Three kids known to Arizona’s child services were murdered. Now officials want answers

Three kids known to Arizona’s child services were murdered this year and officials are now scrutinizing the agency that was meant to protect them.

Emily Pike, a 14-year-old member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, was found in February dismembered in a remote desert area weeks after she left the Mesa group home where she lived, according to local NBC affiliate 12 News. Her killer has yet to be found.

Rebekah Baptiste, 10, was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive near a wash, a shallow channel of water, in July, according to a report from the Arizona Department of Child Safety. She was found to have multiple injuries from which she ultimately died.

Baptiste’s father, Ricahrd Baptiste, and his partner, Anicia Woods, were charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges. Her school said it filed at least 12 reports about possible abuse, 12 News reported.

open image in gallery Three children, (from left) Rebekah Baptiste, 10, Emily Pike, 14, and Zariah Dodd, 16, known to Arizona’s child services, were murdered this year, and officials are now scrutinizing the agency that was meant to protect them ( 12 News )

Zariah Dodd, 16, and her unborn child were fatally shot in July. The father of the unborn child, Jurrell Davis, 36, and Jechri James-Gillett, 18, were arrested in connection with the shooting, 12 News previously reported.

Loved ones said Dodd had been through roughly 20 group homes, per Fox 10 Phoenix.

On Wednesday, lawmakers, DCS officials, police, tribal nation representatives, family members of those impacted and advocates came together at the Arizona State Capitol to figure out how to prevent more children from the fate of these three kids.

State Senator Carine Werner, the Chair of the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on DCS, highlighted an important step made during the meeting to bridge a gap between DCS and Arizona tribal nations.

open image in gallery Gov. Katie Hobbs said changes are needed after three children known to Arizona’s child services were murdered this year ( Getty Images )

“One of the good things that came out of today’s meeting was communication and collaboration between the tribes, DCS, and law enforcement,” Werner said, per 12 News. “We left this meeting with an agreement that the tribes that were there would share information about a tribal child within DCS.”

DCS acknowledged its partnership with state officials in a statement to The Independent.

“The Department is working collaboratively with Senator Werner and the Governor’s Office to identify and implement changes to benefit Arizona’s children and families and has already taken steps to make the changes identified,” DCS said. “We look forward to working in partnership with the Legislature, community organizations, and all stakeholders to strengthen the child welfare system.”

Governor Katie Hobbs said earlier this week she wants to ensure “we’re focused on protecting the most vulnerable Arizonans,” suggesting changes are made, “whether it is administratively or if we need to go to the legislature with changes,” AZ Family reported.