforms but that also would allow the country’s president to stay in office until 2040. SENT: 260 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

CHINA-MANUFACTURING — China’s factory activity declined in April, an official survey showed Sunday, signaling policymakers’ challenges in sustaining momentum in the country’s economic recovery. SENT: 260 words, photos.

BRAZIL-TELEGRAM-SUSPENSION — Internet providers and wireless carriers in Brazil have stopped blocking Telegram after a federal judge partially revised a ruling suspending the social media app over its failure to surrender data on neo-Nazi activity. SENT: 630 words, photo.

SPORTS

BKN-SUNS-NUGGETS — Jamal Murray scored 34 points, hitting six of Denver’s 16 3-pointers, and the Nuggets sprinted past the Phoenix Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of their second-round series. Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 19 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon finished with 23 points. SENT: 600 words, photos.

HKN-MAPLE-LEAFS-LIGHTNING — The Toronto Maple Leafs take a 3-2 series lead into Game 6 of their first-round playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won Game 5 and are hoping to force a Game 7 back in Canada. SENT: 600 words, photos.

HKN-DEVILS-RANGERS — Chris Kreider had another power-play goal and two assists as the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 to force a deciding Game 7 in their first-round series. Mika Zibanejad and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist for New York, which had totaled just two goals while losing the previous three games. SENT: 810 words, photos, audio.

HOW TO REACH US

