AP News Digest 3:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

_____________

TOP STORIES

_____________

BUILDING COLLAPSE-MIAMI — Rescue workers digging feverishly for a fifth day stressed that they could still find survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building, a hope family members clung to even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first day the structure fell. The death toll rose by just four people, to a total of nine confirmed dead. But more than 150 people are still missing in Surfside. By Terry Spencer and Russ Bynum. SENT: 790 words, photos, videos. With BUILDING-COLLAPSE-WHAT-HAPPENED? BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI-VIGNETTES.

Find more stories on the collapse near Miami here.

UNITED STATES-SYRIA-IRAQ — The U.S. military has conducted airstrikes against what it said were “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” near the border between Iraq and Syria. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says the militias were using the facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq. By Lou Kesten. SENT: 520 words, photo.

IMMIGRATION-VENEZUELAN-MIGRANTS — Record numbers of Venezuelans are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as overall migration swells. They’re fleeing turmoil in the country with the world’s largest oil reserves and pandemic-induced pain across South America. The increased number of Venezuelan migrants is a harbinger of a new type of migration that has caught the Biden administration off guard: pandemic refugees. By Joshua Goodman. SENT: 1,360 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 930 words is available. This is the Tuesday Spotlight

CONGRESS-FILIBUSTER-SENATORS TO WATCH — Looming over Senate Democrats is a decision that could fundamentally change Congress: whether to change or eliminate the rules of the filibuster to enact President Joe Biden’s agenda. Liberal advocates have pushed hard for the change and many Democrats are on board, but others in the party are wary. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

PALESTINIANS-PROTESTS-EXPLAINER — Thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets in recent days to protest against President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian Authority, whose security forces and supporters have violently dispersed them. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of an outspoken critic of the PA in security forces’ custody last week, but the grievances run much deeper. By Joseph Krauss. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RETURN-TO-WORK-OFFICE-REDESIGN — The coronavirus already changed the way we work. Now it’s changing the physical space, too. Many companies are making adjustments to their offices to help employees feel safer as they return to in-person work, like improving air circulation systems or moving desks further apart. Others are ditching desks and building more conference rooms to accommodate employees who still work remotely but come in for meetings. By Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 770 words, photos, video.

_______________________________

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

_______________________________

DEPARTING-HONG-KONG-PHOTO-GALLERY — Hong Kong family leaves a changing city for U.K. SENT: 440 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-NUDISTS-RESCUED — Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest. SENT: 210 words, photo.

OBIT-JOHN LANGLEY — John Langley, creator of the long-running TV series “Cops,” has died during an off-road race in Mexico. SENT: 360 words, photos.

FLINTSTONES-HOUSE-FIGHT — Legal settlement allows a Flinstones-themed house and yard in a San Francisco suburb to remain in place. SENT: 330 words, photos.

TROPICAL-WEATHER — Hurricane Enrique sweeping past Mexico’s southwest coast. SENT: 250 words.

FATAL TRAIN CRASH-CHICAGO — Two adults, one child killed after train hits vehicle in Chicago. SENT: 270 words, photos.

__________________

VIRUS OUTBREAK

__________________

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Australia is battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days. SENT: 600 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

________________________

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

________________________

BIDEN-CHAVEZ’S GRANDDAUGHTER — The granddaughter of Cesar Chavez and a bronze bust of the late Latino labor activist both have prominent places in Biden’s White House. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-ALMOST SUMMER — Before the Supreme Court justices take their summer break, they could say whether they’ll add more high-profile issues — including transgender rights, religion and freedom of speech — to what already promises to be a consequential term, beginning in October. SENT: 750 words, photo.

__________________

ENTERTAINMENT

__________________

BET-AWARDS — Cardi B’s “WAP” had new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant. By Music Writer Mesfin Fekadu. SENT: 770 words, photos. With BET-AWARDS-LIST.

_________

SPORTS

_________

WIMBLEDON-WHAT TO KNOW — Wimbledon gets underway after last year’s cancellation because of the pandemic with Serena Williams eyeing a 24th Grand Slam title and Novak Djokovic a 20th. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 950 words, photos.

__________________

HOW TO REACH US

___________________

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or call 844-777-2006.