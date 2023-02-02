AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

ONLY ON AP

AP POLL-BIDEN DOCUMENTS — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that more U.S. adults disapprove than approve of the way President Joe Biden has handled the discovery of classified documents at his home and former office. Yet that seems to have had little impact on Biden’s overall approval rating. By Colleen Long and Emily Swanson. SENT: 910 words, photo.

TOP STORIES

TYRE NICHOLS-FUNERAL — Tyre Nichols’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and heartfelt tributes, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris both delivered impassioned speeches calling on lawmakers to approve the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a broad package of reforms that includes a national registry for police officers disciplined for misconduct, a ban on no-knock warrants and other measures. By Aaron Morrison and Adrian Sainz. SENT: 980 words, photos, video. With TYRE-NICHOLS-POLICE-RECORDS — Minor infractions for officers before Nichols case.

BIDEN-POLICE — President Joe Biden is facing fresh pressure to make progress on police legislation after the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Biden and Harris are meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus at the White House. By Chris Megerian and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 800 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 4:30 p.m. meeting.

ISRAEL SETTLEMENTS — Israel’s West Bank settler population now makes up more than half a million people, a pro-settler group said, crossing a major threshold. Settler leaders predicted even faster population growth under Israel’s new ultranationalist government. By Tia Goldenberg. SENT: 720 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-US-AUSTIN — The United States and the Philippines announced an agreement to expand American military presence in the Southeast Asian country, where U.S. forces would be granted access to four more Philippine military camps, effectively giving them new ground to ramp up deterrence against China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 530 words, photos. With SOLOMON ISLANDS-US EMBASSY — U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China.

OREGON KIDNAPPING-THE MANHUNT — Police converged in force on the tiny, unincorporated community of Wolf Creek in southwest Oregon the night of Jan. 26 as they hunted for a suspect who was wanted for kidnapping and torturing a woman nearly to death — and who had previously been convicted of a similar crime in Nevada. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 850 words, photos.

CHASING-HORSE-ARREST-NEVADA — A former “Dances With Wolves” actor who faces at least five felonies for allegedly sexually abusing Indigenous girls is scheduled to face a judge for the first time in the case. By Rio Yamat. SENT: 750 words, photo, video.

TRENDING

GROUNDHOG DAY — Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction. SENT: 220 words, photo.

MUSIC-BEYONCÉ — Beyoncé announces much anticipated “Renaissance" world tour. SENT: 200 words, photo.

HUNTER BIDEN — Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop. SENT: 710 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-ROYALS-MONEY — Australia is removing British monarchy from its bank notes. SENT: 630 words, photos.

DALLAS ZOO-MISSING ANIMALS — Back at Dallas Zoo, found monkeys get fed, snuggle up. SENT: 530 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-FRAUD SCHEME — Prosecutors: Two moved into ailing man’s home, stole millions. SENT: 450 words.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-OMAR — House Republicans are preparing to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee for her past comments critical of Israel, an escalation of tensions after Democrats last session booted far-right GOP lawmakers from committees over their incendiary, violent remarks. SENT: 360 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words after vote, expected before noon.

ELECTION 2024-DEMOCRATS — A week after bitter divisions dominated a national Republican gathering, Democrats are eager to showcase just how much they agree on. SENT: 1,030 words, photo.

NATIONAL

DEATH PENALTY-FLORIDA — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers proposed legislation making it easier to send convicts to death row by eliminating a unanimous jury requirement in capital punishment sentencing — a response to anger from victims’ families following a verdict sparing a school shooter from execution. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

IRAQ MONEY LAUNDERING — In recent weeks, Iraq’s currency has taken a plunge, largely as a result of newly imposed measures that have restricted dollar transfers from the United States. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-PELL-FUNERAL — Mourners at the Sydney funeral for Australian Cardinal George Pell, who was once the most senior Catholic convicted of sex abuse, remembered him as a victim of campaign to punish him regardless of his guilt. SENT: 830 words, photos.

BRITAIN-SUNAK-100 DAYS — Marking 100 days in office, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has angry unions to the left of him, anxious Conservative Party lawmakers to the right and, in the middle, millions of voters he must win over to avert electoral defeat. SENT: 920 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea said it’s prepared to counter U.S. military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it warned that the expansion of the United States’ military exercises with rival South Korea is pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.” SENT: 980 words, photos.

YEMEN — French naval forces in January seized thousands of assault rifles, machine guns and anti-tank missiles in the Gulf of Oman coming from Iran heading to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, officials said, the latest such interdiction amid the Mideast nation’s long-running war. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

INDIA-ADANI — Embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said his conglomerate will review its plans for raising capital after calling off his flagship company’s $2.5 billion share offering following the loss of tens of billions of dollars in market value due to claims of fraud by a U.S.-based short-selling firm. SENT: 540 words, photos.

FEDERAL RESERVE-RATE HIKES-IMPACT — The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point, an increase that will likely make it even costlier to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. But if you have money to save, you’ll probably earn a bit more interest on it. SENT: 1,570 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets gained after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is moving toward lower inflation but more interest rate hikes are planned. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 520 words, photos. With BRITAIN-ECONOMY — Bank of England poised for big rate hike to tame inflation.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

SPORTS

BRADY-RETIRES — This time, Tom Brady says he’s done for good. The seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay announced his retirement from the NFL, exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video lasting just under one minute on social media. By Sports Writer Fred Goodall. SENT: 1,170 words, photos, video. With BRADY RETIRES-GREATEST MOMENTS — Brady’s unprecedented career filled with highlight moments.

GHANA-WATER POLO — A former U.S. college water polo player is trying to develop a water polo program in Ghana that might one day lead to the country’s representation in the Olympics. By Sports Writer Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos, video at 6 a.m.

