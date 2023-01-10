AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

CALIFORNIA STORMS — The latest in a relentless string of storms slammed California, swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with a history of deadly mudslides. By Christopher Weber and Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

BRAZIL-CAPITAL UPRISING — Thousands of protesters in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo demanded “No amnesty!” following a riot that invaded the heart of Brazil’s capital Sunday in an effort to reinstall former President Jair Bolsonaro. The words evoke memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country’s 1964-85 dictatorship. By David Biller and Felipe Mello. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, videos. With BRAZIL-UPRISING-EXPLAINER — Roots of the Brazilian capital’s chaotic uprising.

NORTH AMERICA SUMMIT — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change as they try to mend tensions that have divided the continent. By Colleen Long and Chris Sherman. SENT: 790 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after meetings begin at 11:30 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — China suspended visas for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements on Chinese travelers. SENT: 590 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA-ROCKY RECOVERY — China economy recovering but hampered by virus outbreaks.

MENTAL HEALTH-988 — The 988 mental health and suicide helpline has quickly expanded its reach in the six months since it launched. It has received just over 2 million calls, texts and chat message since July. By Amanda Seitz. SENT: 910 words, photos.

CFP-CHAMPIONSHIP — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships. The Bulldogs became the first repeat champs since Alabama went back-to-back a decade ago and left no doubt that they have replaced the Crimson Tide as the new bullies on the block. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,060 words, photos. With T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL — Georgia becomes 12th back-to-back champ in AP Top 25 history.

——————

TRENDING

——————-

BILLS-HAMLIN — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery. SENT: 880 words, photos, video.

BRITAIN-PRINCE HARRY — Prince Harry accuses Camilla of “dangerous” leaks to media. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

HALL OF FAME — USC’s Reggie Bush, Tebow make College Football Hall of Fame. SENT: 540 words, photos.

BRITAIN-SPACE-SATELLITE — Launch Virgin Orbit reports “anomaly” in satellite launch from U.K. SENT: 340 words, photos.

————————-

WASHINGTON

————————-

CONGRESS-HOUSE — Electing the House speaker may have been the easy part. Now House Republicans will try to govern. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,070 words, photos. With CONGRESS-IRS HOUSE — GOP kicks off majority with vote to slash IRS funding.

GEORGIA ELECTION INVESTIGATION — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work, bringing the case closer to possible criminal charges against Trump and others. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BIDEN-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute, the White House said. By White House Correspondent Zeke Miller. SENT: 840 words, photo.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES-WEISSELBERG — Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump’s real estate empire whose testimony helped convict the former president’s company of tax fraud, is set to be sentenced for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks. SENT: 770 words, photo.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS-INAUGURATION — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes the oath of office as Arkansas governor. SENT: 320 words, photos.

TEXAS EXECUTION — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed for hiring two hit men to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. SENT: 640 words, photos. UPCOMING: Execution scheduled for after 7 p.m.

SQUEEGEE KIDS-ENFORCEMENT — Baltimore officials are rolling out a new plan to address squeegee kids that combines enforcing anti-panhandling at certain busy intersections with robust outreach aimed at connecting disadvantaged youth with jobs and other resources. SENT: 960 words, photos.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

HAJJ — Islam's annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia will return to pre-pandemic levels this year after restrictions saw the annual religious commemoration curtailed over concerns about the coronavirus, authorities say. SENT: 540 words, photos.

———————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stock markets were mixed ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 420 words, photos.

————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————-

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosts the Golden Globe Awards, featuring movie and TV stars returning to a Beverly Hills ballroom after a series of controversies for the event's organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 750 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Ceremony begins at 8 p.m. With GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS-LIST — Running list of winners.

————————-

