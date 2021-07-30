AP News Digest 3:45 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org

————————-

ONLY ON AP

————————-

HONDURAS-THE-FRIAR’S-GAMBIT — A Honduran town was hammered by two consecutive hurricanes and then obliterated by a mudslide. That’s when Friar Leopoldo Serrano arrived in his Franciscan robes like an answer to the townspeople’s prayers, ready to take charge. Fearful that the disaster would spur emigration to the United States he sought to rebuild on land that was in the hands of drug traffickers. Now he’s turned into a project manager and construction foreman, building a new town for the families of La Reina. By Alberto Arce and Rodrigo Abd. SENT: 2,900 words, photos.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — With coronavirus deaths rising in Myanmar allegations are growing from residents and human rights activists that the military government, which seized control in February, is using the pandemic to consolidate power and crush opposition. In the last week, the per capita death rate in Myanmar surpassed those of Indonesia and Malaysia to become the worst in Southeast Asia. The country’s crippled health care system has rapidly become overwhelmed with new patients sick with COVID-19. By David Rising. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WORKPLACE VACCINE MANDATES — President Joe Biden’s requirement for federal workers to reveal their COVID-19 vaccination status is going to force some uncomfortable questions. For feds, the first and most important questions have to do with how they’ll be required to attest to their vaccination status, and what exceptions will apply. By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar. SENT: 950 words, photos. VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN-GLANCE.

OBIT-CARL-LEVIN-A-LIFE — Famous for gazing over eyeglasses worn on the end of his nose, Carl Levin seemed at ease wherever he went, whether attending a college football game back home in Michigan or taking on a multibillion-dollar corporation before cameras on Capitol Hill. Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator had a slightly rumpled, down-to-earth demeanor that helped him win over voters throughout his 36-year career. But the Harvard-educated attorney also was a respected voice on military issues, spending years leading the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee. By Mike Householder, Corey Williams and David Eggert. SENT: 1,430 words, photos. UPCOMING: Video. With OBIT-CARL-LEVIN — Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Japan is set to expand the coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo to neighboring areas and the western city of Osaka in the wake of a record-breaking surge in infections while the capital hosts the Olympics. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 420 words, photos. With EXPLAINER-JAPAN-VIRUS — Detailing Japan’s new COVID state of emergency; VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

FUKUSHIMA’S-HEARTACHE — The bus transporting Olympic officials and media from downtown Fukushima to the suburban Azuma Baseball Stadium features a slickly produced video boasting of the region’s recovery from a devastating 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown. By Sports Writer Jake Seiner. SENT: 860 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-WOMEN UNDER ATTACK — The beheading of a young woman in an upscale neighborhood of Pakistan’s capital has shone a spotlight on the relentless violence against women in the country. Rights activists say such gender-based assaults are on the rise as Pakistan barrels toward greater religious extremism. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

———————————————————

MORE ON THE OLYMPICS

———————————————————-

THE-SPIT-GAME — About 30,000 people from scores of nations are spitting into tiny plastic vials at the Tokyo Olympics in a daily routine that’s grown crucial in going ahead with the pandemic-era games, according to organizers. SENT: 770 words, photos.

SWIMMING — South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker was the star of the day, setting the first individual swimming world record at the Tokyo Olympics. Others shined, too. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 880 words, photos. With TOKYO-OLYMPICS-THE-LATEST.

RUSSIA-DOPING — After losing to Russian swimmers in two races at the Olympics, American backstroke star Ryan Murphy says that doping remains a huge problem in the sport and he wonders if all his competitors are clean. By Sports Writers Paul Newberry and Beth Harris. SENT: 720 words, photos.

EXPLAINER-WHAT KIND OF CHAMPION — Is an Olympic champion by definition a world champion? The AP takes a closer look. SENT: 320 words, photo.

ABOVE-AND-BELOW-PHOTO-GALLERY — Olympians in motion from above and below. SENT: 180 words, photos.

