A 35-year-old woman was found dead inside her vehicle after ingesting toxic chemicals, according to the New York City Police Department.

The victim was psychotherapist Ariel Campbell, her father David confirmed to DailyMail.com. Her body was found around 11.20am on Sunday inside a car parked at East 56th Street and Sutton Place in Midtown.

Brandt lime sulfur and another toxic substance were found in the vehicle, which combined then created deadly hydrogen sulfide. The NYPD and FDNY requested assistance from a hazmat team to remove the chemicals.

Authorities said Campbell’s manner of death is believed to be a suicide. A cause of death will be determined by the Office of the City Medical Examiner.

Campbell’s father told the Mail that her daughter, who treated mood disorders in her private practice, had recently lost her mother.

“I know she had a great deal of difficulty dealing with the loss of her mother and I can only imagine that’s what drove her to this,” Mr Campbell said. “...the two of them were my whole world. And now with her mother gone, Ariel was my entire world.”

Mr Campbell said. “She left no note in her apartment or with her, so I don’t know much about what happened and what’s behind it.”

No other injuries were reported, PIX11 reported.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.