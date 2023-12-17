The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 13 people have been killed in a powerful thunderstorm that struck a city on Argentina’s Atlantic Coast, the mayor of Bahia Blanca said on Saturday.

The storm caused the roof of a sports club to collapse in the port city of Bahia Blanca, killing people sheltering inside.

According to local media reports the facility was hosting a skating competition when the severe storm began pummelling the city.

The mayor of Bahia Blanca, Federico Susbielles, also confirmed the death toll in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Unfortunately, the emergency service confirms the death of 13 people in the Bahiense del Norte club," the municipality said in a statement.

It said firefighters were working at the scene where more people were feared trapped under the rubble.

The city witnessed winds of more than 140km per hour (87 miles per hour), leading to loss of electricity in the region. Photos and videos of the severe storm in Bahia Blanca showed thick gusts of wind slamming high rise buildings as lightning flashed in the distance and haze covered the city.

Argentinian president Javier Milei issued a statement offering condolences to the families of the victims. “The president of the nation expresses his deepest condolences to family and friends of those who died due to the storm,” his office said in a statement.

“The wind gusts exceeded 150 km/h in Bahía Blanca and an orange alert is in effect in different areas of the Province of Buenos Aires. At this moment, the National Cabinet is working together with the provincial and municipal authorities to assist the victims and control the damage,” according to a statement posted on Mr Milei’s social media account.

The presidential office recommended that residents remain inside their homes through Sunday morning, citing destructive wind gusts in the area. “We recommend that the population check the meteorological service and, if necessary, stay in their homes during the early hours of the morning,” the statement added.