AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————

BRITAIN-POLITICS — A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson battles to remain in office, shrugging off calls for his resignation after two top ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-tarred leadership. By Danica Kirka and Sylvia Hui. SENT: 950 words, photos. With: BRITAIN-POLITICS-CONSERVATIVES-EXPLAINER — How UK Conservatives can change their leader. (sent); BRITAIN-POLITICS-TIMELINE — Timeline of crises that have rocked UK’s Boris Johnson (sent). Follow this link for our complete Boris Johnson coverage.

SHOOTING-JULY FOURTH PARADE — The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there. By Michael Tram, Kathleen Foody and Don Babwin. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fifth month, some residents close to the front lines remain in shattered and nearly abandoned neighborhoods. One such place is Kharkiv’s neighborhood of Saltivka, once home to about half a million people. Only perhaps dozens live there now, in apartment blocks with no running water and little electricity. While some towns and villages around the capital, Kyiv, have begun rebuilding, other places cannot. In Saltivka, shops are closed and apartment blocks gape with broken windows. Tall grass overtakes abandoned playgrounds. Soldiers’ trenches are abandoned. In a few apartments that are now ripped open, laundry still hangs on the line. By Cara Anna and Vasilisa Stepanenko. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

TEXAS-SCHOOL SHOOTING — A police officer armed with a rifle watched the gunman in the Uvalde elementary school massacre walk toward the campus but did not fire while waiting for permission from a supervisor to shoot, according to a just-released sweeping critique of the tactical response to the May tragedy. By Paul J. Weber and Jake Bleiberg. SENT: 970 words, photos.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS-CHAUVIN — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to learn his sentence for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd. A plea deal is in place that will likely extend his time behind bars while shifting him to possibly more favorable conditions in a federal prison. It calls for 20 to 25 years in prison. But the final decision is up to U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Thursday. By Steve Karnowski. SENT: 600 words, photos. With: GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS-CHAUVIN-EXPLAINER — Chauvin faces future in federal prison for Floyd’s death. (sent).

HAITI-PRESIDENT’S ASSASSINATION — A year has passed since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his private home. Not only have authorities failed to identify all those who masterminded and financed the killing, but Haiti has gone into a freefall as violence soars and the economy tumbles. By Evens Sanon and Danica Coto. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

——————-

TRENDING

——————

STUDENT LOAN DEBT — New rules proposed by the Biden administration would make it easier for borrowers to get their federal student debt forgiven. SENT: 940 words, photos.

IVORY-BILLED WOODPECKER — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had planned to declare the ivory-billed woodpecker extinct. Now it's holding off. SENT: 400 words.

FDA-JUUL — The FDA and Juul agree to put their court fight on hold while the government conducts more review of the company’s electronic cigarettes. SENT: 300 words, photo.

OLDEST PENGUIN DIES — The oldest Magellanic penguin at the San Francisco zoo has died at age 40. He was one of the oldest penguins living under human care. SENT: 320 words, photos.

—————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

——————————

SUPREME COURT-RETIRED JUSTICE — Until last week when he swore in Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, his successor on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer had a rigorous, intellectually challenging job with the highest of stakes. Now the 83-year-old retiree has no briefs to read and no opinions to write. But that doesn’t mean he’ll take it easy. . UPCOMING: 700 words by 9 a.m., photos.

ELECTION 2022-DEMOCRATS — Many Democrats are frustrated their party hasn’t done more about the Supreme Court’s ruling revoking the constitutional right for women to obtain abortions. The party’s main response is that voters needs to elect more Democrats, while activists say the party needs to act with the power it won in the 2020 election. SENT: 1,120 words, photos. With ABORTION — U.S. states move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

G20-FOREIGN MINISTERS — Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks on Friday bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov stopped in various Asian capitals on their way to Bali, drumming up support and fortifying their ties in the region ahead of the talks. By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 900 words, photos.

JAPAN-HOPELESS OPPOSITION — Ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections, nearly a dozen opposition parties are trying to topple the Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled, almost without interruption, since the end of World War II. They stand little chance. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

INFLATION-GLOBAL POVERTY — A staggering 71 million more people around the world are experiencing poverty as a result of soaring food and energy prices that climbed in the weeks following Russia’s war in Ukraine. The United Nations Development Program’s report released Thursday estimates that 51.6 million more people fell into poverty in the first three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, living off $1.90 a day or less. SENT: 500 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-SYRIA-AID — Russia agrees to continue humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria for six months — not a year, as many in the international community want. SENT: 450 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing. U.N. Security Council meeting at 10 a.m.

KENYA-TUNA OVERFISHING — Environmental group have criticized the overfishing of tuna in the Indian Ocean, which is also affecting the livelihoods of Kenya’s coastal communities. SENT: 850 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-FLOODS — Floodwaters recede in Sydney and its surrounding area as heavy rain threatens to inundate towns north of Australia’s largest city. SENT: 200 words, photos.

IRAN-PAINTING PASSION — Tehran residents accustomed to seething at slow-moving traffic, sweltering in summer heat and suffocating in smog may be surprised to find a growing number of outdoor painters reveling in the Iranian capital’s historic charm. SENT: 950 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-TENSIONS — A South Korea activist says he launched more huge balloons carrying COVID-19 relief items toward North Korea. It came days after the North vowed to sternly deal with such activities and made a highly questionable claim that things floating across the border were a source of the virus. SENT: 500 words, photos.

——————-

NATIONAL

——————-

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS-CHAUVIN — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin faces sentencing for violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the 2020 arrest that ended with Floyd’s death. SENT: 660 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing. Hearing scheduled for 3 p.m.

YELLOWSTONE FLOODS-FLAWED FORECAST — Some weather experts say the recent flooding that devastated Yellowstone National Park underscores a need to update how the government issues forecasts as extreme weather becomes more frequent. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

—————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————-

CLIMATE-GAS PRICES — As Congress and the Supreme Court stymie the Biden administration’s efforts to curb climate change, one thing the president doesn’t want — high gas prices — actually is dropping carbon emissions. UPCOMING: 1,200 words by 1 p.m., photos.

————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets are higher after the Federal Reserve said more U.S. interest rate hikes might be needed to cool inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. SENT: 450 words, photos.

———————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

———————————-

CHEER STAR-CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — A federal judge sentences Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” to 12 years in prison for soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and other offenses. SENT: 440 words, photos.

—————-

SPORTS

—————-

RUSSIA-GRINER-PUBLIC RALLY — Several hundred fans gather for a rally in support of the Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner, hoping their sentiments reach the WNBA star 6,000 miles away in a Russian jail cell. SENT: 490 words, photos.

———————————————

HOW TO REACH US

———————————————-

The Nerve Center can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.