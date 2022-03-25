AP News Digest 3:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

AP POLL-BIDEN ECONOMY — A majority of Americans say they don’t blame President Joe Biden for high gasoline prices, but they’re giving his economic leadership low marks amid fears of inflation and deepening pessimism about economic conditions, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. By Josh Boak and Emily Swanson. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, graphic.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ASYLUM — COVID-19 rates are plunging among migrants crossing the border from Mexico as the Biden administration faces a decision to end or extend sweeping restrictions on asylum that are aimed at limiting the virus’ spread. Lower rates raise more questions about scientific grounds for a public health order that has caused migrants to be expelled from the United States more than 1.7 million times since March 2020 without a chance to request asylum. By Elliot Spagat and Caroline Ghisolfi. SENT: 970 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukraine accused Moscow of forcibly removing hundreds of thousands of civilians from shattered Ukrainian cities to Russia to pressure Kyiv to give up, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his country to keep up its military defense and not stop “even for a minute.” By Nebi Qena and Cara Anna. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW and RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-US-EUROPE — President Biden is working to wean Europe off Russian energy, the latest step in his effort to isolate Moscow because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He’s expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas to Europe. By Chris Megerian and Cathy Bussewitz. SENT: 490 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 800 words after 4:20 a.m. event. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REFUGEES-EXPLAINER — The U.S. is expanding efforts to help refugees fleeing Ukraine. SENT: 720 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SO FAR — President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe. He is left with stark choices — how and where to replenish his spent ground forces, whether to attack the flow of Western arms to Ukrainian defenders, and at what cost he might escalate or widen the war. By National Security Writer Robert Burns. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-EMPATHY — Empathy may be traditionally considered an admirable attribute, but the ability to empathize with another’s plight has become a touchstone for Republican opposition to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, video. With SUPREME COURT-NOMINATION — Democrats seem unlikely to get much GOP help confirming Jackson. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea says it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile under the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who vowed to expand the North’s “nuclear war deterrent” while preparing for a “long-standing confrontation” with the United States. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 980 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — Experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the U.S. — and wondering how long it will take to detect. They say recent changes could hurt the nation’s ability to see the beginning of a new wave. Those changes include how Americans are getting tests and a decision by federal officials to reduce the number of labs hunting for variants. By Mike Stobbe. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-STOCK EXCHANGE — The Russian stock market opened for limited trading under heavy restrictions for the first time since Moscow invaded Ukraine, coming almost a month after prices plunged and the market was shut down as a way to insulate the economy. SENT: 795 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

SUPREME-COURT-VIRGINIA-THOMAS — Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump’s lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News. SENT: 590 words, photo.

SMUGGLED-CRITTERS — A Southern California man is accused of smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles — including baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards — into the U.S. since 2016, authorities said Thursday. SENT: 240 words, photo.

DENVER-BRONCOS-STADIUM-FIRE — Firefighters extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium. SENT: 350 words, photos.

HEARST-CASTLE-REOPENING — California’s famous Hearst Castle will reopen to the public in May after a two-year closure due to the pandemic and severe rainstorm damage that prompted a $13.7 million renovation. SENT: 250 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CAPITOL RIOT-CONGRESS — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot sets a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, two aides of former President Donald Trump. SENT: 400 words, photos.

ALBRIGHT-A REPORTER REMEMBERS — Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is being remembered as a woman of conviction and determination who liked to say she told things like they were and not the way she might like them to be. SENT: 1195 words, photos. WITH: ALBRIGHT-EASTERN EUROPE — A monument in Kosovo, a snake named after her in Serbia. Madeleine Albright was either loved or hated in the Balkans for her pivotal role during the region’s 1990s wars. SENT: 955 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-OHIO PRIMARY — After months of buildup, Ohio’s primary in May was supposed to usher in a busier phase of the political season, when voters would begin lining up behind party winners in fall races for control of Congress, governor’s seats and key elections offices across the United States. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

PIPELINE AGENCY-CLIMATE — Amid pushback from industry and lawmakers in both parties, federal energy regulators scale back plans to consider how natural gas projects affect climate change and environmental justice. SENT: 815 words, photo.

RUSSIAN HACKERS-ENERGY SECTOR — The Justice Department says four Russian government officials have been charged in hacks that targeted the global energy industry and thousands of computers around the world between 2012 and 2018. SENT: 420 words, photo.

NATIONAL

NEBRASKA-CONGRESSMAN-CAMPAIGN-CONTRIBUTIONS — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was convicted on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

MARIJUANA-NATIVE-AMERICANS — As New York inches toward launching a retail marijuana market, sales of buds and edibles are already flourishing on some Native American land around the state. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

WILDLIFE CROSSING-SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Groundbreaking is set for next month on what’s billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing — a bridge over a major Southern California highway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. SENT: 600 words, photos.

