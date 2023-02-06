AP News Digest 3:15 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ONLY ON AP

STATE OF THE UNION POLL-AP POLL-BIDEN — A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows just 37% of Democrats say they want Biden to seek a second term. By Josh Boak and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

TURKEY EARTHQUAKE — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing at least 641 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area. By Suzan Fraser. SENT: 980 words, photos. UPCOMING: Video. With TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE-THE LATEST.

CHINA-US — China accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force when the American military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday, saying that had “seriously impacted and damaged both sides’ efforts and progress in stabilizing Sino-U.S. relations.” By Emily Wang Fujiyama. SENT: 880 words, photos. With UNITED-STATES-CHINA-BALLOON — Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions.

GRAMMYS — Beyoncé sits alone atop the Grammy throne as the ceremony’s most decorated artist in history, but at the end of the show it was Harry Styles who walked away with the album of the year honor. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 1,180 words, photos, videos. With GRAMMYS-LIST. Also see MORE ON THE GRAMMYS below.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR SERBIA — Since the start of the war in Ukraine, about 200,000 Russians have left their homeland for Serbia, with many seeking a new life in a fraternal Slavic country free from Kremlin oppression. The Balkan country is a close ally of Moscow, with historic, religious and cultural ties, and Russia backs Serbia’s claim over its former province of Kosovo. But it is a complex relationship. By Jovana Gec and Dusan Stojanovic. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-ARIZONA DEMOCRATS — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s estrangement and subsequent divorce from Democrats is fueling fears that party discord in Arizona could complicate Biden’s path to reelection and hopes for maintaining control of the Senate. By Jonathan J. Cooper. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

PAKISTAN SPORT — There is only one sport that matters in Pakistan and that’s cricket, a massive money-making machine. Minor sports like rugby are struggling to get off the ground due to a lack of investment and interest, stunting their growth at home and chances of success overseas. By Riazat Butt. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

MORE ON THE GRAMMYS

GRAMMYS-FASHION — Lizzo wowed in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana opera coat adorned with flowers and a huge hood as the wild and wacky Grammys red carpet did not disappoint. Tattered streetwear, T-shirts and denim mixed with blinged-out couture, wild patterns and plenty of skin. By Entertainment Writer Leanne Italie. SENT: 1,250 words, photos, video.

IRAN-PROTESTS — An Iranian singer who faces possible prison time for his song that’s become an anthem to the ongoing protests shaking the Islamic Republic wept after seeing he’d won a Grammy. SENT: 380 words, photos.

TRENDING

OBIT-CHARLES KIMBROUGH — Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in “Murphy Brown,” dies. SENT: 250 words, photos.

ADVENTURELAND PARK-ACCIDENT — Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen. SENT: 310 words, photos.

NASCAR-FOX-HARVICK — Kevin Harvick to join Fox booth as NASCAR analyst in 2024. SENT: 580 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-WIKIPEDIA — Blocked Pakistan blocks Wikipedia for “hurting Muslim sentiment.” SENT: 310 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

GEORGIA-PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants his state to become an early presidential primary host – just not in 2024, as Biden and the Democratic Party are pushing. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 970 words, photos.

NATIONAL

CHASING HORSE-ARREST-NEVADA — Victims, lawyers, detectives and federal special agents are scheduled to speak in court before a judge decides whether to grant bail to former "Dances With Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse. SENT: 520 words, photos.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-OHIO — Officials monitoring the smoldering, tangled wreckage of a train derailment in northeastern Ohio urgently warned hundreds of nearby residents who had declined to evacuate to do so, saying a rail car was at risk of a potential explosion that could launch deadly shrapnel as far as a mile. SENT: 770 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli forces killed five Palestinian gunmen in a raid on a West Bank refugee camp, according to Israeli security officials. SENT: 640 words, photo.

VATICAN-LGBTQ — Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and top Presbyterian minister together denounced the criminalization of homosexuality and said gay people should be welcomed by their churches. SENT: 540 words, photos.

INDIA-MILITARY — India is relaunching its INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier after a major refit, a critical step toward fulfilling its plan to deploy two carrier battle groups as it seeks to strengthen its regional maritime power to counter China’s increasing assertiveness. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

HONG KONG-ACTIVISTS — Some of Hong Kong’s best-known pro-democracy activists went on trial in the biggest prosecution yet under a law imposed by China’s ruling Communist Party to crush dissent. SENT: 630 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-PARTY MEETING — North Korea has scheduled a major political conference to discuss the “urgent task” of improving its agricultural sector, a possible sign of worsening food insecurity as the country’s economic isolation deepens amid a defiant nuclear weapons push. SENT: 630 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets sank after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 440 words, photos.

