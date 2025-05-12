Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least four people are dead after a major fire engulfed a Milwaukee apartment complex on Sunday.

The fire broke out at a four-story, 85-unit apartment complex in Milwaukee’s Concordia neighborhood just before 8 a.m. Investigators say at least four people are dead and dozens more are hurt, including four who were critically injured, WISN reports.

More than 30 fire trucks responded, and crews rescued at least 30 people from the building. Some residents were even forced to jump out of second-floor windows to escape. The Red Cross is now assisting the hundreds who have been displaced from their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it may have started on one of the upper floors. The local fire and police departments, the state fire marshal, and even the FBI are investigating the cause.

According to WTMJ, the apartment complex did not have working sprinklers as the 85-unit complex was built in 1968, before sprinklers were legally required.

open image in gallery A firefighter helping a resident to exit the building after the devastating fire ( AP )

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said the deadly fire could’ve been prevented if the building had sprinklers.

“The Builders ​Association ​in ​the ​United ​States, ​in ​the ​state ​of ​Wisconsin, ​and ​the ​city ​of ​Milwaukee ​has ​way ​more ​money ​to ​spend ​on ​such ​issues ​than ​does ​your ​local ​fire ​chief,” Lipski said, according to WTMJ.

“In ​1974, ​when ​it ​became ​law ​to ​sprinkler ​a ​building ​like ​this, ​folks, ​it’s ​called ​the ​grandfather ​clause. ​Nobody ​was ​required ​to ​go ​back ​and ​make ​that ​building ​fire-safe. ​And ​you ​result ​with ​this ​today,” he added.

“​We ​have ​fought ​this ​fight ​for ​many, ​many ​years ​across ​the ​United ​States. Of ​course, it ​would ​be ​an ​expensive ​proposition, ​but ​I ​have ​four ​fatalities ​here ​today. ​I’m ​not ​sure ​what ​people ​think ​is ​more ​expensive, ​right now.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Wisconsin Robinson Family Partnership owns the building.

The newspaper reports that a building code violation was filed against the structure in April 2024. The violation was due to be corrected by June 11. According to the report, as of March 2025, the correction had not been made.

open image in gallery Firefighters gather outside a Milwaukee apartment building that was engulfed in flames Sunday, killing four people and injuring dozens more ( WISN )

Lipski said the fire even began “blowing down” a stairwell at his firefighters.

"Our firefighters, ascending from the second floor to the third floor, were fighting fire blowing down the stairwell at them. If you know anything about fire, you know it doesn't normally travel downward," he explained.

Resident Tony Panosian recounted knocking on neighbors’ doors to alert them once he realized there was a blaze.

"I went up to the third floor; I smelled smoke. I grabbed the fire extinguisher. I attempted to put it out, but it was totally engulfed," Panosian told Fox 6. "[I] started knocking on doors to get people out."

Resident James Rubinstein said he escaped the blaze with his cat.

"There was so much smoke. I climbed out the courtyard with my cat in my backpack," he told Fox 6. "[I] jumped to the ground floor and ran out."