Calling all deal hunters: Amazon Prime Day‘s second and final day is here. The 48 hour sale bonanza offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech. We’re sourcing the best deals across everything from home appliances and Apple products to fitness buys and alcohol.

Given it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Yesterday, we saw prices slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers , Ring doorbells , Kindle ereaders and Fire tablets, with up to 60 per cent off. And we’re expecting more of the same today.

Taking the stress out of the mammoth sales saga, our crack team of shopping experts are tracking the best offers as soon as they land. Read on for the best deals on Amazon devices.

Echo dot, 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is the cheapest ever price on the current-generation Echo dot smart speaker. As with all Echo products, the Echo dot features the Alexa voice assistant, which can be used to play music, set timers, control smart home devices and much more besides.

We featured the dot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, it is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”

Ring video doorbell wired + Echo show 5 bundle: Was £124.98, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon is bundling the wired version of its Ring doorbell with an Echo show 5 smart display, meaning you get everything you need to enable video calling with whoever rocks up to your front door. Setting things up is simple, requiring basic DIY skills to remove your old doorbell and pop the Ring video doorbell in its place. Once installed, your old ding-a-ling chime will stop working, but your phone and any Alexa devices around your house (such as the bundled Echo show 5) will simultaneously alert you to any visitors. They can even remember visitors’ faces and names to let you know who’s popping by.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a big 35 per cent saving on Amazon’s Kindle paperwhite ebook reader. This model has a 6.8in display and a light that is adjustable for both brightness and temperature, making the screen comfortable to read through day and night. We love the Kindle paperwhite – so much so, we named it the best overall in our roundup of the best ebook readers.

Our reviewer said: “The paperwhite is the best balance of advanced features and reasonable price of any Kindle, or any other ebook reader. And, unlike other Kindle’s, this one uses a newer version of the E-Ink system which offers faster page turns and smoother transitions.” And at under £100, how can you say no?

Ring video doorbell 4: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is Amazon’s latest entry-level Ring video doorbell. It features 1080p Full HD video, two-way audio to converse with visitors through the Ring smartphone app, and a feature called pre-roll which shows you a few seconds of video captured before the button was pressed – and is something cheaper Ring models miss out on. The doorbell works with Alexa, so you can have the voice assistant show you a live video feed of your doorstep on an Echo show smart display, and it is powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery. This deal sees the Ring reduced by 28 per cent.

Kindle oasis, 2019: Was £229.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a reason we gave the Kindle Oasis a shining review when it came out in 2019 – not only is it the more upmarket model of the Kindle family, but our reviewer described it as “the very best of the entire e-reader market”. Of course, there’s been plenty of versions since then, but it still has a very reliable design, with a light-adjusting screen, sharp and crisp display, and shape that is perfectly moulded to your hand. And as it is Amazon Prime Day, the price has now slashed by 30 per cent saving you £70. So, if you’re thinking about trying one out for the first time, this is a very safe bet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 kids tablet with BuddyPhones bluetooth headset: Was £192.97, now £107.97, Amazon.co.uk

If your kids have been on your case for an Amazon Fire, you might be about to make their day, as Amazon have got a deal on something even better. The Fire HD 8 isn’t the newest version (the Fire HD 10 pro was released last year - £119.99, Amazon.co.uk), but it still features all that’s great about the kids’ tablets, including travel mode, study mode and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. But the bonus here is the bundle - you can now get the Fire HD 8 kids tablet with a BuddyPhones playtime bluetooth headset (basically the kids’ version of AirPods!). The award-winning headphones are made especially to provide safe listening for your little ones at the WHO-recommended level of 85dB. And for the big day, this bundle has been knocked down from £192.97 to £107.97, a saving of almost 50 per cent.

Blink outdoor HD security camera and Echo show 5: Was £164.98, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

Enhance your home security system with this Blink and Echo show bundle that’s now an impressive 67 per cent off for Prime Day. The Blink camera from Amazon earned a spot in our round-up of the best security cameras, with our reviewer praising it as a “wire-free, weather-resistant outdoor camera that we thought provided good value for money in a compact and easy to use package.” The bundle is complete with an Echo show 5 that, as well as helping to monitor your home, allows you to set alarms, timers, view calendars, video calls, stream and do so much more – all in a sharp 5.5in display.

Fire 7 tablet 32GB: Was £59,99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

Crowned best value Amazon device in our round-up of the best tablets, the Fire 7 sure has a lot to offer. From its 7in display to seven-hour battery life, you won’t be disappointed should you invest – especially given its 50 per cent price cut. Our reviewer described it as being "lightweight and effortlessly portable" too. So, if you’ve wanted to get your hands on one of these for a while, now is your chance.

Amazon fire TV stick: Was £39.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

Up your post-work rest and relaxation game with the help of Amazon’s TV-streaming stick - now reduced by 55 per cent. Currently priced at under £20, the stick brings HD content to any television or monitor via its HDMI port. Streaming apps include BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ and loads more, meaning you can kiss boredom goodbye.

