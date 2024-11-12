Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Good Samaritan saves toddler wondering alone in intersection from being hit by oncoming car

‘I feel like I was mentally preparing myself to watch a child be crushed’, said the woman who recorded the footage

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Tuesday 12 November 2024 22:23 GMT
Comments
Close
Toddler rescued by woman after running into the road

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

A toddler in Arizona was saved at the last moment by a bystander after running into speeding traffic.

Dashcam footage obtained by Phoenix broadcaster KTVK shows the moment that the unnamed child was nearly struck by a passing SUV, before an unknown woman ran into the road to grab him.

The woman who owned the dashcam can be heard screaming at the top of her lungs and honking her horn to try and get the child's attention.

Video footage shows the child avoiding tragedy
Video footage shows the child avoiding tragedy (KTVK)

"When you look at the video, I’m completely hysterical because I feel hopeless," the woman told KTVK. "I felt like I was mentally preparing myself to watch a child be crushed."

"I’m feeling overwhelmed, but just happy that the kind woman was willing to sacrifice her life to go into the road and grab him."

She added that her seven-year-old son was in her back seat, meaning that she didn't want to use her own car to block the traffic for fear of risking his life.

KTVK did not name the child or his parents, but quoted the child's father as saying that he had been away at the time.

His wife, he said, had been at home watching the children but had briefly left the house, and had forgotten to lock the door – possibly due to her ongoing postpartum depression.

He added that the first he knew of his children leaving the house was when he got an alert from his Ring video doorbell showing a woman carrying his son to the door.

The local sheriff's office said that it is investigating the incident and is likely to charge the woman with child endangerment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in