AP News Digest 3:50 a.m.

WHITE SUPREMACY-LAW ENFORCEMENT — In 2015, three Ku Klux Klan members hatched a plot to murder a Black man who had been recently released from a Florida state prison. But the FBI eventually got wind of the scheme. A confidential informant had infiltrated the group, and his recordings provide a rare, detailed look at the inner workings of a modern klan cell and a domestic terrorism probe. By Jason Dearen. SENT: 4,420 words, photos, video. With WHITE SUPREMACY-LAW ENFORCEMENT-HOW WE DID IT — How The Associated Press reconstructed the story.

CAPITOL BREACH-INVESTIGATION — Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building — an effort to put a human face on the violence of the day. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 980 words, photo. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after hearing begins at 9:30 a.m.

ISRAEL-GAZA-WAR CRIMES — Human Rights Watch accused the Israeli military of carrying attacks that “apparently amount to war crimes” during an 11-day war against the Hamas militant group in May. The international human rights organization issued its conclusions after investigating three Israeli airstrikes that it said killed 62 Palestinian civilians. It said “there were no evident military targets in the vicinity” of the attacks. By Josef Federman. SENT: 860 words, photos.

TENNIS — The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics. Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament. By Sports Writer Andrew Dampf. SENT: 600 words, photos. With TOKYO OLYMPICS-THE LATEST.

BIDEN-INTELLIGENCE — President Joe Biden will make his first visit to an agency of the U.S. intelligence community under sharply different circumstances than his predecessor, who often railed against the so-called “deep state” and openly questioned its conclusions. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 770 words, photos. UPCOMING: 900 words after 2:20 p.m. event.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — The leaders of North and South Korea restored suspended communication channels between them and agreed to improve ties, both governments say, amid a 2 ½ year-stalemate in U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 810 words, photos.

OBIT-MIKE ENZI — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly polarized Washington, has died following injuries sustained in a bicycle accident, his spokesman says. He was 77. SENT: 230 words, photos.

OVERCOMING-THE-QUIETNESS — In arenas across Tokyo, athletes accustomed to feeding off the deafening roar of the crowd are searching for new ways to feel Olympic enthusiasm. By National Writer Claire Galofaro. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

SWIMMING — Alaska teen Lydia Jacoby gave the United States a stunning victory in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off defending champion and teammate Lilly King. By Sports Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

COVID-RECOVERY-GOLD-MEDAL — Britain’s Tom Dean, who contracted COVID-19 twice in the run-up to the Olympics, won gold in the 200-meter freestyle. By Sports Writer Gerald Imray. SENT: 460 words, photos.

MUSIC-KANYE-WEST — Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album. SENT: 260 words, photos, video.

NORWAY-BEACH-HANDBALL-CLOTHING-PINK — Singer Pink backs beach handball team on “sexist" clothing. SENT: 360 words, photo.

BARBARA-BOXER-ASSAULTED — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California SENT: 130 words, photos.

ATTORNEY-GENERAL-PAXTON-TRUMP — Trump endorses Paxton for third term as Texas attorney general. SENT: 270 words.

OBIT-PHYLLIS-GOULD — California woman who fought to honor Rosie the Riveter dies. SENT: 430 words, photo.

JAPAN-TROPICAL-STORM — Tropical storm to bring rain, wind, waves to northeast Japan. SENT: 220 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA — Making a fresh push for vaccinations as coronavirus cases climb in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom turned political as he announced new requirements for state workers and health care employees to show proof of vaccination, blaming “right wing” politicians and media for perpetuating misinformation about the shots. SENT: 770 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Australia’s second-most populous city Melbourne will end its fifth lockdown with the Victoria state government declaring it had beaten an outbreak of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant for a second time. SENT: 410 words, photo.

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE — Senators and the White House are locked in intense negotiations to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

EXPLAINER-AFGHANISTAN-US MILITARY SPENDING — The U.S. and NATO have promised to pay $4 billion a year until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s military and security forces, which are struggling to contain an advancing Taliban. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

HONG-KONG — The first person to be tried under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism. SENT: 450 words, photos.

VATICAN-TRIAL — A trial is slated to begin within the Vatican City’s imposing walls of 10 defendants, including a once-powerful cardinal, in a case based on a sprawling probe into the allegedly criminal management of the Holy See’s portfolio of assets, including donations by countless Catholics from the pews. SENT: 510 words, photos.

RUSSIA-FOREST FIRES — Authorities say that forest fires this summer in Siberia and parts of far northeastern Russia cover an area so vast that over half of them aren’t being fought at all. SENT: 990 words, photos.

WESTERN-WILDFIRES — It could be days before officials will be able to assess the damage done to a small town by California’s largest wildfire, one of dozens of blazes scorching lands across the U.S. West. SENT: 530 words, photos.

BUILDING COLLAPSE-MIAMI — A relative says the last victim of the Florida building collapse has been identified. SENT: 570 words, photos, video.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 550 words, photos.

TIM DAHLBERG-NFL VACCINES — The NFL is taking a hard line on vaccinations, much to the dismay of a handful of players who can’t seem to understand that vaccines are overwhelmingly a good thing. By Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 700 words, photos.

PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS — Britney Spears’ new attorney petitioned to oust her father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years and replace him with a professional accountant. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 500 words, photos.

