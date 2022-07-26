AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Nataliia Voronkova has dedicated her life to aid distribution and tactical medical training for soldiers and paramedics working on frontline of the Donetsk region since the war there began in 2014. Stepping out of her van in her trademark high heels, the smell of her sweet cherry cigarillo poised between two long red manicured nails fills the air. She's greeted by medical staff grateful for the medical aid they desperately need to treat Ukraine's wounded. By Inna Varenytsia and Nariman El-Mofty. UPCOMING: 930 words, photos, by 5 a.m. With RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR DEVELOPMENTS.

CANADA-POPE — Pope Francis issued a historic apology for the Catholic Church’s cooperation with Canada’s “catastrophic” policy of Indigenous residential schools, saying the forced assimilation of Native peoples into Christian society destroyed their cultures, severed families and marginalized generations. By Nicole Winfield and Peter Smith. SENT: 1,280 words, photos, videos. With CANADA-POPE-REACTIONS — Tribal leaders, members react to pope’s apology on schools.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP — Former President Donald Trump returns to Washington for the first time since leaving office to deliver a policy speech before allies who have been crafting an agenda for a possible second term. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 750 words, photo, video. UPCOMING: 900 words after 9 a.m. speech by Mike Pence; Trump speech at 3 p.m.

ELECTION 2022-GOVERNOR-PENNSYLVANIA — When Doug Mastriano crushed a nine-person field to win the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania governor in May, some in the party warned that his far-right views would squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano’s campaign. By Marc Levy. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

HEAT WAVE-NORTHWEST — Temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit, making it likely the hottest day of a week-long heat wave for the Pacific Northwest region that rarely sees such scorching weather. Forecasters issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington state. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SEGREGATED UNIT-WWII HONOR — A centenarian woman is being honored for her service with an all-female, all-Black military unit that got mail to U.S. troops in Europe during World War II. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 760 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

EUROPE-ENERGY — Energy ministers will hold an exchange of views on security of energy supply in the EU and further measures to be taken ahead of next winter. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 8 a.m.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MICRONESIA — Micronesia’s first outbreak of COVID-19 grew in one week to more than 1,000 cases, causing alarm in the Pacific island nation. SENT: 380 words, photo.

TRENDING

AUSTRALIA-INCLUSION JERSEY BOYCOTT — Rugby league players refuse to play NRL game in pride jersey. SENT: 720 words, photo.

SEATTLE-AUDUBON SOCIETY — Seattle Audubon Society dropping “Audubon" from name. SENT: 220 words.

HAWAII-MONK SEAL BITE — Swimmer injured by Hawaiian monk seal with pup in Waikiki. SENT: 550 words.

RADIO HALL OF FAME — Yankees broadcaster Waldman picked for Radio Hall of Fame. SENT: 340 words.

TV-SAMANTHA BEE — TBS cancels Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal’ after seven seasons. SENT: 170 words, photo.

DALLAS AIRPORT-SHOTS FIRED — Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her. SENT: 390 words, photos.

NATIONAL

NEWTOWN SHOOTINGS-INFOWARS — A Texas jury was selected in a civil trial that will determine for the first time how much Infowars host Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES — Firefighters have significantly slowed the spread of a huge wildfire burning in a forest near Yosemite National Park that burned 55 homes and other buildings and forced thousands from their homes, officials said. SENT: 660 words, photos.

MOTORCYCLES-CRASH — The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club is set to open, more than three years after the crash in northern New Hampshire. SENT: 400 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

JAPAN-EXECUTION — Japan executed a man who killed seven people in a vehicle crash and stabbing rampage in a crowded Tokyo shopping district in 2008. SENT: 410 words, photos.

CHINA-INDONESIA — Chinese investment and trade — and possibly an invitation to the Group of 20 summit in Bali this fall — are on the table in talks between visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CANADA-SHOOTINGS — The shaken residents of a Vancouver suburb are recovering from a gunman’s hours-long overnight rampage that killed two people and wounded two more before he was shot to death by police. SENT: 480 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-LIBYA — Libya is mired in a constitutional and political stalemate that has sparked increasing clashes, a dire economic situation and demonstrations across the country by frustrated citizens, a senior U.N. official said. SENT: 690 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mostly higher as investors braced for another sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE — The Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for July. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo, after release of report at 10 a.m., then expanded.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

OBIT-PAUL SORVINO — Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 950 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

