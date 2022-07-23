AP News Digest 3:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-THE HEARINGS — The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have paused, at least for now, and Washington is taking stock of what was learned about the actions of Donald Trump and associates surrounding the Capitol attack. The House committee exposed or fleshed out behind-the-scenes scheming that revealed the lengths Trump and his enablers wanted to go to keep him in power. By Calvin Woodward and Eric Tucker. SENT: 3,040 words, photos. An abridged version of 990 words is also available.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-MOMENTS — From jaw-dropping testimony, to shocking video, to never-before-seen documents, revelations came fast during the tightly scripted hearings of the House Jan. 6 committee. Some moments that stood out. SENT: 1,690 words, photos, video.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-SENATE — After a bruising opening to his general election campaign for the U.S. Senate, Georgia Republican Herschel Walker is trying to deflect attention back onto Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and saddle the incumbent with the weight of high inflation and President Joe Biden’s poor standing with voters. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

VATICAN-CANADA — Pope Francis’ trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church’s missionary legacy, spurred on by the first pope from the Americas and the discovery of hundreds of probable graves at the school sites. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 1,110 words.

FOOD-PRICES-HURTING-HOMES — As inflation surges around the world, politicians are scrambling for ways to keep food affordable as people increasingly protest the soaring cost of living. One knee-jerk response has been food export bans aimed at protecting domestic prices and supplies as a growing number of governments in developing nations try to show a nervous public that their needs will be met. For business owners, the rising cost of cooking ingredients has prompted them to raise prices. For consumers, it has meant paying more for the same or lesser quality food or curbing certain habits altogether. By Aya Batrawy, Eileen Ng, Omar Faruk and Kareem Chehayeb. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

———————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — Emergency workers recovered three bodies from a school hit by a Russian strike in eastern Ukraine, officials said Friday, one of a string of attacks on the nation. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BIDEN-UKRAINE — The White House announced Friday that the U.S. is sending an additional $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, a package that will include additional medium range rocket systems and tactical drones. SENT: 630 words, photos.

—————————————-

TRENDING NEWS

—————————————-

WWE-VINCE-MCMAHON — World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon has announced he is retiring amid an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the flamboyant showman who turned a small wrestling company into a worldwide entertainment business. SENT: 430 words, photo.

DEADLY COLLISION-TEXAS — A car driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway in East Texas collided with an SUV, killing all five people in the vehicles, authorities say. SENT: 200 words.

INDIANA-MALL-SHOOTING — The family of the man who fatally shot three people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall says that they had no inkling that he was capable of the violence. SENT: 280 words, photos.

MISSING-TEENS — Two men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished six years ago were sentenced Friday to life in prison without possibility of parole, prosecutors say. SENT: 340 words, photo.

MISSING WOMAN-COLORADO — A Colorado man who had been charged in the presumed death of his missing wife has pleaded guilty to forgery for casting her 2020 election ballot for then-President Donald Trump. SENT: 300 words, photo.

BEACH PLANE-CRASH — A small plane towing a banner crashed in the ocean during a lifeguard competition that turned into a real-life rescue along Southern California’s popular Huntington Beach. SENT: 340 words, photos.

TEXAS-SCHOOL SHOOTING — Uvalde school officials have canceled a meeting to decide the future of embattled district Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who was facing the possibility of becoming the first officer to be fired over the slow law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School massacre. SENT: 220 words, photo.

LOTTERY JACKPOT — Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot. SENT: 130 words, photos.

———————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————————

ELECTION-2022-TRUMP-PENCE — Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, held rival campaign events in Arizona, turning the governor’s race into a broader referendum on the Republican Party’s future. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the other or the growing rift between them. By Jonathan J. Cooper. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

CAPITOL-RIOT-BANNON-TRIAL — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Committee leaders called the verdict “a victory for the rule of law.” By Ashraf Khalil. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MARYLAND — Bestselling author Wes Moore won the Democratic primary for Maryland governor, setting up a general election contest against Republican Dan Cox, a hard-line conservative endorsed by former President Donald Trump. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-BALTIMORE PROSECUTOR — Marilyn Mosby, a high-profile prosecutor who aligned herself with criminal justice reformers but ended up with legal problems of her own, has lost the Democratic primary for Baltimore state’s attorney to Ivan Bates, a defense attorney. SENT: 400 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SHERIFFS — Promoters of baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 president election was stolen from former President Donald Trump are now looking to sheriffs to pursue fraud allegations. They’re pushing a dubious theory that sheriffs have virtually unchecked power locally. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-AFFIRMATIVE ACTION — The Supreme Court takes a step that will allow new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the court, to take part in a case that could lead to the end of the use of race in college admissions. SENT: 360 words, photo.

