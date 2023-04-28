Two US Army helicopters involved in crash in Alaska during training flight

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two US Army helicopters were involved in a crash during a training flight in Alaska, according to officials.

US Army spokesperson John Pennell told the Associated Press each helicopter had two people onboard, but that he did not have immediate word on their condition.

“First responders are on the scene,” the 11th Airborne Division said in a statement on Twitter. “The incident is under investigation and more information about the incident will be released when it becomes available.”

The incident involved two AH-64 Apache helicopters based out of Fort Wainwright, the AP reports.

The crash, near Healy, is the second such incident in Alaska this year.

In February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache helicopter had a “rollover accident” at the Talkeetna Airport.

Both soliders involved in that incident were treated and released, according to ArmyTimes.

In March, nine soldiers were killed in a collision between two US Army Black Hawk helicopters during a training mission in Kentucky.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Earlier this month, the family of a Czech billionaire killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska two years ago sued the aircraft operator, claiming negligence may have led to the accident.

The heirs of Petr Kellner, who was killed in the crash along with four other people, have filed a lawsuit in Alaska and are seeking an investigation into the “potential negligence” which may have directly or indirectly caused the fatal incident, according to Bloomberg.

In the lawsuit, Mr Kellner’s widow Renata Kellnerova names both the operator and the participants in the rescue mission as defendants.

The family — worth $12.4bn according to Bloomberg‘s Billionaires Index — said they wanted to wait to file a lawsuit until US authorities finished their investigation into the crash.

However, the investigation is still ongoing. The family moved to file the lawsuit before the two-year statute of limitations expired on 27 March.

Graig Graziosi contributed reporting to this story