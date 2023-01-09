AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST.



TOP STORIES



BRAZIL-CAPITAL UPRISING — Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. The protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust the newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in scenes of chaos and destruction reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. By David Biller. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video.

BIDEN-BORDER — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country. By Colleen Long. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

EGYPT-SUEZ CANAL — A cargo ship that went aground in the Suez Canal has been refloated, authorities say. The Joint Coordination Center listed the MV Glory as carrying over 65,000 metric tons of corn from Ukraine bound for China. By Samy Magdy. SENT: 400 words, map.

CALIFORNIA-STORMS — California was hit with more turbulent weather as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain. SENT: 680 words, photos.

BRIAN KEMP’S VISION-GEORGIA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is looking ahead to his second inauguration as an opportunity to steer his party toward a non-Trumpian version of conservatism. By Jeff Amy and Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

OBESITY-TREATMENT-KIDS — Children who are obese should be treated early and intensively, with drugs for kids as young as 12 and surgery at 13 for those who qualify, according to new medical guidelines. By Health Writer Jonel Aleccia. SENT: 930 words, photos.



TRENDING



BRITAIN-PRINCE HARRY — Prince Harry says explosive book is a bid to “own my story.” SENT: 1,080 words, photos.



NATIONAL



KANSAS-INAUGURATION — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s successful reelection campaign in Republican-leaning Kansas wooed centrist voters with ads showing her standing in the middle of a rural road. She is starting her second term facing a skeptical, GOP-led Legislature and a new, hard-right state attorney general. By Political Writer John Hanna. SENT: 580 words, photos.

NEW YORK NURSES-NEGOTIATIONS — Nurses at two of New York City’s largest hospitals were poised to go on strike in a dispute over pay and staffing levels after a weekend of negotiations that has yet to produce a deal for a new contract. SENT: 430 words, photos.



INTERNATIONAL



RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The Russian military claimed Sunday to have carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops in retaliation for the deaths of dozens of Russian soldiers in a rocket attack a week ago. Ukrainian officials denied there were any casualties. SENT: 500 words, photos.

TAIWAN-CHINA-MILITARY EXERCISES — The Chinese military held large-scale joint combat strike drills, sending war planes and navy vessels toward Taiwan, both the Chinese and Taiwanese defense ministries said. SENT: 310 words, photos.



BUSINESS/ECONOMY



FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares have climbed in Asia following a rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow U.S. wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 680 words, photos.



ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT



GOLDEN GLOBES-REFORMS — A year after their mighty fall, the battered, 80-year-old Golden Globes are back on NBC. By Entertainment Writer Leanne Italie. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.



SPORTS



NFL PLAYOFF GUIDE — The NFL’s Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend when the Detroit Lions beat Green Bay, eliminating the Packers from the playoffs. By Sports Writer David Brandt. SENT: 960 words, photos.

ON FOOTBALL-HAMLIN'S INSPIRATION — An emotional week for the NFL filled with fear, tears, prayer and uncertainty ended with exciting games, dramatic finishes and a celebration for Damar Hamlin. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 a.m.



HOW TO REACH US



