AP News Digest 3 a.m.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-LAGGARD VACCINATION — Russia boasted last year of being the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine. But almost five months into its immunization campaign, Russia is trailing many nations in getting its population vaccinated. Through April 27, only about 12.1 million people have gotten at least one shot and only 7.7 million, or 5%, have been fully vaccinated. That puts Russia far behind the U.S., where 43% have gotten at least one shot, and the European Union with nearly 27%. The numbers cast doubt on whether Russia can achieve its ambitious goal of vaccinating more than 30 million people by mid-June and 69 million by August. By Daria Litvinova.

CHINA-RUSSIA-SPUTNIK — Russia is turning to multiple Chinese firms to manufacture the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to speed up production as demand soars for its shot. It’s a decision that could mean quicker access to a shot for countries in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa that have ordered Russia’s vaccine, as the U.S. and the European Union focus mainly on domestic vaccination needs. By Huizhong Wu and Daria Litvinova. SENT: 800 words, photo.

BOAT-CAPSIZES-CALIFORNIA — A packed boat being used in a suspected human smuggling operation capsized and broke apart in powerful surf along the rocky San Diego coast, killing three people and injuring more than two dozen others, authorities say. By Elliot Spagat and Christopher Weber. SENT: 690 words, photos.

MEDICARE-DRUG PRICES — President Joe Biden’s call for authorizing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices has energized Democrats but they still lack a clear path to enact legislation. That’s because a small number of Democrats remain uneasy over government price curbs on pharmaceutical companies. By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. SENT: 800 words, photos.

APPLE-APP-STORE-ON-TRIAL — Apple faces one of its most serious legal threats in recent years: A trial that threatens to upend its iron control over its app store, which brings in billions of dollars each year while feeding more than 1.6 billion iPhones, iPads, and other devices. By Technology Writer Michael Liedtke. SENT: 690 words, photos, video.

IRAN-POLISHING HER DREAMS — At a garage in Iran’s capital of Tehran, a female car polisher has battled skeptics and stereotypes to live out her dream of working as a professional detailer. By Mohammad Nasiri. SENT: 740 words, photos.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

BABY AIRPLANE BIRTH — Nurses, doctor help “lucky" mom who gave birth on Utah-to-Hawaii flight. SENT: 450 words.

LUBBOCK-ABORTION-BAN — Texas city of Lubbock votes to ban abortion, setting up likely legal fight. SENT: 280 words.

ITALY-TV-CENSORSHIP — Italian rapper accuses state TV of attempted censorship. SENT: 390 words, photo.

BOOKS-ALAN-MOORE — Alan Moore working on short stories, five-volume fantasy series. SENT: 140 words, photo.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIA — India recorded 368,147 new coronavirus cases, including 3,417 deaths, as a catastrophic surge ripples through the country. SENT: 350 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

INTERNATIONAL

SPAIN-POLITICS-EXPLAINER — Residents in Madrid, one of Europe’s worst-hit regions in the pandemic, are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures. SENT: 660 words, photos.

NEW-ZEALAND-CHINA — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern takes a tougher stance on China’s human rights record by saying it was getting harder to reconcile differences as China’s role in the world grows. SENT: 470 words, photo.

TOKYO-NURSES-PROTEST — Some nurses in Japan are incensed at a request from Tokyo Olympic organizers to have 500 of them dispatched to help with the games. SENT: 670 words, photos.

NATIONAL

SEVERE-WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI — Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries. SENT: 150 words. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated, photos.

NORTH CAROLINA-DEPUTY SHOOTING — Mourners will gather for the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina, with eulogists planning to celebrate his legacy and reflect on his life. SENT: 250 words, photo.

PUERTO-RICO-WOMAN-KILLED — Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo turned himself in to federal agents to face federal charges after authorities identified the body of a dead woman as his 27-year-old pregnant lover, officials say. SENT: 430 words, photo.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Shares were mostly lower in Asia in thin trading, with some markets including those in Tokyo and Shanghai closed for holidays. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 700 words, photos.