LA-MAYOR-INDIA — Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to become U.S. ambassador to India is facing another obstacle, after Iowa Republican Sen. Jodi Ernst said she would delay the nomination over questions involving what the Democratic mayor knew about sexual harassment allegations against a former top adviser in his office. SENT: 550 words, photo.

NURSE'S ERROR-TENNESSEE — The fate of a former Tennessee nurse whose patient died after she was accidentally injected with a paralyzing drug was put in the hands of the jury on Thursday evening. SENT: 440 words, photos.

ARIZONA-ABORTION BILL — The Arizona Legislature has approved a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. The House approved the measure Thursday, a month after the Senate gave its OK. It now heads to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his expected signature. SENT: 740 words, photos.

ARIZONA-TRANSGENDER-BILLS — The Arizona House has voted to prohibit gender reassignment surgery for minors and ban transgender athletes from playing on girls sports teams. The bill already passed in the state Senate and with Thursday’s vote, Arizona appears poised to join a growing list of Republican-controlled states trying to restrict transgender rights. By JONATHAN J. COOPER. SENT: 575 words, photo

INTERNATIONAL

CHINA-PLANE-CRASH — Five days after the crash of a passenger jet in mountainous southern China, the disaster’s cause remains a mystery while the search for the plane’s second “black box” continues. SENT: 530 words, potos.

SOLOMAN ISLANDS-CHINA-SECURITY — A leaked document indicates China is looking to boost its military presence in the Solomon Islands — including with ship visits — in a development raising alarm in nearby Australia and beyond. SENT: 630 words, photos.

JAMAICA-HAITI-PRESIDENTIAL SLAYING — A former Haitian senator who is one of the main suspects in the slaying of former President Jovenel Moïse agreed Thursday to be extradited to the U.S. to face charges, his attorney told The Associated Press. SENT: 630 words.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

ALASKA-ARCTIC-POLLUTION — In the pristine expanse of Alaska’s interior lies a dirty secret: some of the most polluted winter air in the United States can be found in and around Fairbanks. The Fairbanks area routinely exceeds limits set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for particle pollution that can be inhaled and cause health problems, even death. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday after Western governments promised new sanctions on Russia and President Vladimir Putin tried to prop up Moscow’s sinking ruble by threatening to require Europe to use it to pay for gas exports.. SENT: 470 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

OSCAR'S-DIARY-LUNANA-DIRECTOR — “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” became the unlikeliest of Oscar contenders when it was nominated this year for best international film. The story of a young man in Bhutan who goes on an unexpected and life-changing journey to become a teacher in the nation’s remote mountains is the first feature from director Pawo Choyning Dorji and the first film in the history of the small Himalayan country to be nominated. SENT: 1,310 words, photos, video.

OSCARS LIV-ULLMANN — Liv Ullmann likes to say that she’s given away many Oscars in her life. But she’s not talking about losing. The great Norwegian actor was once a frequent presenter at the awards. She called Peter Finch’s name for his posthumous Oscar for “Network” and stood beside Roger Moore when Sacheen Littlefeather accepted the statuette for Marlon Brando. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 980 words, photos.

OSCARS-PRODUCERS — James Bond didn’t get an Oscar nomination this year, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be part of the ceremony. It’s the 60th anniversary of the first 007 movie, after all, and the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather.” Those landmarks will be celebrated Sunday at the 94th Oscars. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SPORTS

BKC--NCAA-TEXAS TECH-DUKE — Mike Krzyzewski has spent more than four decades at Duke telling his players what to do, with championship-level results. With his Hall of Fame career in danger of coming to an end, Krzyzewski let his players dictate the game-closing defensive strategy of switching from an uncharacteristic zone defense into Duke’s famous man-to-man in a 78-73 win over Texas Tech on Thursday night. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 950 words, photos.

BKC—NCAA-ARKANSAS-GONZAGA — For 40 frenzied minutes, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and Arkansas played a maddening, muscular style on both ends that took Gonzaga out of its game — and right out of the NCAA Tournament far earlier than the Zags expected. Notae scored 21 points despite missing 20 shots and the determined, fourth-seeded Razorbacks dashed the No. 1 overall seed Bulldogs’ title hopes with a 74-68 win in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 950 words, photos.

BKC—NCAA-HOUSTON-ARZONA — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson gritted his teeth and raised his arms before emphatically pounding his right fist into his left hand 11 times while celebrating with ecstatic Cougars fans who were not too far from home. Another No. 1 seed is out, and Houston is one win way from playing in its second straight Final Four after leading throughout in a 72-60 victory over Arizona in an NCAA South Regional semifinal game Thursday night. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 930 words, photos.

