AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

ONLY ON AP

VICTIMS COMPENSATION-RACE — Black people are disproportionately denied aid from state programs that reimburse victims of violent crime. That’s according to an AP examination of data from 23 states that shows Black applicants were nearly twice as likely as white applicants to be denied aid in some states, including Indiana, Georgia and South Dakota. By Claudia Lauer and Michael Catalini. SENT: 1,490 words, photos, video, Localize It guide. With VICTIMS COMPENSATION-RACE-TAKEAWAYS.

DEAD EAGLES-VIOLATIONS — Criminal cases brought by U.S. wildlife officials for killing or injuring protected bald and golden eagles dropped sharply in recent years, despite growing concern that wind energy and other pressures are jeopardizing golden eagle populations, according to law enforcement data and public records obtained by AP. By Matthew Brown and Camille Fassett. SENT: 1,710 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

ABORTION — Legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy will become law in North Carolina after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto. By Hannah Schoenbaum, Gary D. Robertson and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 1,130 words, photos. Also see ABORTION PILL below.

ELECTION 2023-KENTUCKY — Daniel Cameron wins the Republican primary for Kentucky governor, becoming the first major-party Black nominee for governor in the state’s history and setting up a November showdown with Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear. Cameron, the state’s attorney general, was endorsed by Donald Trump. By Bruce Schreiner. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

ELECTION 2023-PHILADELPHIA — Cherelle Parker, a Democrat with a long political history in Pennsylvania, won Philadelphia’s mayoral primary, likely setting her up as the city’s 100th mayor and the first woman to serve in the role. SENT: 500 words, photos. With ELECTION-2023-PENNSYLVANIA-HOUSE — Democrats keep Pennsylvania House majority.

DEBT LIMIT — Debt-limit talks shifted into an encouraging new phase as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy named top emissaries to negotiate a deal to avert an unprecedented national default. Biden cut short an upcoming overseas trip in hopes of closing an agreement before a June 1 deadline. By Lisa Mascaro and Seung Min Kim. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video. With DEBT LIMIT-EXPLAINER — How consumers could be pinched by default.

G7-SUMMIT — The symbolism will be palpable when leaders of the world’s rich democracies sit down in Hiroshima, the Japanese city whose name evokes the tragedy of war, to tackle a host of challenges including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions in Asia. By Adam Schreck. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. Also see PAPUA-US-BIDEN-ABROAD below.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-HOSPITAL — As the lead trauma surgeon at a military hospital in Ukraine’s capital, Petro Nikitin has his hands deep in a war churning hundreds of miles away. The 59-year-old doctor’s work to repair the bodies of some of the most badly injured soldiers is all-consuming. By Illia Novikov and Vasilisa Stepanenko. SENT: 830 words, photos.

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

CALIFORNIA REPARATIONS-REFLECTIONS — For Black Californians who have watched for nearly two years as the state has come further than any other in its consideration of reparations for African Americans, the approval of restitution proposals by a historic task force marks a moment some never thought would come and one others say is long overdue. By Sophie Austin and Janie Har. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-GRAIN DEAL — The United Nations is racing to extend a deal that has allowed shipments of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger, helping ease a global food crisis exacerbated by the war Russia launched more than a year ago. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

MORE NEWS

THERANOS-FRAUD-HOLMES-PRISON — Elizabeth Holmes loses latest bid to avoid prison. SENT: 700 words, photo.

CHIEFS-MAHOMES’ BROTHER CHARGED — Jackson Mahomes grabbed and kissed woman against her will, prosecutors say. SENT: 340 words.

ELECTION 2024-DESANTIS — DeSantis criticizes Trump for implying Florida abortion ban is “too harsh.” SENT: 880 words, photos.

CONGRESS-SANTOS — Santos expulsion coming before House as Democrats force vote. SENT: 470 words, photos.

ESPN-NEW SEASON — ESPN announces “Pat McAfee Show” will join afternoon lineup. SENT: 660 words, photos.

