Messages of condolence have poured in for Cristiano Ronaldo after he confirmed that his baby boy had tragically passed away.

The Manchester United forward revealed back in October that he and partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins.

But in a statement on Monday, the pair announced the terrible news that their baby boy had died during birth, but that their daughter had survived.

Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, led the tributes by posting on Instagram: “I love you and my heart is all there on this side... May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more...

“Our little angel is already in her father’s lap, and our little girl who is here firm and strong and full of health will teach us more and more that only love matters...”

Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford said: “Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I’m so sorry.”

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt, replied to Ronaldo’s post with three praying emojis.

And the Portuguese forward’s club Manchester United sent a message of support by saying: “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

Gary Lineker also offered his support by tweeting: “Terribly sad news. Sincere condolences to you and your family.”

A number of Ronaldo’s other teammates also issued messages of condolence including Diogo Dalot, David de Gea and Alex Telles.

Ronaldo, who has been dating Rodriguez since 2016, is the father to 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr and four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo.

Rodriguez gave birth to their first child together, Alana Martina, in November 2017.