Liverpool host Manchester United tonight in what is another crucial match in, not only the Premier League title race, but also the battle for the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s men come into the game a point behind league leaders Manchester City knowing that a win over their old rivals will propel them to the top of the Premier League. This would add pressure to City who would need to beat Brighton on Wednesday to recover their lead. The Reds are still on for an unprecedented quadruple this season and their match against United is another opportunity to land a blow on City and strengthen their chances of lifting the Premier League trophy in May.

For Manchester United, tonight’s game is another step towards securing Champions League football next season. Tottenham currently hold fourth place with United three points behind them. Should the Red Devils win at Anfield they will draw level with Spurs and keep their hopes of a top four finish alive.

But, United are without Cristiano Ronaldo for this evening’s game following the death of his new-born son. The forward announced the tragic news on social media on Monday in a joint message with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and the club later confirmed Ronaldo’s absence, saying: “Family is more important than everything.”

