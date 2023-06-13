AP News Digest 3:15 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

———————————

TOP STORIES

———————————

TRUMP-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — Donald Trump is set to make his first court appearance in a historic criminal case charging the former president with hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back. By Eric Tucker and Jill Colvin. SENT: 980 words, photos, videos. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after 3 p.m. court appearance.

TRUMP-ALLIES — When Trump appears in federal court, he will likely be joined on the witness stand by a man well-practiced in standing by his side: Walt Nauta, his valet turned co-conspirator. Nauta is hardly the first Trump associate to face potential jail time for crimes he’s alleged to have committed in service to Trump. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 860 words, photo. With ELECTION 2024-JILL BIDEN — Jill Biden says "it’s a little shocking" many Republicans still support Trump.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — A Ukrainian regional governor says at least three people were killed and 25 wounded after missiles hit civilian buildings in an overnight attack in the central city of Kryvyi Rih — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown. Gov. Serhiy Lysak of the Dnipropetrovsk region said the strike involving cruise missiles hit a five-story residential building and the area was engulfed in fire. He said that people were trapped under the rubble and rescue operations were ongoing. By Jamey Keaten. SENT: 440 words, photos.

HAITI-REUNITING ORPHANS — About 30,000 Haitian children live in orphanages, where reports of abuse are rampant. Officials are stepping up efforts to reunite kids with parents in a push to shutter the institutions, most of which are privately owned and largely funded by U.S. donors. By Dánica Coto. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

CONSUMER PRICES — Consumer price increases in the United States likely slowed sharply last month, extending a steady easing of inflation over the past year. But a gauge of underlying prices may still reflect persistent inflation pressures. Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 720 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 8:30 a.m. report.

NBA FINALS — Denver outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in an ugly, frantic Game 5 that did nothing to derail Nikola Jokic, who bailed out his teammates with 28 points and 16 rebounds on a night when nothing else seemed to work. The win gave the Nuggets their first title in 47 years in the league. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

—————————-

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

—————————-

PRIDE FESTIVALS-TRANSGENDER RECOGNITION — Pride celebrations across the country are putting transgender community members front and center in a year when conservative states have prioritized restricting gender affirming care for trans youth, public bathroom use and participation in sports. By Susan Haigh. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

——————————

MORE NEWS

——————————

TV-PAT SAJAK — Pat Sajak announces “Wheel of Fortune” retirement. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-NEWSOM-HANNITY — California Gov. Newsom spars with Fox News host Hannity. SENT: 730 words, photos.

TEXAS BEACH-DEAD FISH — Tens of thousands of dead fish wash up on a Texas beach due to low oxygen levels. SENT: 240 words.

——————————

WASHINGTON

—————-————

CONGRESS-HOUSE REPUBLICANS — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared to have resolved, for now, an impasse with some of the more conservative members of his caucus who had brought the chamber to a standstill last week. SENT: 370 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

CAVE TOUR-BOAT CAPSIZE — A boat carrying hospitality workers capsized during a tour of a historic underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, killing one person who became trapped beneath the overturned vessel, officials said. SENT: 460 words, photos.

WIFE CHARGED-CHILDREN’S GRIEF BOOK — A judge has ruled that a Utah mother of three who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death, and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, will remain in jail throughout her trial after her sister-in-law called her “desperate, greedy and extremely manipulative” during a court hearing. SENT: 860 words, photos.

I-95 COLLAPSE — The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline lost control on an off-ramp and flipped the tanker truck on its side in a wreck that set it afire and destroyed a section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway, Pennsylvania’s top transportation official said. SENT: 870 words, photos, video.

NEIGHBOR SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Civil rights leaders and ministers demanded justice during a memorial service for a Black mother who was fatally shot in front of her 9-year-old son by a white neighbor firing through the door of her central Florida home. SENT: 630 words, photos.

NASHVILLE-SCHOOL SHOOTING — The former student who shot through the doors of a Nashville Christian elementary school in March and killed three children and three adults died from gunshot wounds to the head, torso and other parts of the body, an autopsy report showed. SENT: 490 words, photos.

MARYLAND-FATAL-SHOOTING — A Maryland man was charged in a shooting that killed three men — including a father and son — and wounded three others after a neighborhood dispute over parking during a party, police said. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-GUILTY PLEAS — Two men who were active-duty members of the Marines Corps when they stormed the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty to riot-related criminal charges. SENT: 580 words, photos.

—————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

COLOMBIA-PLANE CRASH-CHILDREN — A custody battle has broken out among relatives of four Indigenous children who survived a plane crash and 40 harrowing days alone in the Amazon rainforest in an extraordinary showing of youthful resilience that captivated people around the world. SENT: 790 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-BUS-CRASH — A bus driver was driving too fast when the vehicle rolled on its side and hit a guard rail in heavy fog in an Australian wine region, killing 10 wedding guests and injuring 25 others, police alleged. SENT: 680 words, photos, video.

SOUTH SUDAN-ROAD TO ELECTIONS In 18 months South Sudan is supposed to head to the polls for presidential elections, the culmination of a peace agreement signed nearly five years ago to pull the nation out of fighting that killed some 400,000 people. SENT: 900 words, photos.

SYRIA-US — A helicopter accident in northeastern Syria over the weekend left 22 American service members injured, the U.S. military said, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation and that no enemy fire involved. SENT: 370 words, photo.

CHINA-ABBAS — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas began a visit to China that comes as Beijing is seeking a larger role in Middle East politics and competing for energy resources. SENT: 240 words, photo.

VENEZUELA-IRANIAN PRESIDENT — In his first visit to Latin America, Iran’s hardline president met with his Venezuelan counterpart and declared that both countries have “a common enemy,” alluding to the United States, before signing a series of cooperation agreements. SENT: 330 words, photos.

———————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————————————

CHECK FRAUD — Check fraud is back in a big way, fueled by a rise in organized crime that is forcing small businesses and individuals to take additional safety measures or to avoid sending checks through the mail altogether. By Business Writer Ken Sweet. SENT: 1,010 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mostly higher ahead of a U.S. inflation update and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 510 words, photo.

————————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————————

OBIT-TREAT WILLIAMS — Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71. SENT: 480 words, photos.

FILM REVIEW-THE FLASH — The long-awaited standalone “Flash” movie has arrived. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. SENT: 920 words, photos.

————————-

