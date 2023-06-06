AP News Digest 4 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

———————

ONLY ON AP

———————

ROHINGYA-DYING AT SEA — On December 1, a boat carrying 180 Rohingya refugees set out from Bangladesh, bound for Indonesia. On board were babies, pregnant women and frightened children fleeing surging violence in Bangladesh’s refugee camps. One week later, the boat vanished. The Associated Press has reconstructed the passengers’ journey based on dozens of interviews, videos and audio recordings of calls from the boat. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 3,240 words, photos. With BANGLADESH-ROHINGYA-DYING AT SEA-TAKEAWAYS.

SOCCER RACISM-ONLINE ABUSE — It’s the latest form of racism in soccer: technology-fueled, visual, permanently intrusive and 24/7 — a haunting reminder of the 1980s-style monkey chants and banana throwing in a social media era. And it is spiraling out of control on platforms where anonymity is the golden ticket for racists. By Sports Writers Steve Douglas and Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 1,500 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,050 words is also available.

———————

TOP STORIES

———————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, sending water gushing from the breached facility and threatening possible massive flooding and what officials called an “ecological disaster.” Ukrainian authorities ordered hundreds of thousands of residents downriver to evacuate. By Susie Blann. SENT: 840 words, photos, video. With WORLD COURT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA — Ukraine to open hearings in case against Russia at top U.N. court.

PLANE CRASH-JET SCRAMBLE — The pilot of a business jet that flew over Washington and crashed in a remote part of Virginia appeared to be slumped over and unresponsive, three U.S. officials said, recounting observations by fighter pilots who intercepted the wayward flight. By Sarah Brumfield and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, video. With SONIC BOOM-EXPLAINER.

FRANCE D-DAY — World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating 79th anniversary of D-Day on Normandy beaches to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. By Sylvie Corbet. SENT: 530 words, photos.

BRITAIN-PRINCE HARRY — Prince Harry is due at a London court to testify against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping. Harry alleges that journalists at the Daily Mirror and its sister papers used unlawful techniques on an “industrial scale” to get scoops. SENT: 420 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-MIGRANT FLIGHTS — Officials were investigating whether Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis was behind a flight that picked up asylum-seekers on the Texas border and flew them — apparently without their knowledge — to California’s capital, even as faith-based groups scrambled to find housing and food for them. By Trân Nguyễn and Olga R. Rodriguez. SENT: 900 words, photos, video.

ELECTION 2024-CHRISTIE — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to launch his campaign for the White House at a town hall in New Hampshire. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 420 words, photo. UPCOMING: 990 words after 6:30 p.m. event.

——————-

MORE NEWS

——————-

SUPREME COURT-SMALL TRUMP — A man wants to trademark “Trump too small” for T-shirts. SENT: 520 words, photo.

OREGON-FOX NEWS — Oregon investigating Fox Corp. board over bogus election fraud claims. SENT: 440 words, photos.

GEORGE SANTOS-CRIMINAL CHARGES — Lawyer says Rep. Santos would go to jail to keep identities of bond cosigners secret. SENT: 440 words, photos.

FLORIDA BEACH SHOOTING — Police in South Florida arrest three suspects in Memorial Day beach shooting. SENT: 240 words, photo.

PERU-VAN-DER-SLOOT — Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition. SENT: 620 words, photos.

BIDEN-CHIEFS — President Biden says Chiefs “building a dynasty” as he hosts Super Bowl champs. SENT: 230 words, photos, video.

——————-

NATIONAL

——————-

NEIGHBOR SHOOTING-FLORIDA — Police are investigating after a Florida mother was fatally shot by her neighbor through a door after a disagreement over playing children. SENT: 540 words, photo.

PUBLIC RELIGIOUS SCHOOL-OKLAHOMA — A state school board in Oklahoma voted to approve what would be the first publicly funded religious school in the nation, despite a warning from the state’s attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional. SENT: 420 words, photo.

STOP AND FRISK — New York City’s reliance on the tactic known as “stop and frisk” as part of a new initiative to combat gun violence is harming communities of color and running afoul of the law, a court-appointed federal monitor reported. SENT: 460 words, photos.

MISSOURI EXECUTION — A man who shot and killed two rural Missouri jailers nearly 23 years ago during a failed bid to help an inmate escape is set to be executed. SENT: 540 words, photos.

——————-

INTERNATIONAL

——————-

CHINA-US — Senior U.S. and Chinese diplomats held “candid and productive” talks in Beijing and agreed to keep open lines of communication to avoid tensions from spiraling into conflict, officials said. SENT: 300 words, photo.

SAUDI ARABIA-BLINKEN — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and attend an anti-Islamic State summit. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 5 a.m.

KUWAIT-ELECTION — Voters in Kuwait were casting ballots for a third time in as many years, with little hope of ending a prolonged gridlock between the ruling family and assertive lawmakers after the judiciary dissolved the legislature earlier this year. SENT: 690 words, photos.

SENEGAL-TENSIONS — Senegal experts called on the government to instill calm after days of the deadliest violence in years and concerns it could have lasting consequences. SENT: 870 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-GAY HATE — A man who admitted killing American mathematician Scott Johnson by punching him from a cliff top at a gay meeting place in Sydney in 1988 deserves no leniency and should face the longest time in jail, the victim’s brother said. SENT: 460 words, photo.

——————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————-

APPLE-EVENT — Apple unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination. By Technology Writer Michael Liedtke. SENT: 980 words, photos, video. With APPLE-EVENT-PIVOTAL PRODUCTS.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets rose after Wall Street fell on concern the U.S. economy may be weakening following a report that showed growth in service industries slowing. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 580 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australian central bank boosts cash rate to 4.1% with 12th hike.

——————-

SPORTS

——————-

STANLEY CUP — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and started an early blitz that chased the NHL’s hottest postseason goalie, and the Vegas Golden Knights seized control of the Stanley Cup Final with a 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2. By Sports Writer Mark Anderson. SENT: 810 words, photos.

——————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

——————-

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-CUBA GOODING JR — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. faces the start of a civil trial on accusations that he raped a woman in a New York City hotel a decade ago, an encounter that he contends was consensual after the two met at a nearby restaurant. SENT: 380 words, photo.

HOLLYWOOD ACTORS STRIKE — Actors represented by the Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike if they don’t agree on a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies by June 30. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 810 words, photos.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.