This particular model of Fire TV Stick arrived in 2019, comes with a remote that features Alexa for voice control, and streams content in HD resolution (not 4K). There’s also support for Dolby Atmos audio (if your sound system can also handle it), and the power and volume buttons can be configured to control your TV or sound bar, as well as the stick itself.

Amazon Echo show 5, 2nd generation, 2021: Was £74.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you prefer your Alexa to have a display as well as a speaker, then Amazon’s Echo show range is for you. This deal features the second-generation Echo show 5, which was released in 2021 and has a 5.5in display, a 2MP camera for video calls, and one 1.6in speaker. As well having all of the Alexa voice assistant features found in Echo smart speakers, the Echo show can be used to view weather forecasts, make video calls and check live streams from compatible security cameras and video doorbells.

Amazon fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s full-throated, big-bellied flagship fire TV stick max currently has 40 per cent off in this Prime Day deal, which also happens to be 40 per cent faster than the OG fire TV stick 4K (was £49.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk), so apps load faster and everything feels smoother. As expected, content can be viewed in 4K ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, plus that Alexa voice remote really does come in handy.

Amazon Fire TV cube: Was £109.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Fire TV cube is Amazon’s premium TV-streaming device. This compact box sits next to your TV and streams 4K content from services like Netflix, iPlayer, Disney+, YouTube and Amazon’s own Prime Video. As well as Ultra HD resolution, the Fire TV cube supports the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ video standards, plus Dolby Atmos audio, providing your TV and sound system can also handle it.

The cube appeared in our roundup of the best TV streaming devices where our reviewer said, “There are eight microphones so you don’t need to use the remote to control it, just say, ‘Alexa, play Modern Love,’ for instance. You can also control compatible smart-home products by telling Alexa what to do, again using your voice.” With 50 per cent off, you’ll want to add it to your basket fast.

Amazon eero Pro 6 wifi system: Was £209, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

For the ultimate worry free working, gaming or streaming from home this summer, Amazon’s eero Pro 6 claims to say goodbye to patchy connection and buffering. The wifi system comes with built-in ZigBee smart home hub and supports more than 75 devices at speeds up to a gigabit. And as if that wasn’t impressive enough it currently has a huge 40 per cent off.

Using the eero app should also make for an easy setup and allow you to manage compatible devices on your network – including Alexa. So, for streaming with confidence, you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

Fire HD 10 kids tablet: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

Have your kids been desperate for a Fire HD 10? Well they may not have to plead for much longer, as Amazon has offered up a huge 40 per cent discount, bringing the tablets down to £119.99. We previously gave this tablet a big thumbs up in our in-depth review where our reviewer praised it for being “fun, durable and having just the right level of control to put parents’ worrying minds at ease.”

Fire HD 10 kids pro tablet: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

Parents, we’ve got good news. The Fire HD 10 kids pro tablet is on sale for just £119.99 – that’s a saving of almost 50 per cent. Our reviewers put this tablet to the test in a full review, and it wowed on all fronts – especially the addition of the digital kids store, which allows them to request apps (though parents will have final say on what can be downloaded). They also loved that there were separate profiles which is ideal if kids are sharing the tablet. Overall, “it’s fun, easy to use and with the comprehensive parental controls and decent guarantees, it’s basically hassle-free, and all encased in some pretty decent, grown-up tech." Need we say more?

Fire TV stick lite: Was £29.99, now £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

Adding streaming content to an older TV or monitor is now easier, and more importantly cheaper than ever, as Amazon has cut the price of its entry-level Fire TV stick lite by 57 per cent. That’s just £12.99 for those keeping score. This model is almost identical to the slightly more expensive Fire TV stick (was £39.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk), and though it misses out on Dolby Atmos sound, it still has access to all of the same streaming apps, can handle HD content, and features hands-free control thanks to a remote with integrated Alexa.

Fire HD 10 tablet: Was £149.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Fire HD 10 may be Amazon’s newest tablet – this model only released in 2021 – but it has already had its price slashed by nearly 50 per cent in the Amazon Prime Day sales. That takes it from a usually eye-watering £149.99 to a mere £79.99. If that price point isn’t enough to sway you then perhaps its extended 12-hour battery life and speedier processing will. We even named the Fire HD 10 as best overall in our best tablets round-up in which our reviewer described the user experience as “highly enjoyable”, adding that it’s “also available in a plus productivity bundle, which is of remarkable value”. You really don’t want to miss out.

Fire HD 8 kids pro tablet: Was £139.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Another one for the kids now, Amazon’s Fire HD kids pro tablet has dropped from £139.99 to £59.99 – giving parents a saving of 57 per cent. If you’re wondering what makes this version different from the HD 10 kids tablet (£119.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the HD 10 kids pro (£119.99, Amazon.co.uk) then keep reading.