—————————-

NATIONAL

—————————-

GEORGE-FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL-RIGHTS — A federal judge on Friday sided with two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, ruling that the guidelines for their sentences will be calculated in a way that could mean substantially less prison time for them. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SAVING-SEQUOIS — The U.S. Forest Service has announced it’s taking emergency action to save giant sequoias by speeding up projects that could start within weeks to clear underbrush to protect the world’s largest trees from the increasing threat of wildfires. SENT: 810 words, photos.

WILDFIRE-HELICOPTER-CRASH — Both pilots of a firefighting helicopter that crashed in Idaho have died, the U.S. Forest Service says. Mary Cernicek with the Salmon-Challis National Forest said Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, died from injuries they sustained when their CH-47D Series “Chinook” crashed in the Salmon River. SENT: 470 words.

POLICE-ARREST-BEATING — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing why police officers in the town of Oakland kicked down the door of a 25-year-old Black man and violently arrested him on accusations of speeding and running a stop sign. SENT: 470 words.

ABORTION-CITY-V.-STATE — St. Louis has joined the growing list of Democrat-led cities seeking to help women gain abortion access, even in red states that have largely banned the procedure. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SCHOOL-SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Prosecutors have shown jurors photos of the horrific damage the bullets fired by Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s AR-15 rifle did to some of his 17 victims, causing extensive wounds to their heads, bodies and limbs. SENT: 980 words, photos.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

SRI LANKA — International human rights groups are urging Sri Lanka’s new president to immediately order security forces to cease all unlawful use of force against protesters who have been demonstrating against the government — for months — over the country’s economic meltdown. SENT: 680 words, photos.

THAILAND-POLITICS — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is expected to win his fourth and final no-confidence vote in Parliament, ahead of a general election next year. SENT: 290 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-CIVIL RIGHTS GROUPS — After years of delays, six human rights organizations — including the foundation that runs the online encyclopedia Wikipedia — have finally received permission to raise concerns and participate in discussions at the U.N. body overseeing economic development and social issues. SENT: 470 words.

CHINA-EGG-FREEZING — A Chinese court has overruled a rare legal challenge brought by an unmarried Beijing woman seeking the right to freeze her eggs. The Chaoyang Intermediate People’s Court in Beijing said in a judgment that the hospital did not violate the woman’s rights in denying her access to freeze her eggs. Teresa Xu received the court judgment almost three years after she first brought the case. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CHINA-INFLUENCER-BURNED — A Chinese court in southwestern Sichuan province executed a man who was convicted of homicide for setting his former wife on fire, in a case that had drawn national outrage and horror in an extreme case of domestic violence. SENT: 230 words, photo.

IRAN — Flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 17 people, state television say. SENT: 110 words.

———————————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

———————————————

MED-MONKEYPOX-KIDS — Two children have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the U.S., health officials say. One is a toddler in California and the other an infant who is not a U.S. resident but was tested while in Washington, D.C., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 400 words, photos.

——————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

——————————————-

MUSIC-ODESZA — After a four-year hiatus, electronic duo Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills of ODESZA are back with “The Last Goodbye” — a dance-friendly record that nods to the friends and family who made them and continue to support them. SENT: 1,170 words, photos, video.

COMIC-CON-LORD-OF-THE-RINGS-SERIES — Comic-Con audiences got a sneak peek at the new “Lord of the Rings” series “The Rings of Power” Friday in San Diego. Amazon Studios unveiled a new trailer for the show, set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” SENT: 330 words, photos.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

BBA—BLUE JAYS-RED SOX — Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5. Toronto came within two runs of the modern major league record for runs in a game. By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 900 words, photos.

ATH-WORLDS-DAY-8 — Sydney McLaughlin shattered her world record by a whopping 0.73 seconds, blazing through the 400-meter hurdles in 50.68 seconds for her first title at world championships. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 960 words, photos. With ATH--Worlds-Felix Returns and ATH--Worlds-US 4x100 Relays (both sent).

—————————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.