AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

ONLY ON AP

————————

ELECTION 2022-ABORTION SPENDING — Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights, underscoring how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before the midterm elections. By Steve Peoples and Aaron M. Kessler. SENT: 1,530 words, photo, interactive. An abridged version of 780 words is also available.

——————————-

TOP STORIES

——————————-

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY — Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 730 words, photos. UPCOMING: Debate opens at 9 a.m.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — Ukraine is now deploying captured Russian tanks to solidify its gains in the northeast amid an ongoing counteroffensive, a Washington-based think tank said, as Kyiv vowed to push further into territories occupied by Moscow. The Institute for the Study of War, citing a Russian claim, said that Ukraine had been using left-behind Russian T-72 tanks as it tries to push into the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 520 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — After their city was seized by Russian forces, the people of Izium hunkered down in battle-scarred homes without water, electricity, gas and communications. Disconnected from the world, they didn’t know what was going on in the war, whether their relatives were alive, whether there was still a Ukraine. After being liberated in a Ukrainian counteroffensive this month, residents are emerging confused and traumatized by six months of occupation, the horrors of which are being uncovered at a mass burial site outside the city. By Lori Hinnant and Vasilisa Stepanenko. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos by 4 a.m.

TROPICAL WEATHER— A strengthening Hurricane Fiona barreled toward the Turks and Caicos Islands as it threatened to strengthen into a Category 3 storm, prompting the government to impose a curfew. Forecasters said Fiona could become a major hurricane when it was expected to pass near the British territory. By Dánica Coto. SENT: 510 words, photos, video.

CONGRESS-ELECTORAL VOTES — House Democrats are voting this week on changes to a 19th century law for certifying presidential elections, their strongest legislative response yet to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 950 words, photo.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-FUNERAL — The United Kingdom and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle — to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. By Danica Kirka, Mike Corder and Samya Kullab. SENT: 930 words, photos, videos.

———————

TRENDING

———————

MARYLAND-SERIAL-PODCAST — “‘Serial" case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed. SENT: 950 words, photos, video.

TRANSGENDER BIRTH CERTIFICATES — Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record. SENT: 700 words, photos.

TITANS-BILLS — Diggs scores 3 TDs for Bills in 41-7 rout of Titans. SENT: 920 words, photos.

VIKINGS-EAGLES — Eagles QB Hurts dominant in 24-7 win over Vikings. SENT: 880 words, photos.

ADAM MCKAY-CLIMATE ACTIVISTS — “Don’t Look Up” director donating millions to climate fight. SENT: 640 words, photos.

MEXICO-EARTHQUAKE — Magnitude 7.6 earthquake shakes Mexico´s Pacific coast. SENT: 630 words, photos.

——————————-

ELECTION 2022

——————————-

ELECTION 2022-HARRIS-SOUTH CAROLINA — Vice President Kamala Harris is back in South Carolina, pushing voter registration and visiting historically Black colleges as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold onto Congress in the midterms. SENT: 480 words, photo. UPCOMING: 700 words after 1:55 p.m. speech.

———————

NATIONAL

———————

SCHOOL SHOOTING-PAROLE — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. SENT: 560 words, photos.

JOURNALIST KILLED-LAS VEGAS — A local elected official is due to face a judge on a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. SENT: 770 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-BORDER CROSSINGS — The number of Venezuelans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August, while fewer migrants from Mexico and some Central American countries were stopped, officials said. SENT: 710 words, photos. With IMMIGRATION-TRANSPORTING-MIGRANTS-EXPLAINER — Bused, flown migrants can live in U.S. — for now.

DEATH PENALTY-ALABAMA-NITROGEN — A federal judge blocked Alabama from executing an inmate who says the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative to lethal injection. SENT: 570 words, photos.

NAVY-ARSON TRIAL — More than a half dozen former crewmembers of the USS Bonhomme Richard gave testimony on the first day of the arson trial of a young sailor, describing a harrowing, chaotic scene as they confronted an inferno on the Navy warship with shoddy equipment. SENT: 810 words, photos.

GEORGIA ELECTIONS-SECURITY BREACH — A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, according to a court filing. SENT: 680 words, photo.

———————

INTERNATIONAL

———————

BRITAIN-US — Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years. SENT: 710 words, photos. With BRITAIN-ROYALS-TRUSS — Truss says queen’s death is “difficult moment" for U.K.

ITALY-ELECTIONS-ENERGY POLICY — The energy crisis facing Italian industry and households is a top voter concern going into Sunday’s parliamentary elections as fears grow that astronomically high bills will shutter some businesses and force household rationing by winter. SENT: 990 words, photos.

MYANMAR-AIR STRIKE — Government helicopters have attacked a school and village in north-central Myanmar, killing at least 13 people including seven children, a school administrator and an aid worker said. SENT: 850 words, photos.

ASIA-STORM — A tropical storm that dumped heavy rain as it cut across Japan moved into the Pacific Ocean after killing two and injuring more than 100, paralyzing traffic and leaving thousands of homes without power. SENT: 280 words, photos.

—————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————

SYPHILIS — Sharply rising cases of some sexually transmitted diseases are prompting U.S. health officials to call for new prevention and treatment efforts. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 750 words, photo.

———————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares mostly rose, after Wall Street closed higher on a late buying spree following recent losses as investors await another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-CRYPTOCURRENCY PROBE — South Korean prosecutors have asked Interpol to issue a fugitive alert for the founder of Terraform Labs as they investigate a $40 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency that devastated retail investors around the world. SENT: 400 words, photo.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

WORLD CUP-OFFSEASON OPTIONS — Top WNBA players are finding other places to compete this winter, not wanting to go back to Russia after the arrest and conviction of Brittney Griner on drug possession charges and the country's invasion of Ukraine. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 640 words, photos.

—————————

