AP News Digest 3 am

ONLY ON AP

CLIMATE CHANGE-BILLOWING METHANE — Massive amounts of methane are venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian Basin along the Texas-New Mexico border. Methane’s earth-warming power is some 83 times stronger than the carbon dioxide that comes from car tailpipes and power plant smokestacks. Congress and the EPA have largely failed to regulate the invisible gas. By Michael Biesecker and Helen Wieffering. SENT: 3,020 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 990 words has also been sent.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-WOOING AFRICA — Russian, French and American leaders are crisscrossing Africa to win support for their positions on the war in Ukraine, waging what some say is the most intense competition for influence on the continent since the Cold War. By Andrew Meldrum and Mogomotsi Magome. SENT: 880 words, photos.

ECONOMY-GDP — After going backward from January through March, the U.S. economy probably didn’t do much better in the spring. The government will reveal just how weak economic growth was in the April-June quarter — and perhaps offer clues about whether a recession may be approaching. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. SENT: 690 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from 8:30 a.m. report.

CONGRESS-BUDGET-EXPLAINER — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin say they have reached an agreement on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. What’s in the package — and what’s not? By Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 990 words, photos. With CONGRESS-BUDGET — Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media said, as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against rivals he says are pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 850 words, photos.

DELPHI-RETIREES — When General Motors went through the biggest industrial bankruptcy proceedings in history, 20,000 retirees from GM’s Delphi Corp. subsidiary saw their retirement savings slashed. They fought unsuccessfully in court for 13 years to get that money back. Now, they’re focused on legislation to restore what they lost. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 1,650 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,050 words has also been sent.

NATIVE AMERICAN-REPATRIATIONS — Tribes in South Dakota are working with a rural Massachusetts museum to return hundreds of items believed to have been taken from ancestors massacred at Wounded Knee Creek in 1890. A review by The Associated Press found some 870,000 artifacts held by museums and other institutions that should be returned to tribes by law. By Philip Marcelo. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SECURITY COUNCIL — The U.N. Security Council has been unable to agree on a statement welcoming last week’s deal to get grain and fertilizer moving from Ukraine and Russia to millions of hungry people around the world, Norway’s U.N. ambassador said. SENT: 440 words, photo.

TRENDING

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA-GRINER — In rare contact, U.S. offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, video.

PRAMILA JAYAPAL-THREAT-CHARGES — Man accused in threats to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal charged. SENT: 510 words, photo.

JEOPARDY-NEW HOSTS — Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to split “Jeopardy!” host job. SENT: 410 words, photos.

SESAME-PLACE-PARADE-INCIDENT — Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination. SENT: 200 words, photo.

FIJI-NEWLYWED DEATH — Memphis woman cremated in Fiji, husband charged with murder. SENT: 430 words.

STOLEN IDENTITIES-COUPLE CHARGED — Hawaii pair accused of conspiracy, taking IDs of dead babies. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

WARREN BUFFETT-REDLINING — DOJ: Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers. SENT: 850 words, photos.

NATIONAL

ABORTION — Abortion bans set to take effect this week in Wyoming and North Dakota have been temporarily blocked by judges in those states amid lawsuits arguing that the bans violate their state constitutions. SENT: 920 words, photos.

HEAT WAVE-NORTHWEST — Heat wave duration records could be broken in the Pacific Northwest this week and authorities are expanding capacity at some cooling centers as temperatures near triple digits are forecast to extend into the weekend. SENT: 930 words, photos, video.

EXECUTION-ALABAMA — Alabama is set to execute a man who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend nearly three decades ago, despite a request from the victim’s family to spare his life. SENT: 640 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

CANADA-POPE — The Canadian government made clear that Pope Francis’ apology to Indigenous peoples for abuses in the country’s church-run residential schools didn’t go far enough, suggesting that reconciliation over the fraught history is still very much a work in progress. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

GAZA-HAMAS TAXES — Gaza’s Hamas rulers have imposed a slew of new taxes on imported clothes and office supplies just ahead of the new school year, sparking limited but rare protests in the impoverished coastal strip. SENT: 680 words, photos.

TAIWAN-JAPAN-DEFENSE — A group of Japanese lawmakers including two former defense ministers met with Taiwan’s president in a rare high-level visit to discuss regional security. SENT: 330 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FEDERAL RESERVE-5 TAKEAWAYS — Jerome Powell delivered a tough message at the start of a news conference: Inflation is way too high, and the Federal Reserve is laser-focused on taming it with higher borrowing costs. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 950 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were mostly higher in Asia after the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its campaign against surging inflation by raising its key interest rate three-quarters of a point. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 690 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australia forecasts high inflation for another two years.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 250 words after 10 a.m. release, photo.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

CLIMATE-CONGO OIL — Sections of a renowned peatland tropical forest in the Congo Basin that plays a crucial role in Africa’s climate system go up for oil and gas auction in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. SENT: 520 words, photo.

CLIMATE-BANKS REPORT — The world’s most influential banks need to substantially accelerate climate efforts if global temperature rise is to be kept within the targets of the Paris Agreement, an assessment by an institutional investors group warned. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

SPORTS

BASEBALL PITCHES TO CRICKET FANS — Two Hall of Fame baseball players are leading a push to bring the sport that made them famous to India, Pakistan and the Middle East. SENT: 620 words, photo.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

OBIT-TONY DOW — Tony Dow, who as Wally Cleaver on the sitcom “Leave It to Beaver” helped create the popular and lasting image of the American teenager of the 1950s and 60s, has died. He was 77. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 860 words, photos.

MEDIA-CHRIS CUOMO — Seven months after being fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo is emerging publicly with a new podcast and plans to host a prime-time television show again starting this fall on NewsNation. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 530 words, photo.

HOW TO REACH US

