AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

MEMPHIS-DUTY TO INTERVENE — As five Memphis police officers attacked Tyre Nichols with their feet, fists and a baton, others milled around at the scene, even as the 29-year-old cried out in pain and then slumped limply against the side of a car. Just like the attack on George Floyd in Minneapolis nearly three years ago, a simple intervention could have saved a life. Instead, Nichols is dead and the five officers are charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. By Jim Salter. SENT: 860 words, photos. With MEMPHIS-POLICE-FORCE-INVESTIGATION — Seventh Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death.

PAKISTAN-MOSQUE BOMBING — The death toll from a suicide bombing at a mosque in northwestern Pakistan rose to 88, officials said. The assault, on a Sunni mosque inside a major police facility, was one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent years. More than 300 worshippers were praying in the mosque in the city of Peshawar, with more approaching, when the bomber set off his explosives vest on Monday morning. The blast ripped through the mosque, killing and injuring scores and blew off a part of the roof. By Riaz Khan. SENT: 910 words, photos, video. With PAKISTAN-INSURGENTS-EXPLAINER — What’s behind the Pakistani Taliban’s insurgency?

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIDEN — President Joe Biden informed Congress that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11, as most of the world has returned closer to normalcy nearly three years after they were first declared. By Zeke Miller and Amanda Seitz. SENT: 990 words, photos.

CONGO-POPE — Pope Francis is opening a six-day visit to Congo and South Sudan, aiming to bring a message of peace to two countries riven by poverty, conflict and what Francis has called a lingering “colonialist mentality” that still considers Africa ripe for exploitation. By Nicole Winfield, Jean-Yves Kamake and Nqobile Ntshangase. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-IOWA — The presidential campaign landscape in Iowa is markedly different this year compared with four years ago. In 2019, at least a dozen Democratic hopefuls eager to make their case against Donald Trump had either visited Iowa or had announced plans to visit soon. This year, Republicans considering a challenge to Joe Biden seem frozen by Trump’s early announcement of a 2024 campaign. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 890 words, photos.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — Manhattan prosecutors investigating Donald Trump have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in a years-old probe into payments made to keep the porn star Stormy Daniels quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with the former president, according to multiple news reports. SENT: 540 words, photos. With TRUMP-AUDIOBOOK LAWSUIT — Trump lawsuit claims Woodward audiobook violates copyright.

—————————

TRENDING

—————————

R KELLY — Chicago prosecutor dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges. SENT: 760 words, photos.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY DEATH — Priscilla Presley disputes trust of late Lisa Marie Presley. SENT: 430 words, photos.

DALLAS ZOO-MISSING ANIMALS — Two monkeys taken from Dallas Zoo in latest suspicious event. SENT: 360 words, photos.

OBIT-BOB BORN — “Father of Peeps” marshmallow candies Bob Born dies at 98. SENT: 510 words, photos.

FILM-MICHAEL JACKSON BIOPIC — Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic. SENT: 240 words, photos.

———————-

NATIONAL

———————

COLORADO RIVER-WATER CUTS — Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING-VICTIMS — Those killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Los Angeles-area dance hall are being remembered by friends and family for the zest for life that brought them out that night to celebrate the Lunar New Year. SENT: 1,610 words, photos.

SCHOOL VOUCHER BATTLES-KANSAS — Top Republican legislators in Kansas are focusing on helping conservative parents remove their children from public schools over what’s taught about gender and sexuality rather than pursuing a version of what critics call Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. By Political Writer John Hanna. SENT: 850 words, photos.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

MIGRATION-EUROPE — Almost a decade after a tragedy that many thought would reshape the European Union’s approach to migration, little of substance has changed. SENT: 900 words, photos.

CHINA-BOOKSELLER-EXIT BAN — Chinese police have prevented a woman from returning to her home in Florida in an effort to compel her husband to return to China, she wrote in a letter he made public. SENT: 970 words, photos.

JAPAN-NATO — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in Japan as part of his East Asia tour, said “our security is closely interconnected” and called for stronger ties with Japan as Russia’s war on Ukraine raises global dangers and shows that democracies need stronger partnerships. SENT: 530 words, photos.

GLOBAL CORRUPTION — Most of the world continues to fail to fight corruption with 95% of countries having made little to no progress since 2017, a closely watched study by an anti-graft organization found. SENT: 680 words, photo.

MEXICO-TAMALES — At least three times a week, Mexico City bus driver Nicolás Cuatencos stops by a stand selling tamales to pick up a “guajolota,” or “turkey.” SENT: 460 words, photos.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

IMF-GLOBAL ECONOMY — The outlook for the global economy is growing slightly brighter as China eases its zero-COVID policies and the world shows surprising resilience in the face of high inflation, elevated interest rates and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. SENT: 830 words, photos.

THE LAST 747 — Boeing will deliver its last 747 jetliner — a cargo plane — to customer Atlas Air, marking the end of more than half a century of production of the airliner that revolutionized air travel around the world. SENT: 780 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 4 p.m. event.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares mostly fell in muted trading as investors awaited decisions on interest rates and earnings reports from around the world. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 720 words, photos. With CHINA MANUFACTURING — Chinese factory activity rebounds, adding to recovery signs.

EMPLOYMENT COSTS — With wage pressures helping fuel inflation, the government reports on how much U.S. labor costs rose in the final three months of 2022. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos after 8:30 a.m. report.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

BEHIND THE CALL — The NFL didn't put on its Sunday best for the conference championships. Infuriating flags. Injured quarterbacks. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 a.m.

SUPER BOWL-KELCE VS KELCE — For the first time in Super Bowl history, a pair of siblings will square off in the Super Bowl when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles. By Sports Writer Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 a.m.

OBIT-BOBBY HULL — Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull, a two-time MVP was one of the most prolific scorers in NHL history, has died. He was 84. By Sports Writer Jay Cohen. SENT: 910 words, photos.

—————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————

OBIT-CINDY WILLIAMS — Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the beloved sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, her family said. She was 75. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 860 words, photos.

ALEC BALDWIN-SET SHOOTING — Prosecutors planned to file felony charges of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western movie in 2021. SENT: 510 words, photos.

—————————