Simply put, this tablet is suitable for kids aged 6-12, comes with a child-friendly case (meaning if it gets dropped or bumped there should be next to no damage) and has 32GB of storage. The big sell, however, is the pro feature, the kids digital store. Like with the HD 10 pro, your kids can request apps from parents (but don’t worry, parents, you can say no!) and you’ll also get a free one year subscription to Amazon Kids+ included – this gives them access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games. What’s not to love!

Echo dot with clock, 4th gen: Was £59.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

As its name suggests, this is just like the regular Echo dot (£29, Amazon.co.uk), but comes with an integrated clock, neatly projecting through the smart speaker’s mesh cover. This simple addition turns the Echo dot into a useful bedside clock, and it has just the same Alexa intelligence as all other Echo products. This deal sees the smart speaker reduced by 50 per cent, and the deal includes the white and blue colour options.

Echo buds, 2nd generation: Was £109.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Sure, everyone and their dog has earbuds now, but they’re not exactly the most affordable option. Luckily, there is another option – the Amazon Echo Buds with Alexa. These usually come in at £109.99, but if they weren’t good enough value already, they’ve been wacked down to £59.99 today, a saving of nearly 50 per cent! These allow you to make hands-free calls, pump your favourite tracks at the gym, and eliminate distraction while working. And these 2nd gen buds step up the experience, with a smaller and lighter design and a wireless charging option. So what are you waiting for?

Fire HD 8 tablet: Was £89.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Got room for one more tablet deal? Get a load of this. There’s a whopping 61 per cent off the original Fire HD 8, which features an 8in display, 32 or 64 GB of storage, and up to 12 hours of battery. It’s also 30 per cent faster than its predecessor, and was the first model to introduce “game mode”, Amazon’s distraction-free mode for gaming on your tablet. Perfect for video streaming, cooking, reading or gaming. The IndyBest team gave it a glowing review earlier this year, noting its “simple design”, “excellent battery life” and “seamless interface with all things Amazon”. Our reviewer added that “in terms of good-value tablets, this one is very hard to beat”. Now that’s a sell.

Kindle, 2019: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

We know, you’re desperate to get more reading into your daily routine, but there’s nothing worse than trying to cram a chunky book into your already full-to-bursting work bag. So, if you haven’t considered getting a Kindle before, now is your chance. This original Kindle is half-price right now, coming down from £69.99 to £34.99. In fact, we loved this Kindle so much, we gave it a glowing review back in 2019 when it was first released. Our writer noted its “excellent” front-light and “pleasing to the touch” design, describing it as “remarkable” for the price. True, Amazon has released some more premium models since, but for the price you won’t find much better.

Blink video doorbell standalone, black: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

As the world gets more and more tech-obsessed, we can bet you’ve at least considered getting a video doorbell. And given that this Blink video doorbell currently has 30 per cent off, now could be the perfect time to invest.

Not only will this device allow you to answer your door from wherever you are in the world using only your smartphone, but it also delivers notifications whenever motion is detected outside your door – great for those who want a bit of extra security on their property. It even works with Alexa using two-way audio so you can communicate with whoever is ringing your doorbell when you’re not around (the days of missing the delivery driver are over!).

We extensively compared Blink to Ring doorbell in a review, and among it’s pros, our reviewer noted that Blink’s model has an extensive two-year battery life, very reasonable pricing and HD-quality camera. For ultimate peace of mind, we think it’s worth every penny.

Blink outdoor HD security camera: Was £89.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

If it’s a security camera you’re after to fully relax at home, the Blink HD camera is now on sale for half price. The Blink camera is not only wireless and weather-resistant but also has a two-year battery life, motion detection and works with Alexa. With additional infrared night vision, the camera will send motion detection alerts to the Blink Home Monitor app so you can check on your home day or night. Someone’s at your door? See, hear and speak to them in real time using the in app live view and two-way audio features for a stress-free day out.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

It’s happening right now! Unlike Black Friday, Prime Day is usually a more contained affair, running for just 48 hours – this year from 12 July to 13 July. But that tradition seems to have gone out of the window in 2022, as offers started landing earlier than ever.

Deals started dropping on 21 June with up to 50 per cent off top brands, and discounts on Amazon devices such as the Fire TV cube (was £109.99, now £54.99 Amazon.co.uk), Fire 7 kids pro tablet (was £99.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk), and Blink cameras (was £29.99, now £19.99 Amazon.co.uk) began on 8 July.

If you end up missing out on Prime Day deals, fear not. Rumour has it that Amazon is planning to host a second edition in October, called the “Prime Fall Deal Event”. There have been whispers about a Prime Day 2.0 in the past, but so far it’s never seen the light of day. But who knows, with Amazon going bigger than ever before, this might just be the year...

Do you need Prime membership to buy Prime Day Amazon devices deals?

The short answer is, yes. Prime Day deals are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier – all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale. While you won’t be charged, you will need to put in your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

