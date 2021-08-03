AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org

——————————————

TOP STORIES

——————————————

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE-CLIMATE — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill includes more than $150 billion to boost clean energy and promote “climate resilience” by making schools, ports and other structures better able to withstand extreme weather events. But it falls far short of President Joe Biden’s pledge to transform the nation’s heavily fossil-fuel powered economy into a clean-burning one. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 800 words, photo. Also see CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE below.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Chinese authorities have announced the mass testing of Wuhan as an unusually wide series of COVID-19 outbreaks reaches the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019. China has largely curbed COVID-19 at home after the initial outbreak that devastated Wuhan. Since then, authorities have controlled the disease whenever it pops up with quick lockdowns and mass testing. Many of the cases have been identified as the highly contagious delta variant. By Ken Moritsugu. UPCOMING: 330 words, photos by 4 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDONESIA-DOCTORS — As coronavirus cases skyrocket and deaths climb in Indonesia, health care workers are being depleted as the virus spares nobody. Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, had its deadliest day last Tuesday with more than 2,000 deaths, and fatalities remain high. Among the dead are more than 1,200 health care workers, including 598 doctors. By Edna Tarigan. SENT: 900 words, photos.

OLYMPIANS-VS.-CORONAVIRUS — Tokyo Olympians are exercising extraordinary discipline against the coronavirus. They are sealed off in a sanitary bubble that has made competition possible but is also squeezing a lot of fun from their Olympic experience. But Olympians say the measures are making them feel safe, even in the most close-contact sport of the Games: wrestling. By John Leicester. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

LEBANON-BLAST-NO-JUSTICE — Fighting for justice has become their life’s mission for many whose loved ones were killed in Beirut’s devastating port explosion a year ago. More than 100 families have formed a group that holds protests outside the homes of government officials they accuse of blocking an investigation into the blast. Others seek an international inquiry. Many blame corruption and mismanagement of Lebanon’s political elite. Lebanon’s president has said there’ll be no political cover for the guilty but hasn’t addressed claims that officials are obstructing the investigation. By Sarah El Deeb. SENT: 1,690 words, photos. An abridged version of 860 words is also available.

CORONAVIRUS-DATING-APPS — The 2020 dating scene was largely about video chats as COVID-19 forced more people to connect remotely, and sometimes more deeply, before meeting in person. The 2021 dating scene is ... even more so for many — and dating apps are leaning into the trend. By Urooba Jamal. SENT: 820 words, photos.

————————————————————————————

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

————————————————————————————

BLAGOJEVICH-LAWSUIT — “I’m back”: Ex-con Blagojevich sues for right to run again. SENT: 590 words, photos.

IDAHO-LAWMAKER-RAPE-COMPLAINT — Lawmaker who named rape accuser says she did nothing wrong. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

CUOMO-SEXUAL-HARASSMENT — New York Gov. Cuomo faces 11 hours of questioning in harassment inquiry. SENT: 170 words, photos.

SOUTH CAROLINA SHOOTING — Suspect in fatal South Carolina shooting of three found in Florida. SENT: 270 words, photos.

HOT AIR BALLOON DEATH — Report details dramatic hot-air balloon crash in New England. SENT: 360 words, photos.

———————————

MORE ON THE OLYMPICS

———————————-

FAR-AWAY-FAMILIES — Nearly 12,000 miles from Tokyo and hidden in a ballroom at a posh resort, Team USA family and friends are getting an Olympic experience they never would have half a world away. By Sports Writer Mark Long. SENT: 1,080 words, photos. With TOKYO OLYMPICS-THE LATEST.

EXPLAINER-TESTOSTERONE RULES — The complex testosterone regulations in track and field have become an issue again at the Olympics after two teenagers from Namibia qualified for the women’s 200-meter final despite being banned from some other events because of their natural hormone levels. By Sports Writer Gerald Imray. SENT: 780 words, photos.

EXPLAINER-RECORD-RIDES — Everybody expected records to fall when the track cycling program began at the Tokyo Olympics, but nobody expected so much speed at the decade-old Izu Velodrome. By Sports Writer Dave Skretta. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CHINA-MAO-PINS — The image of Communist China’s founding leader, Mao Zedong made an unscheduled appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee says it is “looking into the matter.” SENT: 700 words, photos.

———————————————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

———————————————————————

VACCINES-PEOPLE-VS.-COWS — Tennessee has sent nearly half a million dollars to farmers who have vaccinated their cattle against respiratory diseases and other maladies over the past two years, but the state's Republican governor has been far less enthusiastic about incentivizing herd immunity among humans. SENT: 790 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

—————————————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————————————-

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tries to speed up consideration of a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, promising that Democrats will work with Republicans to put together amendments. SENT: 910 words, photos, video.

CONGRESS-EVICTION MORATORIUM — The White House pressures state and local governments to swiftly adopt policies to protect renters after an eviction moratorium expired over the weekend, potentially pushing millions of Americans out of their homes. SENT: 860 words, photos, video. Also see EVICTION-MORATORIUM below.

——————————————

NATIONAL

——————————————

EVICTION-MORATORIUM — Tenants are turning up at housing courts hoping for last-minute reprieves from looming evictions after the federal eviction ban ended over the weekend. SENT: 950 words, photos.

———————

INTERNATIONAL

———————-

HAITI-PRESIDENT ASSASSINATED — Police have detained more than 40 suspects in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse, but many people fear Haiti’s crumbling judicial system could result in the assassination going unpunished. SENT: 970 words, photos.

BRAZIL-BOLSONARO-VOTE FRAUD — After years of attacking Brazil’s voting system as susceptible to fraud, President Jair Bolsonaro ignored a deadline from the nation’s electoral court to present proof of his claims. SENT: 920 words, photos.

ASEAN — Southeast Asia’s top diplomats have tentatively chosen a special envoy to help deal with the violent political crisis gripping Myanmar but must wait on approval from the military-ruled nation’s leaders before announcing it, two diplomats say. SENT: 700 words, photo.

———————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————————-

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower as jitters about the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant dented enthusiasm about strong corporate profits. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 410 words, photos.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————-

TIM DAHLBERG-KANE BETS — The NHL was so alarmed by allegations made by San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane’s wife that he bet on his own games that the league immediately launched an investigation into them. With good reason. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 780 words, photos.

——————————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

