Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Apple will slow hiring and spending amid broader tech industry downturn

The iPhone maker reportedly joins Meta, Google and Tesla in putting a brake on new hires and spending

Bevan Hurley
Monday 18 July 2022 21:24
Comments
Tech giants bet on 3D Oculus rift headsets for gaming

Apple is cutting back on new hires and spending next year amid growing fears the United States economy is heading towards recession, according to a Bloomberg News report.

The move would see the iPhone maker join other fellow tech giants Google, Meta, which runs Facebook and Instagram, and Tesla in slowing new hires.

Apple shares fell two per cent on the news to just over $147, and the news appeared to send the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes lower after all three had earlier been in the green.

Apple stock has fallen 17 per cent year-to-date, but is still easily the most valuable company in the world with a market capitalisation of $2.38 trillion.

Recommended

Bloomberg News said the slowdown in spending was not a companywide policy and would only affect certain divisions, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the move.

Apple is planning to launch its new mixed reality headset in 2023, part of an ambitious new product launch that will include revamped versions of the Apple TV, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro and HomePod.

With inflation soaring to a 40-year high of 9.1 per cent, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and consumer confidence low, experts fear the US economy is contracting.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said rising inflation was impacting profits and operating expenses during the company’s most recent earnings call. Apple is due to report its third quarter earnings on 28 July.

The Independent has sought comment from Apple.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in