———————————————————————

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

——————————————————————

OBIT-JANICE MIRIKITANI — Janice Mirikitani, poet, San Francisco church leader, dies. SENT: 470 words, photo.

JILL-BIDEN-FOOT — Jill Biden treated for puncture on foot after Hawaii visit. SENT: 150 words, photos.

ENDANGERED-SEAL-TOURISTS-FINED — Tourists fined $500 for touching Hawaiian monk seals. SENT: 230 words.

ALASKA-NATIVE-ARTIST-STAMP — Alaska Native artist creates stamp for Postal Service. SENT: 710 words, photos.

————————————————————————

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE EXPIRATION — Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been saved from the trash after U.S. regulators extended their expiration date for a second time, part of a nationwide effort to salvage expiring shots to battle the nation’s summer surge in infections. SENT: 720 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-TESTING — Health officials say people who are fully vaccinated should get tested if they’ve been around someone who has COVID-19. By Health Writer Matthew Perrone. SENT: 270 words, graphic.

——————————

NATIONAL

——————————

UNITED-STATES-AFGHAN-TRANSLATORS — The first flight evacuating Afghan interpreters and others who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan lands at Washington Dulles International Airport, according to an internal U.S. government document and a commercial flight tracking service. SENT: 180 words, photos.

ROBOTIC POLICE DOGS — If you’re homeless and looking for temporary shelter in Hawaii’s capital, expect a visit from a robotic police dog that will scan your eye to make sure you don’t have a fever.

NAVY-SHIP-FIRE — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch’s worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. SENT: 320words, photos, videos.

SEVERE-WEATHER — Tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin amid powerful thunderstorms that caused widespread damage that contributed to the death of a man who crashed into a fallen tree and power line, officials say. SENT: 420 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-UTILITY — Pacific Gas & Electric will face criminal charges because its equipment sparked a wildfire last year that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes, a Northern California prosecutor announced. SENT: 610 words, photo.

—————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————————————-

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE — For Biden and senators working on the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill there’s just one question: Can the Republicans get to yes? SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video.

CAPITOL BREACH-SECURITY — Congress overwhelmingly passes emergency legislation that would bolster security at the Capitol, repay outstanding debts from the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and increase the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war. SENT: 850 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-CHINESE DISSIDENT — A Chinese pro-democracy activist is being detained by the Biden administration under what his advocates allege are charges falsified by Beijing so he can be deported and punished for his advocacy. SENT: 780 words, photo.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

HONG KONG — A pro-democracy protester is sentenced to nine years in prison in the closely watched first case under Hong Kong’s national security law as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over the territory. SENT: 400 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-US-SECURITY-PACT — The Philippines will keep having large-scale combat exercises with the United States after President Rodrigo Duterte retracted his decision to terminate a key defense pact in a move that may antagonize an increasingly belligerent China. SENT: 780 words, photos.

PERSIAN-GULF-TENSIONS — An Israeli-owned merchant ship reportedly came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, the British military says, offering few other details about the incident. SENT: 290 words.

COLOMBIA-MIGRANT CRISIS — A small city on Colombia’s Caribbean shore is being crowded with migrants from Haiti, Africa and Cuba making what they hope will be a journey toward the United States. SENT: 830 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea says that leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger capability to cope with any foreign provocation as he met with military officers ahead of annual drills next month between South Korea and the United States that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. SENT: 400 words, photos.

————————————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower after stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 550 words, photos.

——————

SPORTS

—————-

NBA DRAFT — Cade Cunningham sure looked like the No. 1 overall draft pick all year at Oklahoma State with his fluid game, scoring ability and passing — all in a 6-foot-8 frame. So it was no surprise the Detroit Pistons would grab the freshman All-American with the top pick. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. SENT: 860 words, photos. With LAKERS-WIZARDS-TRADE — AP sources: Lakers acquiring All-Star Westbrook from Wizards.

——————————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or call 844-777-2006.