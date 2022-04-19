A woman who fell underneath a train in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has said she is lucky to be alive and is “trying to make sense” of the ordeal, which was caught by a CCTV camera.

In a video released by Argentia’s national railway operator Trens Argentinos and shared on Twitter at the weekend, the woman could be seen on the platform at the Independencia Station in González Catán slowly fainting.

Candela, who the woman was later identified as, fell towards the tracks as a train entered the station and disappeared into the void between two carriages of the Belgrano Sur line train, which serves commuters.

Shocked passengers standing on the platform could be seen putting their hands in the air in horror at witnessing the woman fall, and one woman looked away.

Police and first responders were immediately called to the station, about 16 miles west of downtown Buenos Aires, and could be seen in the video rescuing Candela.

She was pulled from underneath the train carriage and back onto the platform, and was then wheeled away and received urgent treatment.

“I suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainted,” said Candela in an interview with an Argentine TV station CN this week, according to The Sun. “I tried to warn the person in front of me but don’t remember anything else, even the moment I smashed into the train.”

The woman was seen in surveillance camera footage falling (mauroszeta / Twitter / Trenes Argentinos)

“I don’t know how I’m still alive,” she added. “I’m still trying to make sense of it all.”

She was thought to have stayed in hospital for multiple days before being discharged, and did not have any scratches on her body.