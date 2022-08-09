AP News Digest 3:30 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

ONLY ON AP

————————

MYANMAR-SACRIFICED FOR GREEN ENERGY — The birds no longer sing. The cows die. And if the people in this northern Myanmar forest complain, they too face the threat of death from militias. This forest is the source of key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths turn up in everything from hard drives to elevators, and are vital to the fast-growing field of green energy. But an AP investigation found their cost is environmental destruction, the theft of land and the funneling of money to brutal militias. The AP tied rare earths from Myanmar to the supply chains of 78 companies. Nearly all who responded said they took environmental protection and human rights seriously. By Dake Kang, Victoria Milko and Lori Hinnant. SENT: 3,130 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,120 words is also available.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

TRUMP-FBI — The FBI searches former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. Trump says agents opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 1,150 words, photos, video.

ELECTION 2022 — Voters choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Minnesota, Vermont and Connecticut also hold primaries. By Sara Burnett and Scott Bauer. SENT: 1,230 words, photos. UPCOMING: Updates throughout the day. Poll closings: Vermont 7 p.m.; Connecticut 8 p.m.; Wisconsin, Minnesota 9 p.m. Also see MORE ON ELECTION 2022 below.

KENYA ELECTIONS — Voting was well underway in Kenya’s unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the brash deputy president who styles himself as the outsider and a “hustler.” By Cara Anna. SENT: 810 words, photos. UPCOMING: Polls close at 10 a.m.

CHINA-US-TAIWAN — Taiwan’s foreign minister said that China aims to control the East and South China Seas via the Taiwan Strait, describing a greater ambition to upend the Asia-Pacific status quo and prevent nations from aiding the self-governing island. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu spoke at a news conference in Taipei as Taiwan began live-fire military drills to test combat readiness in response to ongoing Chinese exercises that have included launching missiles into waters off the island of 23 million people. SENT: 270 words, photos. With NEW ZEALAND-SHERMAN VISIT — Deputy Secretary Sherman says US “doubling down” on Pacific.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DISINFORMATION — Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, big tech firms and the European Union moved to ban the country’s main propaganda and disinformation channels. Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded according to a report from a tech firm, NewsGuard, that tracks disinformation. By David Klepper. SENT: 660 words, photo. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below.

AFGHANISTAN-BIDEN — The nearly 12 months since the chaotic end to the U.S. war in Afghanistan haven’t been easy for Joe Biden. In the summer of 2021, the American electorate largely approved of the new president’s performance, but things went sideways for Biden after the messy U.S. troop withdrawal. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

OBIT-OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN — Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in “Grease," dies at 73. SENT: 1,180 words, photos, video.

EZRA MILLER-VERMONT BURGLARY — Actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont. SENT: 320 words, photos.

GABBY PETITO-CLAIM — Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her. SENT: 640 words, photos, video.

SOUTHWEST-FLIGHT ATTENDANT — Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing. SENT: 320 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA-DEADLY CRASH — Driver in LA crash that killed five charged with murder. SENT: 450 words, photos.

RAPPER-DRUG CHARGES — Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-WEATHER — Rains in South Korea turn Seoul’s roads to rivers, leave eight dead. SENT: 620 words, photos.

————————————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — Russian authorities and their allies in the territories seized by Moscow since the start of its invasion of Ukraine have faced broad public resistance, ranging from pickets to attacks on local pro-Moscow officials. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

—————————————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————————————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE READINESS — After the disruption of online learning, first-year college students are arriving arrive on U.S. campuses unprepared for the demands of college-level work, experts say. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video.

————————

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

————————

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE — Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, faces a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress. SENT: 860 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SECRETARIES OF STATE — Voters in four states determine their party’s nominees for the statewide office that typically oversees elections. SENT: 620 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-MINNESOTA — Voters in Minnesota primary were set to choose the Republican candidates to advance to November matchups with Democratic incumbents Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon. SENT: 460 words, photos.

————————

WASHINGTON

————————

CONGRESS-VETERANS — Biden is set to sign into law a bill that aims to help military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. SENT: 1,350 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

ALBUQUERQUE-MUSLIM KILLINGS — The killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are sending fear through Muslim communities across the U.S. SENT: 940 words, photos, video.

ASYLUM-WAITING IN MEXICO — The Department of Homeland Security says it has ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. SENT: 340 words, photo.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————

LEBANON-PUBLIC SECTOR STRIKE — Tens of thousands of Lebanese public sector workers have been on strike for the past six weeks, demanding the government of the cash-strapped country pay them higher wages and offer them healthcare. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

JAPAN-NAGASAKI-ANNIVERSARY — Nagasaki paid tribute to the victims of the U.S. atomic bombing 77 years ago on Aug. 9, with the mayor saying Russia’s war on Ukraine showed the world that another nuclear attack is not just a worry but “a tangible and present crisis.” SENT: 600 words, photos.

CHINA CYCLING BOOM — The bicycle is no longer just a means of transport for a growing number of Chinese, as a series of coronavirus outbreaks gives a boost to a fledgling cycling boom. SENT: 780 words, photos.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA-PRIME MINISTER — Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape has been returned to power following elections in the South Pacific Island nation. SENT: 100 words, photo.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares mostly declined amid a global fall in technology shares, including Japan’s SoftBank, which has reported hefty losses caused by the market downturn. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 630 words, photos.

————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

————————

BIDEN-CLIMATE — Biden’s proposals on climate change remain largely intact in legislation passed by the Senate over the weekend and expected to receive a vote in the House on Friday. SENT: 990 words, photo.

——————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

——————————————

MOTOWN MUSEUM-EXPANSION — Motown legends Smokey Robinson, Otis Williams and Martha Reeves were among those who celebrated the completion of the first two phases of the Motown Museum’s expansion. SENT: 390 words, photos.

————————

