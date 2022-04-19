Liverpool vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Cristiano Ronaldo misses match
Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool hope to reach the top of the Premier League table
Liverpool host Manchester United tonight in what is another crucial match in, not only the Premier League title race, but also the battle for the top four.
Jurgen Klopp’s men come into the game a point behind league leaders Manchester City knowing that a win over their old rivals will propel them to the top of the Premier League. This would add pressure to City who would need to beat Brighton on Wednesday to recover their lead. The Reds are still on for an unprecedented quadruple this season and their match against United is another opportunity to land a blow on City and strengthen their chances of lifting the Premier League trophy in May.
For Manchester United, tonight’s game is another step towards securing Champions League football next season. Tottenham currently hold fourth place with United three points behind them. Should the Red Devils win at Anfield they will draw level with Spurs and keep their hopes of a top four finish alive.
But, United are without Cristiano Ronaldo for this evening’s game following the death of his new-born son. The forward announced the tragic news on social media on Monday in a joint message with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and the club later confirmed Ronaldo’s absence, saying: “Family is more important than everything.”
Follow the action and updates as Liverpool host Manchester United:
It’s a tense battle for fourth place in the Premier League table with Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal all vying for the last Champions League qualification spot.
The competition is so close that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says any of the clubs could yet take the place. Speaking after Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final victory he said: “We went through now against [Manchester] City, which is incredibly difficult and intense, and in three days we play again against Man United, who with their three points today and the results from Tottenham and Arsenal, the fight for the Champions League, the door is open for all of the three.
“So, they will be on their toes and it is historically not a friendly game.”
Major summer overhaul for United?
Manchester United’s interim boss, Ralf Rangnick believes there will be a major squad overhaul over the summer with some players out of contract and the German predicting this will lead to more than “three or four” additions to the senior playing staff at Old Trafford.
The German feels the timing of any announcement of a new manager should not affect the performances during the run-in but it would have an impact on recruitment, as United prepare to enter the transfer market once the window opens in the summer.
“I think, apart from the goalkeeping, we need to make sure that we improve the squad in all areas,” he told Sky Sports ahead of Tuesday night’s game at Liverpool. “To bring in players who really help the team to get better. Again, it’s about the profile. What kind of players do we need in order to play whichever kind of football we want to play?
“The players have to give their very best, no matter who the next manager will be, and if he’s announced in one or two or three weeks, I don’t think that this affects the current situation we’re in. But yes, of course, it’s important to know who will be the new manager because, to start the recruitment process, to find the best possible players only makes sense if you know who will be the manager and how does he want to play.
“There might be a couple of players - and I have already named those players to the board - that, independent from formation, from style of football, and independent from a new manager, that could be of interest for a club like United.”
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must be ‘ready to fight’ for vital win over Manchester United
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stressed to his players they must consider the visit of Manchester United as the chance to win “the most important three points in your life”.
With seven Premier League matches remaining and a one-point deficit to leaders Manchester City Klopp’s side know they have to be perfect for the remainder of the season if they are to stand a chance of taking the title from their rivals.
And while United, their traditional long-term foes, arrive in a situation a long way short of what could be considered their best, Klopp insists they cannot take anything for granted even though they have won 10 and drawn of their last 12 league matches.
Henderson closing in on personal milestone
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will make his 400th career league appearance tonight if he features against Manchester United at Anfield.
The midfielder is currently on 389 Premier League appearances in total, with 10 further Championship showings to his name from spells with Sunderland and Coventry City.
Henderson joined the Reds’ from the Black Cats in 2011 and has amassed 438 games for the club in total so far across all competitions.
Klopp excited for ‘English Clasico’
“It was only a few weeks ago that I said every game for the rest of this season would be a final.” said Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp writing in his programme notes for tonight’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.
“To be honest, I didn’t need to say that about tonight’s fixture. If there is one game in our schedule which will always be a final, it is Liverpool versus Manchester United.
“If ever a match needs zero build-up it is this one. Just being involved in games like this is a privilege. The history of the two clubs and the rivalry that exists between them is so special that you don’t even have to come from Liverpool or Manchester to be able to appreciate it.
“I knew all about it when I lived and worked in Germany and the same goes for so many people around the world who love football. It is an English ‘Clasico’ in this respect.
“If I was not fortunate enough to be manager of one of the two teams, I would want a ticket to watch Liverpool and United play against each other. It would not matter what the competition is or how well the teams are performing, the intensity and the passion that this kind of rivalry brings is always so big that it is almost compulsory to take an interest.”
Ralf Rangnick issues Liverpool warning after Manchester United toil to Norwich win
Ralf Rangnick admits Manchester United will need to perform much better to get anything at Liverpool after Cristiano Ronaldo came to their rescue against Norwich on a day that saw anti-Glazer protests and fans turn on Paul Pogba.
Thousands of supporters protested against the owners ahead of Saturday’s encounter at Old Trafford, where Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki goals cancelled out Ronaldo’s first-half brace.
Anti-Glazer chants were joined by those criticising the side as United toiled against the Premier League’s bottom side, with some supporters singing “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” at their players.
Ronaldo saved the day by completing his hat-trick and securing a 3-2 win, injecting new life into their top-four hopes ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Liverpool and Rangnick knows his side will need to step their level up at Anfield.
“I mean, everybody has seen today’s game,” interim boss Rangnick said. “We all know what team we’re playing on Tuesday. If we play like we played today, it will be very, very difficult to get even a point out of this game and this is what we have to be realistically aware of.”
Minute’s applause confirmed for Ronaldo
Fans of Manchester United and Liverpool will unite in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family at tonight’s match between the two teams at Anfield.
A fan-led minute’s applause will be held in the seventh minute of the game in a tribute to the Portuguese striker and his partner Georgina, after they announced the loss of their new-born baby boy on Monday.
Ralf Rangnick’s United squad led a request to wear black armbands at Anfield and that has been reciprocated by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side with both sets of players set to wear the armbands for this evening’s game.
Early team news for Liverpool and Man Utd
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to make changes after his team’s victory in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday. The Red’s have no new injury concerns but Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota could all return to the side after they were benched at Wembley.
Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature at Anfield following the death of his baby son and they are also struggling elsewhere as Fred, Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane are all unavailable through injury.
Tributes pour in after tragic death of Cristiano Ronaldo’s newborn son
Cristiano Ronaldo had been due to feature against Liverpool in tonight’s Premier League clash but Manchester United have since announced that he will instead spend time at home with his family.
A club statement read: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”
Messages of condolence have poured in for 37-year-old and his partner Georgina Rodriguez after he confirmed that his baby boy had tragically passed away.
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United vs Liverpool after tragic death of baby son
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night following the death of his baby son.
Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced their “deepest sadness” at the passing of their newborn in a statement released on Monday evening.
The couple revealed last October that they were expecting twins and though Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend, her brother sadly died.
Ronaldo had been due to feature against Liverpool in Tuesday evening’s Premier League clash but United have since announced that he will instead spend time at home with his family.
