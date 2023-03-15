Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Visitor finds record-sized diamond at Arkansas state park

The 3.29-carat brown diamond is the biggest diamond found at Crater of Diamond’s State Park since September 2021

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 15 March 2023 18:13
Comments
<p>The 3.29-carat brown diamond found by David Anderson is the biggest diamond found at the park since September 2021</p>

The 3.29-carat brown diamond found by David Anderson is the biggest diamond found at the park since September 2021

(Arkansas State Parks)

A visitor to an Arkansas state park discovered a record-sized gem, according to officials.

The 3.29-carat brown diamond found by David Anderson at Crater of Diamond’s State Park is the biggest diamond found there since September 2021.

Mr Anderson says that he found the diamond on 4 March while sifting through soil in the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area.

“At first I thought it was quartz but wondered why it was so shiny. Once I picked it up, I realised it was a diamond,” he said.

Mr Anderson says he first started coming to the park in 2006 after seeing it featured on The Travel Channel.

Recommended

He has found more than 400 diamonds since then including a 3.83-carat yellow diamond in December 2011 and a 6.19-carat white gem in April 2014.

Visitors who find gems at the park normally give them a name, and Mr Anderson says that his latest find is called “BUD.”

“That’s for Big, Ugly, Diamond,” said Mr Anderson, who plans to sell the diamond which is a mottled brown colour.

“Anderson’s diamond is about the size of an English pea, with a light brown colour and octahedron shape,” park interpreter Tayler Markham said.

“It has a metallic shine typical of all diamonds found at the park, with a partially resorbed surface and lots of inclusions.”

(Arkansas State Parks)

Recommended

In September 2021, a visitor from California discovered a 4.38-carat yellow diamond at the site, while Mr Anderson’s is the largest brown diamond since the 9.07-carat Kinard Friendship Diamond was found in 2020.

Officials say that 24 diamonds have been registered at the park so far this year, with an average of one or two found each day by visitors.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in