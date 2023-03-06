Suella Braverman has vowed that the government will “do everything” possible to prevent a repeat of the “hellish nightmare” that was the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds were injured in the attack by suicide bomber Salman Abedi at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

The home secretary’s comments came after an inquiry found that security services had “a significant missed opportunity to take action that might have prevented” the atrocity.

“We must now all come together... to learn the lessons of this awful tragedy,” Ms Braverman said.