LAKERS-NUGGETS — Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers 132-126 in West finals opener. SENT: 890 words, photos.

TACO TUESDAY TRADEMARK — “Taco Tuesday” trademark tiff flares anew. SENT: 650 words, photos.

COYOTES-ARENA VOTE — Arizona Coyotes’ bid for new arena appears to be rejected by voters. SENT: 550 words, photos.

NEPAL-EVEREST RECORD — Nepal’s Sherpa guide regains Everest title. SENT: 360 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-TAKEAWAYS — A 306-page report by Justice Department special counsel John Durham is refocusing negative attention on one of the most politically significant investigations in FBI history: the probe into whether Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was colluding with Russia to tip the outcome of the election. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video.

KARI LAKE-ELECTION CHALLENGE — A three-day trial is scheduled to begin over the only remaining legal claim in Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat six months ago to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor’s race. SENT: 570 words, photos.

NATIONAL

ABORTION PILL — Legal arguments over women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion move to a federal appeals court in New Orleans, in a case challenging a Food and Drug Administration decision made more than two decades ago. SENT: 470 words, photo.

GULF STATES-LITERACY — Long derided for their low reading scores, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana have seen a dramatic turnaround after adopting similar education reforms. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

WASHINGTON DRUG LAW — Washington lawmakers approved and Gov. Jay Inslee quickly signed a major new drug policy that keeps controlled substances illegal while boosting resources to help those struggling with addiction. SENT: 760 words, photos.

NEW MEXICO-SHOOTING — The gunman who killed three people and wounded six others as he fired randomly while roaming his northwestern New Mexico neighborhood was a local high school student and his victims include a 97-year-old woman and her daughter, police said. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video.

BIKE PATH ATTACK — Relatives of eight people killed in a Halloween terror attack on a New York City bike path as well as those who were injured are expected to speak at a sentencing hearing for an Islamic extremist who prosecutors say deserves multiple life sentences. SENT: 430 words, photos.

PORTLAND-APARTMENT FIRE — Firefighters rescued over a dozen people and three dogs from a dramatic apartment building fire in downtown Portland, Oregon. SENT: 450 words, photos, video.

INTERNATIONAL

CHINA-FISHING BOAT CAPSIZES — Thirty-nine people are missing more than 24 hours after a Chinese fishing boat operating in the Indian Ocean capsized, reports say. SENT: 700 words.

PAPUA-US-BIDEN-ABROAD — Papua New Guinea had declared next Monday a public holiday in anticipation of an historic visit by Biden. Those expectations were dashed when the U.S. president canceled the trip to focus on the debt limit talks at home. SENT: 630 words, photo. With AUSTRALIA-US-BIDEN-ABROAD — Australian leader rules out Quad summit without Biden.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un examined a finished military spy satellite, which his country is expected to launch soon, during a visit to an aerospace facility where he described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for countering the U.S. and South Korea. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SINGAPORE-EXECUTION — Singapore hanged another citizen for trafficking cannabis, the second in three weeks, as it clung firmly to the death penalty despite growing calls for the city-state to halt drug-related executions. SENT: 390 words, photo.

MEXICO-RAPE-SENTENCE — A Mexican woman who killed a man defending herself when he attacked and raped her in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison, a decision her legal defense called “discriminatory” and vowed to appeal. SENT: 730 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were trading mixed as Japan’s benchmark jumped on the news of solid economic growth data, while the rest of the region was mired in uncertainty. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 550 words, photos. With JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan’s economy rebounds on healthy consumption.

SPORTS

DRAFT LOTTERY — Victor Wembanyama is set to follow in the footsteps of David Robinson and Tim Duncan, and the San Antonio Spurs are ready to welcome the French phenom. By Sports Writer Andrew Seligman. SENT: 860 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — Jurors in Danny Masterson's rape retrial are expected to begin deliberations after lawyers wrap up closing arguments in the case against the former "That '70s Show" star. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 350 words, photos.

