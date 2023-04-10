AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

———————————

TOP STORIES

———————————-

TENNESSEE-LAWMAKERS-EXPULSION — Nashville officials are poised to vote to reinstate one of the two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republican colleagues over their gun control protest on the House floor after a deadly school shooting. The expulsions have made Tennessee a new front in the battle for the future of American democracy, while propelling the ousted lawmakers into the national spotlight. SENT?DEVELOPING: 40O words, phots.

CHINA-TAIWAN-US — China’s military sent several dozen warplanes and warships toward Taiwan in a large-scale exercise that simulated sealing off the island following its president’s trip to the U.S. Taiwan’s defense ministry said 70 Chinese planes were detected from Sunday to early Monday. Another 59 flights of bombers and fighter jets were detected later. The actions follow President Tsai Ing-wen’s trip to America, with the most sensitive event being a meeting with the U.S. House speaker. By Huizhong Wu. SENT: 600 words, photos.

ABORTION PILLS — The nation’s top health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America” and he did not rule out defying the judge’s order if necessary. By Hope Yen. SENT: 560 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP — Former President Donald Trump is trying to turn criminal charges against him to his political advantage. Trump has been claiming the 34 felony charges filed against him last week are part of a plot to interfere with the 2024 presidential election. He’s made similar allegations about several other criminal probes swirling around him. Trump routinely has claimed that elections he’s run in were rigged against him, often before voting even began. As the first former president ever charged with a crime, his latest version of that claim takes him even further into uncharted territory. By Michelle L. Price and Nicholas Riccardi. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

INDIA-POPULATION-WOMEN IN WORKFORCE — India will soon eclipse China to become the world’s most populous country, and its economy is among the fastest-growing. But the number of Indian women in the workforce, already among the 20 lowest in the world, has been shrinking for years. It’s not only a problem for individual women, but a growing challenge for India’s own economic ambitions if its estimated 670 million women are left behind as its population expands. The hope is that India’s fast-growing working-age population will propel the nation’s economic growth for years to come. Yet experts worry this could just as easily become a demographic liability if India fails to ensure its rising population, especially its women, are employed. By Krutika Pathi. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video.

GLF-MASTERS — Jon Rahm has become the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters. Rahm trailed Brooks Koepka by four shots to start the marathon day of 30 holes, which was necessary to complete the rain-delayed third round. He wound up with a runaway victory when Koepka collapsed in the final round. Phil Mickelson turned in a 65 for a remarkable charge by the 52-year-old three-time Masters champion. By AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

—————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-PALM SUNDAY — Ukrainians have marked Palm Sunday in the country’s most revered Orthodox site that has been at the heart of a religious dispute playing out in parallel with the war against Russia. Dozens of worshippers filled the church inside the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastic complex days after an eviction order was implemented to expel monks with links to Russia. SENT: 440 words, photos.

———————————

MORE NEWS

————————————

KING CHARLES III CORONATION — King Charles III plans to take a short cut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. SENT: 625 words, photos.

HAWAII-SHARK ATTACK — Authorities say a surfer was in serious condition after being bitten in the leg by a shark off Honolulu. SENT: 100 words.

GUAYANA-RODEO — Guyana’s Rupununi Rodeo celebrates local cowboy culture. SENT: 350 words, photos.

EXONERATED MAN-ARREST-TEXAS — A Houston man declared innocent in 2021 after being convicted in a fatal stabbing and serving seven years in prison has been charged with murder in the shooting a fellow motorist, police said. SENT: 220 words, photos.

———————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————————-

CAPITOL RIOT-PROUD BOYS — A jury will soon decide whether the onetime leader of the Proud Boys extremist group is guilty in one of the most serious cases brought in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Closing arguments could be as early as this week before jurors in Washington, D.C., decide whether to convict Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants of seditious conspiracy. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

——————————

NATIONAL

——————————

US KIDS KILLED-DOOMSDAY PLOT-TRIAL — Prosecutors present opening arguments in the strange triple murder trial of a woman charged in the deaths of her two children and her new husband’s previous spouse. Prosecutors say Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, espoused doomsday-focused beliefs as part of a conspiracy to kill 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his big sister Tylee Ryan, who was last seen a few days before her 17th birthday in 2019. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial began with jury selection last week. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CENSUS-WORKING FROM HOME — People working from home became younger, more diverse, better educated and more likely to move during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau released last week. The report says that, in many respects, the demographic makeup of people working from home from 2019 to 2021 became more like workers who were commuting. SENT: 500 words, photo.

BALTIMORE-CURFEW — The mayor of Baltimore has called for a summer curfew after two teenagers were shot while police were attempting to break up a large crowd of minors Sunday night. SENT: 250 words, photos.

—————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

——————————————-

LEBANON-ISREAL-RAID ANNIVERSARY — Fifty years after an Israeli raid in Beirut killed three top PLO officials, Lebanon remains a scene of proxy war, highlighted by last week’s exchange of cross-border rocket fire and airstrikes between Israel and Palestinian militants. By Bassem Mroue. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

VATICAN-EASTER — Pope Francis has invoked prayers for both the Ukrainian and Russian people in his Easter message. Francis also praised nations that help refugees and appealed for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians. Tens of thousands of faithful joined the 86-year-old pope on Sunday to celebrate Christianity’s most joyful day at Mass in a flower-adorned St. Peter’s Square. SENT: 750 words, photos, video.

FRANCE-MARSEILLE-BUILDING-COLLAPSE — Officials say eight people remain missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed early Sunday near the port of Marseille. SENT: 630 words, photos.

———————-

BUSINESS ———————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares are mostly higher in Asia after a report showed resilience in the U.S. jobs market. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Seoul but fell in Shanghai. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Sydney after last week ended with Good Friday holidays in many countries. SENT: 500 words, photos.

———————

SPORTS

———————

HKN-BRUINS-FLYERS — The Boston Bruins have broken the NHL record for wins in a season after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 behind David Pastrnak’s hat trick that got him to 60 goals for the first time in his career. SENT: 700 words, photos.

———————————————-

