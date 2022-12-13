AP News Digest 3:15 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content.

TOP STORIES

TWITTER-MUSK-TRUST AND SAFETY — Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. By Technology Writers Matt O’Brien and Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 590 words, photos. With MUSK-TWITTER — Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle.

ENERGY-FUSION-MILESTONE EXPERIMENT — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was set to announce a “major scientific breakthrough” in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars. Researchers in California for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, something called net energy gain, according to people familiar with the research. By Michael Phillis, Jennifer McDermott, Maddie Burakoff and Matthew Daly. SENT: 710 words, photos. UPCOMING: News conference at 10 a.m. With ENERGY-FUSION-EXPLAINER — Why fusion could be a clean-energy breakthrough.

FTX-BANKMAN-FRIED ARRESTED — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said. By Business Writer Ken Sweet. SENT: 450 words, photo. With FTX-BANKMAN-FRIED-CONGRESS — Lawmakers to hold FTX hearing despite former CEO arrest.

CONSUMER PRICES — A high-profile report on inflation to be released could show another month of cooling prices and add to evidence that the pressures on American households are gradually easing. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 620 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 8:30 a.m. report.

WINTER WEATHER — Much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest is bracing for blizzard-like conditions, while states farther to the south were warned of the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes from a massive storm blowing across the country. By Stephen Groves. SENT: 620 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing, updates throughout the day.

CLIMATE-LADAKH — Nestled between India, Pakistan and China, Ladakh has not just faced territorial disputes but also stark climate change. The region’s sparsely populated villages have witnessed shifting weather patterns that have already altered people’s lives through floods, landslides and droughts. The changes have forced hundreds to migrate to mainly urban settlements like Kharnakling. But many are choosing to stay put. By Aijaz Hussain. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Dozens of countries and international organizations are throwing their weight behind a fresh push to keep Ukraine powered, fed, warm and moving in the face of Russia’s sustained aerial bombardments that have plunged millions into the cold and dark during winter. SENT: 340 words, photos.

COVID-19

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential of a big COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush. SENT: 740 words, photos.

WORLD CUP

WCUP-MOROCCO-PHOTO GALLERY — While some seemed taken by surprise by Morocco’s success at the World Cup, the North African country has long harbored a rich passion for soccer that spans the snowy foothills of the Atlas Mountains to the dusty Old Medina of Marrakech. UPCOMING: 220 words, photos by 4 a.m.

TRENDING

SOUTH KOREA-BTS-MILITARY SERVICE — BTS member Jin begins military duty in South Korea. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

MISSISSIPPI STATE-LEACH — Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition. SENT: 300 words, photos.

CUBA-MIGRANT BOAT — Raft with U.S. flag caught in plain view off Havana coast. SENT: 380 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-ARDERN-HOT MIC — New Zealand's Ardern caught name-calling rival on hot mic. SENT: 330 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-COLORADO — Recount confirms Lauren Boebert narrowly held her House seat. SENT: 200 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-FAMED MOUNTAIN LION — Famed mountain lion captured after killing dog. SENT: 530 words, photos.

PATRIOTS-CARDINALS — Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt. SENT: 880 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

TV-PELOSI DOCUMENTARY — Documentarian Alexandra Pelosi is releasing a new film focusing on her mother’s rise in Congress over three decades. SENT: 880 words, photos.

SPECIAL ELECTION-VIRGINIA — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew. SENT: 610 words, photos.

NATIONAL

NEWTOWN SHOOTING-ANNIVERSARY — The families of the 20 children and six educators killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, will mark a decade without them. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, video.

INTERNATIONAL

PAKISTAN-HOLE IN THE WALL — A hole-in-the-wall eatery in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore has been described as the country’s most elusive and exclusive restaurant, serving household favorites like flatbreads and kebabs at unusually high prices. SENT: 910 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-SMOKING BAN — New Zealand passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes. SENT: 460 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

INDONESIA-BALI WATER CRISIS — The tropical tourist destination of Bali, Indonesia, is facing a worsening water crisis from tourism development, population growth and water mismanagement. SENT: 790 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher as the Federal Reserve and other central banks prepared for the year’s final barrage of interest rate hikes. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SMALL SUVS-CRASH TESTS — Most small SUVs flunked the latest frontal crash tests done by the insurance industry, but oddly enough, they’re just as safe as they were before. By Auto Writer Tom Krisher. SENT: 550 words, photo.

HOW TO REACH US

