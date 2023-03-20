AP News Digest 3:30 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TOP STORIES

CHINA-RUSSIA — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is due to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow in a political boost for the isolated Russian president after the International Criminal Court charged him with war crimes in Ukraine. By Emily Wang Fujiyama and Joe McDonald. SENT: 780 words, photos. With TAIWAN-CHINA-PRESIDENT — Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou will visit China.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — A lawyer allied with Donald Trump is expected to testify before a New York grand jury, giving the former president an indirect opportunity to make a case that he shouldn’t face criminal charges over hush money paid during his 2016 campaign. By Eric Tucker and Michael R. Sisak. SENT: 340 words, photos. UPCOMING: Timing of grand jury appearance uncertain. Also see MORE ON TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES below.

SWITZERLAND-CREDIT SUISSE-UBS — Banking giant UBS is buying troubled rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion, in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system. By Jamey Keaten and Ken Sweet. SENT: 1,130 words, photos, video. With SIGNATURE BANK FAILURE — New York Community Bank to buy failed Signature Bank.

KOREAS TENSIONS — North Korea said it simulated a nuclear attack on South Korea with a ballistic missile launch over the weekend that was its fifth missile demonstration this month to protest the largest joint military exercises in years between the U.S. and South Korea. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

OPIOID CRISIS-PENALTIES — State lawmakers nationwide are responding to the deadliest overdose crisis in U.S. history by pushing harsher penalties for possessing fentanyl and other powerful lab-made opioids that are connected to about 70,000 deaths a year. By Gabe Stern, James Pollard and Geoff Mulvihill. UPCOMING: 1,030 words, photos by 6 a.m. With OPIOID CRISIS-PENALTIES-LOCALIZE IT.

BOOK BANS-SCHOOL LIBRARIES — School districts and legislatures are debating rules to limit or ban access to some books, many of them with LGBTQ themes. Iowa's Republican governor is backing a bill that could result in the removal of books from school libraries in all state districts if they’re successfully challenged in any one of them. By Scott McFetridge, Anthony Izaguirre and Sara Cline. UPCOMING: 1,100 words, photos by 9 a.m. This is the Tuesday Spotlight. With BOOK BANS-SCHOOL LIBRARIES-LOCALIZE IT.

MORE ON TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES-PROTESTS — Trump’s calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap. SENT: 880 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-MEDIC VOLUNTEERS — A team of volunteer specialist doctors has set up a mobile clinic in a cramped municipal building in a former front-line village in Ukraine. SENT: 630 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Putin visited the occupied port city of Mariupol, his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September and a show of defiance after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on war crimes charges. SENT: 1,130 words, photos, video.

MORE NEWS

HUMOR PRIZE-ADAM SANDLER — Adam Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize, praise from comic pals. SENT: 510 words, photos.

BIDEN-MENTAL HEALTH-TED LASSO — Bidens to host “Ted Lasso” cast to promote mental health. SENT: 190 words, photos.

MIAMI BEACH-SPRING BREAK CURFEW — Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after two fatal shootings. SENT: 400 words, photos, video.

LITTLE HAVANA — Cuban baseball team draws ire, support in Little Havana. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2024-ABORTION — No Republican has done more to restrict abortion rights than Trump. But in the early days of the 2024 presidential contest, no Republican has worked harder to avoid the issue than the former president either. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,320 words, photos.

NATIONAL

MISINFORMATION-EDUCATION — Educators around the country are pushing for greater digital media literacy education to teach people how to better combat online misinformation. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, video.

INTERNATIONAL

FRANCE PENSION REFORM — French lawmakers vote on no-confidence motions aimed at killing President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reform and bringing down his government, amid sustained strikes and protests. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 5 a.m.; Voting after 11 a.m.

AUSTRALIA-US-PILOT — A former United States military pilot accused of training Chinese aviators could have been lured from China to Australia as part of a U.S. plan to extradite him to his homeland, his lawyer said. SENT: 320 words, photo.

ECUADOR-EARTHQUAKE — Funerals for some of the victims of Ecuador’s earthquake have begun after a 6.8 magnitude temblor killed 15 people in Ecuador and Peru this weekend. SENT: 670 words, photos, videos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

UNITED NATIONS-CLIMATE SUMMARY REPORT — A major new United Nations report being released is expected to provide a sobering reminder that time is running out if humanity wants to avoid passing a dangerous global warming threshold. SENT: 570 words, photos.

EMIRATES-HISTORIC PEARLING TOWN — Archaeologists say they have found the oldest pearling town in the Persian Gulf on an island off one of the northern sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates. SENT: 660 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-DEAD FISH — Contractors are being hired to remove millions of rotting fish from a river in the Australian Outback after a unprecedented die-off following floods and hot weather, police said. SENT: 270 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets fell after Swiss authorities arranged the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse amid fears of a global banking crisis ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting to decide on more possible interest rate hikes. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 600 words, photos.

STARBUCKS-CEO — Starbucks officially has a new CEO, naming Laxman Narasimhan to lead the Seattle coffee giant. By Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin. UPCOMING: 260 words, photos by 8 a.m.

SPORTS

PARIS 2024-KEEPING IT COOL — Some Paris 2024 Olympic hopefuls are expressing concern over the lack of air conditioning units in the athletes’ village — part of the organizers’ goal to cut the Olympics’ carbon footprint by half and make the Paris Games the most sustainable Olympics to date. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 a.m.

HOW TO REACH US

