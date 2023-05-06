AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BRITAIN-CORONATION — King Charles III, a man who waited almost 74 years to become king, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey with all the pomp and pageantry Britain can muster. By Danica Kirka, Jill Lawless, Brian Melley and Sylvia Hui. SENT: 700 words, photos. Developing

BIDEN-ECONOMY — For President Joe Biden, the past few days have raised hopes that the U.S. economy can stick a soft landing — possibly avoiding a recession as the 2024 election nears. Most U.S. adults have downbeat feelings about Biden’s economic leadership, as high inflation has overshadowed a strong jobs market. By Josh Boak. SENT: 800 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-ELECTION CLAIMS — Some Republican office holders in West Virginia are already revving up campaigns for governor in 2024. But first, they have to sort out what happened in 2020. Secretary of State Mac Warner and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey say they remain concerned President Joe Biden’s victory was not legitimate. By Leah Willingham. SENT: 990 words, photos.

SUBWAY-CHOKEHOLD-DEATH — The potential criminal charges against a U.S. Marine veteran who put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold aboard a New York City subway train might depend on whether a “reasonable” New Yorker would have acted similarly. By Jake Offenhartz. SENT: 930 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-OATH KEEPERS — The Justice Department is seeking 25 years in prison for Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House, according to court papers filed Friday. SENT: 860 words, photo.

MISSING-INDIGENOUS — Indigenous families and tribal communities are gathering across North America, many wearing red in solidarity as they honor thousands of missing and slain relatives. Friday marked Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness Day. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CORONATION-THINGS-TO-LOOK-FOR — King Charles III’s coronation is a chance to unite people with the history and pageantry of the monarchy, but those traditions are also full of potential controversies as he tries to show that the monarchy still has a role to play in modern Britain. The new king has already recognized these challenges by adjusting the coronation festivities to the realities of today. This coronation will be shorter and more inclusive than his mother’s in 1953. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

Full coverage plans for the coronation can be found in a separate coronation advisory.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The owner of Russia’s Wagner military contractor threatened Friday to withdraw his troops next week from the protracted battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, accusing Moscow’s military command of starving his forces of ammunition. By David Rising. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

TEXAS-MASS SHOOTING-NEIGHBORHOOD — The end of a manhunt in Texas for a gunman accused of killing five Honduran neighbors hasn’t quieted anger in the rural community where the April 28 shooting took place. Some residents in the Trails End neighborhood say police have long been slow to respond to the common sound of gunfire on their backroad streets. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-PROFESSOR-FALSE NATIVE IDENTITY — An anthropology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose identity as Native American had been questioned for years has apologized for falsely identifying as Indigenous, saying she is “a white person” who lived an identity based on family lore. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-GLOSSIP — The Supreme Court has blocked Oklahoma from executing death row inmate Richard Glossip after the state’s attorney general agreed Glossip’s life should be spared. SENT: 890 words, photos.

CAWTHORN-GUN-AIRPORT — Former North Carolina U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been fined $250 after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor over a loaded gun being found last year in his carry-on luggage at the Charlotte airport. SENT: 270 words, photo.

GEORGIA ELECTION INVESTIGATION — The prosecutor investigating possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election in Georgia has agreed to immunity deals with at least eight Republican fake electors who signed a certificate falsely stating that then-President Donald Trump had won the state. SENT: 800 words, photo.

CAPITOL RIOT-SENTENCE — A Kentucky man with a long criminal record has been sentenced to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray and a chair as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife. SENT: 770 words, photo.

IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says that authorities faced “extremely challenging” circumstances along the border with Mexico days before pandemic-related asylum restrictions end. SENT: 620 words, photos, video.

SOCIAL MEDIA-POLITICIANS — Colorado lawmakers pushed a bill to the governor’s desk that would allow politicians to block social media users from their private accounts, just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would consider to what extent that’s legal. SENT: 830 words, photos.

LGBTQ STUDENTS-THINGS TO KNOW — Republican-controlled states across the U.S. are adding restrictions on how schools should handle transgender students. SENT: 750 words, photos.

PIPELINES-METHANE LEAKS — The federal agency that regulates pipelines announces new rules aimed at reducing leaks of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from a network of nearly 3 million miles of natural gas pipelines that crisscross the country. SENT: 560 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-REPARATIONS — California’s reparations task force is set to wrap up its first-in-the-nation work, voting on recommendations for a formal apology for the state’s role in perpetuating a legacy of slavery and discrimination that has thwarted Black residents from living freely for decades. SENT: 780 words, photos.

CHEMICAL-PLANT-FIRE — Fire erupted at a petrochemical plant in the Houston area Friday, sending nine workers to a hospital and causing a huge plume of smoke visible for miles. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SUDAN — Sudanese officials say that the country’s two warring generals have sent envoys to Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at firming up a shaky cease-fire after three weeks of fierce fighting that has killed hundreds and pushed Sudan to the brink of collapse. SENT: 870 words, photos. With SUDAN-QATAR — Qatar flies aid into Sudan, airlifts evacuees amid fighting (sent)

PARAGUAY-CANIDATE-ARRESTED — Paraguayan police have detained Paraguayo Cubas, a far-right populist who came in third in Sunday’s presidential election and encouraged his supporters to protest over his unsubstantiated claims that the vote was marred by fraud. SENT: 460 words.

UNITED NATIONS-SOUTH SUDAN — U.N. experts say South Sudan is facing violent clashes and increasing disillusionment and frustration as it struggles to implement the most challenging provisions of a fragile 2018 power-sharing agreement. SENT: 450 words.

JAPAN-QUAKE — A strong, shallow earthquake hit central Japan, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20 others and disrupting plans for holidaymakers. SENT: 360 words, photos.

MEXICO-MIGRANTS-KIDNAPPED — Mexico’s government has said over 2,000 migrants were kidnapped by smuggling gangs and drug cartels last year, as authorities mounted a successful search for 10 Colombians abducted in northern Mexico this week. SENT: 350 words.

IRAN-EXECUTION — Iran hanged a man who was allegedly behind an attack that killed dozens of people at a military parade in the southern province of Khuzestan in 2018, state media reports. SENT: 160 words, photos.

BKN--CELTICS-76ERS — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics spoiled Joel Embiid’s MVP coronation, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-102 Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia. Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds in his second game back from a sprained right knee. Embiid accepted his MVP trophy before the game. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 860 words, photos.

BKN--NUGGETS-SUNS — Devin Booker scored 47 points, Kevin Durant added 39 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Nuggets 121-114 to cut Denver’s lead to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Booker — who came into the game averaging 35.4 points in these playoffs — had another massive offensive effort, shooting 20 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Durant shot just 12 of 31 from the field, but made 14 of 16 free throws. Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished with 30 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds. The Suns will try to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday in Phoenix. SENT: 720 words, photos.

HKN--DEVILS-HURRICANES — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice in a roughly 2 1/2-minute span during Carolina’s four-goal second period that helped the Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Friday night. That gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Jordan Staal and Martin Necas also scored in the decisive second period. Jordan Martinook and Stefan Noesen added clinching third-period goals. Frederik Andersen finished with 28 saves for Carolina. Miles Wood scored for New Jersey, which saw goaltender Akira Schmid chased early for the second straight game. The Devils will host Game 3 in the best-of-seven series on Sunday. SENT: 820 words, photos.

