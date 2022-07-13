AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

BIDEN-MIDEAST — Joe Biden starts the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency with a monumental task: assuring uneasy Israeli and Saudi Arabian officials that he is committed to preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power. Biden will spend three days in Israel before heading to Saudi Arabia. By Josh Boak, Josef Federman and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after 8:20 a.m. arrival in Tel Aviv. Also BIDEN-TOUR below.

SRI LANKA — The president of Sri Lanka fled the country, slipping away in the middle of the night only hours before he promised to step down under pressure from protesters angry over a devastating economic crisis that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. By Krishan Francis and Krutika Pathi. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, videos. With SRI LANKA-PRESIDENT — A brief history of the rise, fall of Sri Lanka’s president; SRI LANKA-EXPLAINER — What’s happened and what’s next in Sri Lanka.

CONSUMER PRICES — U.S. inflation likely reached a new 40-year high in June, driven up by a spike in gas costs, more expensive food and rent, and pricier cars and hotel rooms. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 880 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 8:30 a.m. report.

GEORGIA ELECTION INVESTIGATION-EXPLAINER — As a Georgia investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 election heats up, prosecutors are trying to force allies and advisers of former President Donald Trump to come to Atlanta to testify before a special grand jury. What tools do prosecutors have? By Kate Brumback. SENT: 950 words, photo.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states’ voting machines and then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot, the House Jan. 6 committee revealed. By Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video.

RUSSIAN OIL-PRICE CAPS — The Group of Seven industrial nations tentatively agree to back a cap on the price of Russian oil. The idea is to bring Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to a halt and reduce energy costs. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 880 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH KOREA — Health officials in South Korea are expanding booster shots to adults 50 and over as COVID-19 cases creep up again across the country. SENT: 390 words, photos.

TRENDING

HOTEL CALIFORNIA MANUSCRIPT — Three charged in scheme to sell stolen “Hotel California” lyrics. SENT: 750 words, photos.

JILL BIDEN — Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir. SENT: 400 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-GRINER-LEBRON — LeBron James critical of U.S. efforts to get Griner home. SENT: 530 words, photo.

NUCLEAR ATTACK PSA — PSA on nuclear attack leaves New Yorkers worried, baffled. SENT: 260 words, photos.

MUSK-TWITTER-LAWSUIT — Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44 billion acquisition. SENT: 890 words, photos.

BOATER DEATHS-NEW YORK CITY — Woman, child killed when boat capsizes in NYC’s Hudson River. SENT: 260 words, photos.

NASA-SPACE TELESCOPE — NASA unveils new batch of images from new space telescope. SENT: 820 words, photos, videos.

NATIONAL

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING — A new wave of anger swept through Uvalde over surveillance footage of police officers in body armor milling in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman carried out a massacre inside a fourth-grade classroom where 19 children and two teachers were killed. SENT: 760 words, photos, video.

INTERNATIONAL

BIDEN-TOUR — Biden’s dash through Israel won’t leave much time for sightseeing, but he’ll ping across the iconic landscape for Israelis and Palestinians. SENT: 930 words, photos.

SOUTH AFRICA BAR SHOOTINGS GUNS — Anti-gun campaigners in South Africa say the abundance of weapons held illegally in the country is partially to blame for last weekend’s bar shootings in which 22 people were killed at three different taverns. UPCOMING: 420 words, photos by 7 a.m.

BRITAIN-CONSERVATIVES-DIVERSITY — The race to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being called Britain’s most diverse political leadership campaign. SENT: 880 words, photo.

FIJI-PACIFIC FORUM — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assured Pacific island leaders of more U.S. engagement after acknowledging the United States may not have previously provided the diplomatic attention the region deserved. SENT: 490 words, photos.

GERMANY-FLOOD ANNIVERSARY-PHOTO GALLERY — Scars remain in German region year after floods. SENT: 380 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

CLIMATE-AFRICA-CONSERVATION-FUNDING — Countries on Africa’s west coast are increasingly turning to climate funding initiatives to boost livelihoods of oceanside communities, aid biodiversity and take climate action. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets rose as investors waited for U.S. inflation data some worry might lead to more interest rate hikes. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 550 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

DEPP-HEARD TRIAL — Legal experts are expressing skepticism that actress Amber Heard can persuade a Virginia judge to set aside a $10 million defamation verdict awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. SENT: 890 words, photos.

ISRAEL-MODIGLIANI ART — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

