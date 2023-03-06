AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

TOP STORIES

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN — Democrats across New Hampshire are upset with President Joe Biden for undermining their state’s status as home to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. But their concerns about Biden run much deeper, in line with a majority of Democratic voters nationwide, who oppose the 80-year-old president’s plans to launch his reelection campaign. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,510 words, photos. An abridged version of 920 words is also is available.

DEFAMATION LAWSUIT-LIBEL LAW — Fox News is on an unlikely collision course with two leading contenders for the Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, as it defends itself against a massive defamation lawsuit over how it covered false claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 1,340 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-IZIUM PORTRAIT — In the war-scarred city of Izyum in Ukraine’s northeast, the legacy of the Russian occupation permeates in ways unseen. Every step is scrutinized on paths blanketed with hidden mines. Behind closed doors, survivors spend excruciating months waiting for authorities to identity their murdered loved ones. Returning to their shattered homes, neighbors exchange suspicious glances as the hunt for collaborators poisons tightly knit communities. By Samya Kullab. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-JAPAN — South Korea took a step toward improving ties with historical rival Japan by announcing a plan to raise local civilian funds to compensate Koreans who won damages against Japanese companies that enslaved them during Tokyo’s 35-year colonial rule. The plan reflects conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol’s determination to mend frayed ties with Japan and solidify security cooperation among Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to better cope with North Korea’s nuclear threats. SENT: 930 words, photos.

CHINA-LI’S LEGACY — After a decade in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s shadow, Li Keqiang is taking his final bow as the country’s premier, marking a shift away from the skilled technocrats who have helped steer the world’s second-biggest economy in favor of officials known mainly for their unquestioned loyalty to China’s most powerful leader in recent history. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. Also see CHINA-CONGRESS-ECONOMY below.

LEBANON DOLLARIZED ECONOMY — As Lebanon's local currency continues to plummet on the black market following an official devaluation of 90%, the country's economy is quickly becoming dollarized, with a growing number of businesses pricing their goods and services to the greenback. By Kareem Chehayeb. SENT: 1,540 words, photos.

MORE NEWS

COMEDY-CHRIS ROCK — Year after the slap, Chris Rock punches back in new special. SENT: 980 words, photos.

OBIT-ACTOR RICOU BROWNING — “Creature from the Black Lagoon” actor Ricou Browning dies. SENT: 420 words, photos.

INDIA-AMITABH-BACHCHAN — Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in India. SENT: 190 words, photos.

EXXON MOBIL-NOOSES — Lawsuit Exxon Mobil sued as five nooses displayed at Louisiana facility. SENT: 330 words, photo.

NATIONAL

DISABLED WORKERS-WAGES — Kansas legislators are considering a proposal that many disability rights advocates say would encourage employers to keep paying disabled workers less than the minimum wage, bucking a national trend. By Political Writer John Hanna. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

PARENT ENGAGEMENT — It’s widely known from test scores that the pandemic set back students across the country. But many parents don’t realize that situation applies to their own child. By Education Writer Bianca Vázquez Toness. UPCOMING: 1,150 words, photos by 7 a.m. This is the Tuesday Spotlight. With PARENT ENGAGEMENT-LOCALIZE IT.

NORTHEAST-WIMPY WINTER — For much of the Eastern United States, winter has been a bust. Snow totals are far below average from Boston to Philadelphia and warmer temperatures have often resulted in more spring-like days that blizzard-like conditions. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos by 8 a.m.

OHIO CARGO TRAIN DERAILMENT — Authorities in Ohio say there is no indication of any risk to public health from the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train between Dayton and Columbus, the second derailment of a company train in the state in a month. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

CHINA-CONGRESS-ECONOMY — Chinese economic officials expressed confidence they can meet this year’s growth target of “around 5%” by generating 12 million new jobs and encouraging consumer spending following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 480 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were mostly higher in Asia after strong data on the U.S. economy sent Wall Street to its best close in six weeks. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 640 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

OBIT-GARY ROSSINGTON — Guitarist Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, has died. He was 71. SENT: 500 words, photos.

JAPAN-ONE PIECE — Hit Japanese manga “One Piece” is coming to Netflix as a live-action series — a development that’s both exciting and worrisome for fans who have seen mixed success in a growing list of Hollywood adaptations. SENT: 690 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

